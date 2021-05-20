Unidad 2-fase-4

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Las tics cómo herramienta de innovación y articulación de los saberes para una educación de calidad en la Institución Educ...
Descripción del contexto • La Institución Educativa Técnico Agropecuaria de Las Piedras perteneciente a zona rural de difí...
Definición de la problemática • La Institución Educativa Técnico Agropecuaria de Las Piedras no existe articulación de las...
Justificación • A medida que avanza la sociedad con ella se experimentan nuevos cambios que afectan todos los ámbitos. Una...
Idea de proyecto que integre innovación, tecnología y calidad • Hoy en día las tics juegan un papel importante en el ámbit...
Idea de proyecto que integre innovación, tecnología y calidad • Estas licitaciones o contratos por parte del estado para s...
Idea de proyecto que integre innovación, tecnología y calidad • Teniendo solucionado estos puntos explicados y adicionando...
Idea de proyecto que integre innovación, tecnología y calidad Cant Equipo Detalle Valor V/Total 30 computadores De tipo po...
Idea de proyecto que integre innovación, tecnología y calidad Cant Equipo Detalle Valor V/Total 110 computadores Portátil ...
Idea de proyecto que integre innovación, tecnología y calidad • Son trescientos cincuenta y siete millones novecientos set...
Objetivo que integre innovación, tecnología y calidad • General • Diseñar una idea de proyecto como alternativa de solució...
Fundamentación teórica • Las TIC son una herramienta fundamental que permiten fortalecer los procesos de enseñanza aprendi...
Fundamentación teórica La educación y la formación son fundamentales, a la vez que la inclusión de las herramientas tecnol...
Fundamentación teórica Las TIC; de esta manera se respondería a los retos que plantea la globalización y la sociedad de la...
Fundamentación teórica • Bajo el enfoque de incorporación de TIC a la escuela Rural, no solo resulta importante el artefac...
Etapas Etapa Descripción IMPLEMENTACIÓN Reconocimiento de la propuesta a toda la comunidad educativa EJECUCUIÓN Participac...
Estrategias Estrategia Descripción ORGANIZACIÓN Se dará a conocer a la comunidad educativa la necesidad de la innovación e...
Recursos Humanos: Docentes, Directivos docentes, estudiantes. Tecnológicos: Tablet, computadores, servidores, Internet, re...
Referencias Cuadro J, ET. al. Las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación en entornos de aprendizaje rural como me...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
52 views
May. 20, 2021

Unidad 2-fase-4

Unidad 2 fase 4, Alternativa de solución a través de la innovación tecnológica

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Unidad 2-fase-4

  1. 1. Las tics cómo herramienta de innovación y articulación de los saberes para una educación de calidad en la Institución Educativa Técnico Agropecuaria de las Piedras de Toluviejo Sucre Audilio Rangel Trillos. 77.190.825 Emiro Yepes Carmona. 73.226.485 Fabio Fernando Martínez. 1.110.481.582 Laura Jimena Polania. 1.075.313.946 María de los Ángeles Escobar. 1.065.662.748 ECEDU – Curso: INNOVACIÓN (EN Y CON) TECNOLOGÍA Y CALIDAD EDUCATIVA Mayo 23 de 2021
  2. 2. Descripción del contexto • La Institución Educativa Técnico Agropecuaria de Las Piedras perteneciente a zona rural de difícil acceso con carreteras pavimentada terciaria. Está ubicada en el municipio de Toluviejo en el departamento de Sucre. El establecimiento educativo tiene aproximadamente 280 estudiante entre primaria y bachillerato, siendo la media técnica donde se profundiza en cada una de las especialidades ofrecidas. Cuenta con 14 aulas en funcionamiento en la sede principal incluyendo la sala de informática con 30 computadores portátiles y el laboratorio de química, un comedor escolar y una cancha con múltiples usos. • En cuanto al talento docente, actualmente cuenta con 13 docentes y un directivo docente en la sede principal y un docente en la sede del Suan al ser una escuela unitaria. El corregimiento de Las Piedras carece de empleos formales por lo que la educación se convierte en unos de las mejores estrategias para cambiar la situación económica.
  3. 3. Definición de la problemática • La Institución Educativa Técnico Agropecuaria de Las Piedras no existe articulación de las Tics en el proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje y no hay estrategias definidas que propicien esta articulación. El trabajo del docente se realiza a espaldas de la Tics y sus múltiples beneficios tanto para estudiantes como para el mismo cuerpo docente. Teniendo en cuenta el contexto institucional y los pocos recursos Tics que posee, hasta cierto punto es entendible la falta de iniciativa del docente para implementarlos en sus clases. Sin embargo es claro que el estudiante se ve afectado porque se genera en él, un desinterés por el aprendizaje, ya que estos no están conectados con sus afinidades, siendo una de ellas la tecnología. Aunque en una zona rural existen pocos recursos Tics, la mayoría de estudiantes tiene acceso por medio de sus padres a un smartphone y son claros al señalar que aprender por medio de la tecnología, es más interesante. ¿Qué estrategias pueden implementar los docentes usando los recursos Tics disponibles para articularlos en el proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje en la Institución Educativa Técnico Agropecuaria de Las Piedras?
  4. 4. Justificación • A medida que avanza la sociedad con ella se experimentan nuevos cambios que afectan todos los ámbitos. Una de las transformaciones más importantes han sido las tecnologías como herramienta facilitadora de aprendizaje y comunicación. Es por ello que la aplicación de estas se convierte en una estrategia innovadora y significativa para la enseñanza, en especial para afrontar nuevos retos como la educación virtual en la pandemia actual. No obstante en áreas rurales su implementación es muy reducida y desigual provocando en los docentes y estudiantes un des atraso y enfoque tradicional. Por consiguiente como alternativa de solución a la problemática de falta de TICS en zonas rurales se sugiere la capacitación docente para que se puedan incorporar en un contexto siguiendo un proceso planeado e intencional que da como resultado docentes capacitados y estudiantes con competencias reflexivas e innovadoras.
  5. 5. Idea de proyecto que integre innovación, tecnología y calidad • Hoy en día las tics juegan un papel importante en el ámbito escolar, laboral, de investigación, entre otros, es por esto que a continuación realizo la idea de proyecto en el cual explico de manera rápida el problema con la cobertura de internet en la zona rural, el porqué de no solucionar y la solución. • Las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación tics son de gran importancia en la educación, hablando en el nicho de la zona rural se tienen falencias en estos aspectos, las grandes empresas de telecomunicaciones se empeñan en mejorar su fibra óptica en las ciudades más influyentes del país buscando un beneficio económico mayor, lo que no sucede en la zona rural ya que habrá mucho gasto en infraestructura y una recolección económica muy pequeña por todo el montaje de telecomunicaciones. Estas zonas apartadas de nuestro país son en general terrenos montañosos e irregulares, donde hacer posible una comunicación de calidad requiere de muchos dispositivos para este fin. El gobierno nacional ha tenido programas como vive digital, bajo una entidad llamada azteca comunicaciones, donde se ha llevado cobertura de internet en todo el país incluyendo las zonas más apartadas, en algunas zonas la fluidez es óptima, en las demás zonas es aceptable y en algunas insuficiente, debido a que se basan en una comunicación por medio de enlaces, los cuales deben estar direccionados por unas coordenadas exactas, las cuales con un viento fuerte o temblor puede hacer una variación en la comunicación, generando una ruptura que deja aislada la zona de cobertura de red.
  6. 6. Idea de proyecto que integre innovación, tecnología y calidad • Estas licitaciones o contratos por parte del estado para suplir las necesidades de conexión de red, no son soluciones radicales, es solo por el tiempo que dure el contrato con la entidad que se encarga de prestar un servicio, una vez el contrato termina las fallas son muchas y no existe personal para corregir los daños que se presentan. • Es importante que las diferentes zonas rurales cuenten con una solución por medio de fibra óptica desde los puntos principales en las diferentes ciudades, este tipo de conexión al ser un haz de luz viajando por dentro de un hilo no tendrá problemas con truenos, campos electromagnéticos y alteraciones eléctricas y por otra parte una cobertura local en la zona rural de tipo cableado con cable RG6, que se hace el más adecuado para sufrir humedades, temperatura y demás variaciones del tiempo, buscando conexiones estables, que el internet por medio de enlaces no puede brindar.
  7. 7. Idea de proyecto que integre innovación, tecnología y calidad • Teniendo solucionado estos puntos explicados y adicionando el fortalecimiento de nuevos dispositivos para acceso a internet como tablets, computadores y servidores, podemos hacer de la Institución Educativa Técnico Agropecuaria de Las Piedras, la inclusión a la tecnología de calidad, mejorando la educación y fortaleciendo el conocimiento y el deseo de aprender de estas personas, teniendo oportunidades por medio de todas las ayudas que brinda por las tics, realizando una lista de los equipos con los que cuenta la institución y lo que esta requiere para sacar el mejor provecho posible del uso de estas tecnologías de la información y la comunicación.
  8. 8. Idea de proyecto que integre innovación, tecnología y calidad Cant Equipo Detalle Valor V/Total 30 computadores De tipo portátil, usb 3.0, wifi, bluetooth, software licenciado 2.500.0 00 75.000.000 1 Switch Conexión de 8 puertos 10/ 100 mb/s 250.000 250.000 1 Access point Punto de acceso Wifi para comunicación de red por medio inalámbrico 490.000 490.000 1 Ups Ups de 1000W 4 puertos energía de 110V/10 Ah 390.000 390.000 Total 76.130.000 Equipos Con los que Cuenta la Institución Educativa Técnico Agropecuaria de Las Piedras
  9. 9. Idea de proyecto que integre innovación, tecnología y calidad Cant Equipo Detalle Valor V/Total 110 computadores Portátil hp 256ggb ddr, ram 8gb, procesador AMD ryzen 5, pantalla 14” 2.900.000 319.000.000 1 Servidor Intel zeon de 6ta generación, 3.6ghz, 510gb ssd, 16gb ram, licencia Windows 10pro 7.870.000 7.870.000 1 Ups 2200W 4 puertos energía 110V/10Ah 1.380.000 1.380.000 1 Internet fibra Instalación red Internet de fibra óptica, monomodo conexión desde área principal 21.000.000 21.000.000 1 Plan internet Internet de 1000mb/s pago por 1 año 7.800.000 7.800.000 1 Switch Conexión de 16 puertos 10/ 100/1000 mb/s 920.000 920.000 Total, costo idea de proyecto 357.970.000 Equipos Faltantes en la Institución Educativa Técnico Agropecuaria de Las Piedras
  10. 10. Idea de proyecto que integre innovación, tecnología y calidad • Son trescientos cincuenta y siete millones novecientos setenta mil pesos moneda c/te. ($357.970.000°°) • La idea requiere de realizar una licitación publica con el fin de buscar la mejor propuesta entre las empresas que se presenten a participar. • Para hacer posible esta idea es necesario hacer formal la propuesta en el concejo del municipio de Toluviejo ya que esta institución pertenece a la zona rural de la jurisdicción del municipio antes mencionado.
  11. 11. Objetivo que integre innovación, tecnología y calidad • General • Diseñar una idea de proyecto como alternativa de solución a través de la innovación tecnológica para la Institución Educativa Técnico Agropecuaria de las Piedras de Toluviejo - Sucre, en el marco de la articulación de saberes y educación de calidad. • Especificos • Establecer las limitaciones en la implementación de las TICS en la Institución Educativa Técnico Agropecuaria de la Zona rural del Municipio de Toluviejo. • Concientizar la importancia de las TICS en el ámbito educativo.
  12. 12. Fundamentación teórica • Las TIC son una herramienta fundamental que permiten fortalecer los procesos de enseñanza aprendizaje y desarrollar las competencias, ya que permiten un flujo de conocimiento e información desde las diversas áreas del conocimiento. En la actualidad es necesario innovar en las estrategias metodológicas con el uso de las tic, ya que, permiten desarrollar y potencializar las habilidades y destrezas en los estudiantes y en el sector rural es aún más significativo porque generaría grandes expectativas en el aprendizaje para brindar una educación de calidad que posibilite oportunidades de cambio, esperanza y transformación en las comunidades del sector rural. • Innovar con las tic en el sector rural para brindar una educación de calidad, vale la pena conocer lo que dicen los siguientes autores:
  13. 13. Fundamentación teórica La educación y la formación son fundamentales, a la vez que la inclusión de las herramientas tecnológicas en las escuelas rurales de la básica en Colombia porque posibilitarían un mayor acceso a la información y a la dinámica global, desarrollando competencias en el proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje y oportunidad para obtener una mejor calidad de vida (Jaramillo, 2005). Las TIC se muestran como una alternativa que puede potenciar la educación y la formación escolar, particularmente, en el área rural, ya que, con la introducción de estas herramientas en el sistema educativo, se permite una mayor interactividad (Cepal, 2011). Las TIC se presentan como un motivador de cambio que posibilita la satisfacción de las necesidades educativas previamente identificadas, aportando a la inclusión de estas comunidades rurales, desde ambientes de aprendizaje virtuales (Carvajal, 2008).
  14. 14. Fundamentación teórica Las TIC; de esta manera se respondería a los retos que plantea la globalización y la sociedad de la información como es la alfabetización tecnológica de la población, especialmente, aquellas ubicadas en entornos rurales (del Valle, 2005). En el sector rural pueden las TIC convertirse en agentes de socialización y empoderamiento, rompiendo las barreras de tiempo y espacio. Barbero (2017). Las iniciativas destinadas a comunidades rurales han de responder a las dinámicas del contexto propio, de manera que se construya de forma autónoma una cultura digital que genere una verdadera apropiación por parte de dichas comunidades. Dicho proceso debe iniciar de grupos específicos, que pueden ser los estudiantes, sobre una pequeña base que gradualmente permita una extensión hacia otros grupos sociales que lo requieran (Palmer, 2011)
  15. 15. Fundamentación teórica • Bajo el enfoque de incorporación de TIC a la escuela Rural, no solo resulta importante el artefacto material, es tanto o más importante el conocimiento, de manera que alcanzar el cumplimiento de los objetivos propuestos por los programas gubernamentales que buscan la innovación educativa pertinente con el uso de TIC, depende de que el conocimiento asociado sea apropiado. Pinto, (2012) y Molero, (2008).
  16. 16. Etapas Etapa Descripción IMPLEMENTACIÓN Reconocimiento de la propuesta a toda la comunidad educativa EJECUCUIÓN Participación en la propuesta Verificación de las herramientas tecnológicas con las que se pueda contar Elaboración de estrategias pedagógicas significativas por parte de los docentes a través del uso de las herramientas tics EVALUACIÓN Resultados de la propuesta
  17. 17. Estrategias Estrategia Descripción ORGANIZACIÓN Se dará a conocer a la comunidad educativa la necesidad de la innovación e inclusión de las TIC en los procesos de enseñanza aprendizaje para brindar una educación de calidad. INDUCCIÓN Identificación de los beneficios del uso de las TIC en los procesos de enseñanza aprendizaje. Capacitación a la comunidad educativa en el uso de las tics y aplicaciones adecuadas para proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje. VERIFICACIÓN Realizar un estudio de los recursos existentes en la institución con los que puedan contar y los faltantes para gestionar ante los entes gubernamentales. SEGUIMIENTO Se hará un seguimiento junto con los docentes y estudiantes sobre el uso de las TIC en los procesos de enseñanza aprendizaje. RESULTADOS Se hará una evaluación de la implementación de la propuesta y los beneficios que les ha arrojado a los estudiantes y docentes en el proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje. Estos se pueden hacer a través de la matriz DOFA
  18. 18. Recursos Humanos: Docentes, Directivos docentes, estudiantes. Tecnológicos: Tablet, computadores, servidores, Internet, redes
  19. 19. Referencias Cuadro J, ET. al. Las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación en entornos de aprendizaje rural como mecanismos de inclusión social (2012). Soto D. y Molina E. La Escuela Rural en Colombia como escenario de implementación de TIC (2017).

×