Actividad 1, curso: seminario de educación y pedagogia, magister en educación

Fichas bibliograficas slideshare

  1. 1. Titulo: Aprendizaje invisible • Autores: Cristobal Cobo y John W. Moravec • Palabras clave: Alfabetismo, Aprendizaje invisible, Cambio acelerado/rendimiento acelerado, Co- constructivismo, Complejidad, Conocimiento. • Referencia: Cobo, C. y Moravec, J. W. (2011). Aprendizaje invisible: hacia una nueva ecología de la educación. Barcelona: Edicions Universitat Barcelona. Recuperado de http://www.razonypalabra.org.mx/va ria/AprendizajeInvisible.pdf • Resumen: En la era de las redes, Internet está generando expectativas similares a la televisión en cuanto a transformar la educación. No obstante, está encontrando más resistencia en los hogares e incluso más barreras en muchos círculos de la educación formal. Con frecuencia es visto como competidor de otras ya probadas y reales tecnologías educativas, como el libro. Los mensajes de texto a menudo son considerados como un deterioro para la ortografía y la gramática. De hecho, la preocupación por Internet y las tecnologías relacionadas es tan grande que supera la inquietud acerca de la televisión y su impacto en el aprendizaje.
  2. 2. Titulo: Conectivismo: Una teoría de aprendizaje para la era digital • Autores: Siemens, G. • Palabras clave: cognitivismo, tecnología, conocimiento, interacciones, objetivismo, pragmatismo, información, constructivismo. • Referencia: Siemens, G. (2004). Conectivismo: Una teoría de aprendizaje para la era digital. Traducción Leal, Diego (2007). Pdf. Licencia Creative Commons 2.5. Recuperado de https://www.comenius.cl/recursos/virtua l/minsal_v2/Modulo_1/Recursos/Lectura/c onectivismo_Siemens.pdf • Resumen: El conductismo, el cognitivismo y el constructivismo son las tres grandes teorías de aprendizaje utilizadas más a menudo en la creación de ambientes instruccionales. Estas teorías, sin embargo, fueron desarrolladas en una época en la que el aprendizaje no había sido impactado por la tecnología. En los últimos veinte años, la tecnología ha reorganizado la forma en la que vivimos, nos comunicamos y aprendemos. Las necesidades de aprendizaje y las teorías que describen los principios y procesos de aprendizaje, deben reflejar los ambientes sociales subyacentes. Vaill enfatiza que “el aprendizaje debe constituir una forma de ser –un conjunto permanente de actitudes y acciones que los individuos y grupos emplean para tratar de mantenerse al corriente de eventos sorpresivos, novedosos, caóticos, inevitables, recurrentes…” (1996, p.42).
  3. 3. Titulo: Educar en la sociedad del conocimiento • Autores: Tedesco, J. C. • Palabras clave: Complejidad, transformación, multidimensionalidad, experimentaciones, docentes, enseñanza, modalidades, formadores, pasantías. • Referencia: Tedesco, J. C. (2014). Educar en la sociedad del conocimiento. México D.F.: Fondo de cultura económica. Recuperado de https://socioeducacion.files.wordpres s.com/2011/05/tedesco-carlos-educar- en-la-sociedad-del-conocimiento.pdf • Resumen: El principal desafio de la transformación educativa es el de manejar la complejidad de estos procesos. Reconocer la multidimensionalidad y la necesidad de trabajar con secuencias diferentes y simultaneas, implica admitir la necesidad de introducir ciertos niveles de experimentación en las políticas publicas, dotando a estas experimentaciones del rigor necesario.
  4. 4. Titulo: ¿Qué se escribe sobre educación y pedagogía en Colombia? • Autores: León Palencia, A., Gil Pinto, Y., Cárdenas Vera, E., García Zúñiga, M., & López Reyes, G. (2017). • Palabras clave: pedagogía, educación, didáctica, articuladores, maestro, conceptos, distinciones, conceptualización, filosofía, escuela. • Referencia: León Palencia, A., Gil Pinto, Y., Cárdenas Vera, E., García Zúñiga, M., & López Reyes, G. (2017). ¿Qué se escribe sobre Educación y Pedagogía en Colombia? Praxis & Saber, 8(16), 249 – 274. Recuperado de https://revistas.uptc.edu.co/index.php/prax is_saber/article/view/6185/5247 • Resumen: El presente artículo presenta una revisión de las revistas Pedagogía y Saberes (UPN) y Praxis & Saber (UPTC) a partir de un análisis de conceptos. La pregunta por aquello que se ha producido en el campo de la educación y la pedagogía en Colombia durante las últimas décadas fue problematizada en tres momentos. En el primero, se retomaron las maneras en que se ha debatido el estatuto epistemológico de la pedagogía y la opción de usar la noción de campo como posibilidad de zanjar tensiones devenidas de la década de los ochenta. En especial, se amplía el concepto de campo conceptual de la pedagogía y se describen brevemente aspectos metodológicos del estudio. En segundo lugar, se presentan los conceptos identificados como articuladores del debate pedagógico: educación, pedagogía, formación, maestro (docente/pedagogo), escuela, disciplina, didáctica, saberes o filosofía, según sea el caso en la revista analizada; haciendo referencia a las tensiones que los caracterizan y a algunos desarrollos. Por último, se destacan tres asuntos: la adjetivación de los conceptos, las demandas de conceptualización y la necesidad de distinciones entre conceptos.
  5. 5. Titulo: Revisión de la educación y la tecnología desde una mirada pedagógica • Autores: Acevedo Zapata S. • Palabras clave: producción, perspectiva, pedagogía, virtual, subjetividad, cultura técnica, medios de comunicación, tecnología educacional, tecnología informática, humanidad. • Referencia: Acevedo Zapata, S. (2018). Revisión de la educación y la tecnología desde una mirada pedagógica. Pedagogía Y Saberes, (48), 97.110. Recuperado de https://doi.org/10.17227/pys.num48- 7376 • Resumen: El presente artículo de revisión aborda la pregunta por la producción del campo de relación entre educación y tecnología, desde una perspectiva pedagógica. Se trata de un ejercicio exploratorio fundamentado en el rastreo documental y categorial de artículos publicados por la revista Pedagogía y Saberes, en el periodo 1990-2017. El análisis propone que, para comprender dicho campo, es necesario superar los límites de la escuela y los roles asignados a ella tradicionalmente. En este sentido, se muestran algunas relaciones materializadas en nociones que exponen la mirada sobre las transformaciones culturales y educativas generadas por los desarrollos de la tecnología. El artículo se organiza en tres secciones que presentan los nodos conceptuales sobre la relación educación y tecnología: el análisis pedagógico al efecto de los medios en educación; la búsqueda de la inclusión con el uso de la tecnología y educación virtual; y la subjetividad y experiencia de interacción en entornos tecnológicos. Como conclusiones se destaca el valor de la reflexión crítica que realizan los investigadores en educación y tecnología con el análisis del efecto de los medios masivos de comunicación en educación, desde una perspectiva pedagógica; el proceso de incorporación de la tecnología para la inclusión de los sujetos con discapacidad y de las poblaciones vulnerables y la centralidad de la relación entre subjetividad y tecnología como entorno cultural.

