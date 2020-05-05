Monografia fabio machado

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FÁBIO EDUARDO MACHADO EXPOSIÇÃO A RADIAÇÕES NÃO IONIZANTES EM TORRES DE TRANSMISSÃO: Exposição a Radiações Eletromagnética...
AGRADECIMENTOS A Deus pоr tеr mе dado saúde е força para superar às dificuldades. A minha família, os meus pais e irmãos, ...
Todo o que ama a disciplina ama o conhecimento, mas aquele que odeia a repreensão é tolo. (Salomão)
RESUMO A exposição humana à Radiação Não-Ionizante vem crescendo, tendo em vista a expansão das suas aplicações, na amplia...
ABSTRACT Human exposure to Non-Ionizing Radiation has been growing in view of the expansion of its applications in the exp...
LISTA DE FIGURAS Figura 1: Espectro eletromagnético .........................................................................
LISTA DE QUADROS Quadro 1: Limites para exposição ocupacional a CEMRF na faixa de radiofrequências entre 9kHz e 300 GHz. V...
SUMÁRIO 1. INTRODUÇÃO........................................................................................................
11 1. INTRODUÇÃO A exposição humana à Radiação Não-Ionizante vem crescendo, tendo em vista a expansão das suas aplicações,...
12 adequado nas áreas de gerência e regulamentação. Isso será sempre verdade em qualquer contexto, seja local, regional ou...
13 2. OBJETIVOS 2.1Objetivo geral Apresentar os efeitos da radiação ionizante à saúde do trabalhador. 2.2Objetivo específi...
14 3. METODOLOGIA O estudo atual consiste numa revisão narrativa sobre as implicações da exposição à radiação não ionizant...
15 4. REFERENCIAL TEÓRICO A radiação é uma forma de energia em trânsito, mais precisamente ondas eletromagnéticas, ou part...
16 onda eletromagnética com comprimento de onda menor que 100 nm, que corresponde a fótons com energia maior que 12 eV, ou...
17  Radiação infravermelha;  Luz visível;  Radiação ultravioleta;  Raios X;  Raios gama. Na interação da radiação ele...
18 4.2Radiações Não Ionizantes em Torres de transmissão A exposição humana à Radiação Não-Ionizante (RNI) vem crescendo, t...
19  Apoio às pesquisas relacionadas aos temas das radiações ionizantes e não-ionizantes;  Elaboração do modelo de atuaçã...
20 5. DESENVOLVIMENTO 5.1Efeito térmico e efeito atérmico Atividades desenvolvidas pela humanidade nos últimos 120 anos pr...
21 noticiou o aparecimento de cataratas, glaucomas, problemas cardiovasculares, ou seja, problemas nas áreas mais irrigada...
22 Figura 2: Processo de Interação dos Campos Eletromagnéticos. A nocividade da radiação não ionizante é dependente da dis...
23 Pode-se observar os valores limites para campo elétrico E, campo magnético H, e densidade de potência equivalente e ond...
24 IV – Para radiofrequências abaixo de 100 kHz, o conceito de média temporal não se aplica uma vez que para estas radiofr...
25 No estudo realizado por Da Silva, et al. (2015), realizado com 440 indivíduos com idade média de 48,4 anos, demonstrou ...
26 5.4Princípio da precaução Ainda que a ciência não possa, hoje, confirmar se há (ou não) impactos na saúde, relacionados...
27 6. CONSIDERAÇOES FINAIS Por meio deste estudo podemos ver que a exposição a radiação eletromagnética pode causar efeito...
28 REFERÊNCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS ANATEL - AGÊNCIA NACIONAL DE TELECOMUNICAÇÕES. Resolução N.º 303, de 02 de julho de 2002. Ap...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDADE PAULISTA FÁBIO EDUARDO MACHADO EXPOSIÇÃO A RADIAÇÕES NÃO IONIZANTES EM TORRES DE TRANSMISSÃO: Exposição a Radiações Eletromagnéticas e seus Danos à Saúde SANTOS 2018
  2. 2. FÁBIO EDUARDO MACHADO EXPOSIÇÃO A RADIAÇÕES NÃO IONIZANTES EM TORRES DE TRANSMISSÃO: Exposição a Radiações Eletromagnéticas e seus Danos à Saúde Trabalho de conclusão de curso para obtenção do título de pós-graduação em Engenharia de Segurança do Trabalho apresentado à Universidade Paulista – UNIP. Orientador: Prof. Me. Roosevelt Santos Proença SANTOS 2018
  3. 3. Eduardo Marchado, Fábio Exposição a radiações não ionizantes em torres de transmissão: exposição a Radiações Eletromagnéticas e seus Danos à Saúde. Fábio Eduardo Machado – Santos, 2018. 29 f.: il. Orientador: Prof. Me. Roosevelt Santos Proença Monografia (especialista) Universidade Paulista – UNIP. Curso de Pós-graduação em Engenharia de Segurança do Trabalho. 1. Radiação Não Ionizante. 2.Torres de transmissão. 3. Segurança do Trabalho.
  4. 4. FÁBIO EDUARDO MACHADO EXPOSIÇÃO A RADIAÇÕES NÃO IONIZANTES EM TORRES DE TRANSMISSÃO: Exposição a Radiações Eletromagnéticas e seus Danos à Saúde Trabalho de conclusão de curso para obtenção do título de pós-graduação em Engenharia de Segurança do Trabalho apresentado à Universidade Paulista – UNIP. Aprovado em: BANCA EXAMINADORA ____________________________________/___/___ Prof. Engº Nizio José Cabral – Coordenador do curso. Universidade Paulista – UNIP
  5. 5. AGRADECIMENTOS A Deus pоr tеr mе dado saúde е força para superar às dificuldades. A minha família, os meus pais e irmãos, pelo amor, incentivo е apoio incondicional, a minha esposa e filha pelos momentos difíceis que passamos no período de estudo desta graduação. Ao professor Roosevelt, pela orientação, apoio е confiança.
  6. 6. Todo o que ama a disciplina ama o conhecimento, mas aquele que odeia a repreensão é tolo. (Salomão)
  7. 7. RESUMO A exposição humana à Radiação Não-Ionizante vem crescendo, tendo em vista a expansão das suas aplicações, na ampliação do fornecimento de energia elétrica, sendo a telefonia celular e as tecnologias de comunicação sem fio os maiores exemplos disso. As Radiações Não Ionizantes de baixa frequência emitida pelas estações de transmissão de energia elétrica também causam preocupação, principalmente do ponto de vista ocupacional. No campo da Segurança do Trabalho há poucos artigos sobre este tema em questão, apesar de existirem vários artigos publicados em revistas e artigos acadêmicos. Os riscos potenciais da exposição aos Campos Eletromagnéticos (CEM) devidos a instalações como linhas de transmissão e estações rádio base de telefonia de desafios para os tomadores de decisão. Os desafios incluem determinar se existe ameaça na exposição aos CEM e qual o impacto potencial sobre a saúde, reconhecer as razões que levam à preocupação por parte do público e implementar políticas que protejam a saúde pública e respondam às preocupações do público. Ainda não há estudos conclusivos sobre os efeitos das radiações não ionizantes sobre a saúde humana, porém devemos criar recomendações que possam servir de subsídio para a normatização das Radiações Não Ionizantes, conscientizando os profissionais de Segurança do Trabalho sobre as origens das radiações não ionizantes, os danos causados e os métodos de prevenção aos danos decorrentes pela exposição acima dos limites aceitáveis. Recomendar medidas de proteção eficazes contra radiação não ionizante. Apoio às pesquisas relacionadas aos temas das radiações ionizantes e não-ionizantes. Palavras-chave: Radiação Não Ionizante. Torres de transmissão. Segurança do trabalho.
  8. 8. ABSTRACT Human exposure to Non-Ionizing Radiation has been growing in view of the expansion of its applications in the expansion of electric power supply, with cellular telephony and wireless communication technologies being the best examples of this. The low frequency Nonionic Radiation emitted by the electric power transmission stations also cause concern, mainly from the occupational point of view. In the field of Work Safety there are few articles on this subject in question, although there are several articles published in magazines and academic articles. The potential risks of exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMF) due to installations such as transmission lines and base stations for telephony challenges for decision makers. Challenges include determining whether there is a threat to exposure to EMFs and what the potential impact on health is, recognizing the reasons for public concern, and implementing policies that protect public health and address public concerns. Although there are no conclusive studies on the effects of non-ionizing radiation on human health, we must create recommendations that can serve as a subsidy for the standardization of Non-Ionizing Radiation, raising the awareness of Occupational Safety professionals about the origins of non-ionizing radiation, damage and methods of preventing damage from exposure beyond acceptable limits. Recommend effective protection measures against non-ionizing radiation. Support for research related to the topics of ionizing and non-ionizing radiations. Key-words: Non-Ionizing Radiation. Transmission towers. Work safety.
  9. 9. LISTA DE FIGURAS Figura 1: Espectro eletromagnético ................................................................................... 17 Figura 2: Processo de Interação dos Campos Eletromagnéticos................................. 22 Figura 3: Razões de prevalência (RP) para sintomas psiquiátricos e exposição às radiações eletromagnéticas não ionizantes de telefonia celular. Salvador, Bahia, Brasil, 2014. ........................................................................................................................... 25
  10. 10. LISTA DE QUADROS Quadro 1: Limites para exposição ocupacional a CEMRF na faixa de radiofrequências entre 9kHz e 300 GHz. Valores não perturbados. ............................ 23 Quadro 2: Limites para a exposição da população em geral a CEMRF na faixa de radiofrequências entre 9 kHz e 300 GHz. Valores não perturbados. ........................... 23 Quadro 3: Frequências e os principais efeitos biológicos.............................................. 24
  11. 11. SUMÁRIO 1. INTRODUÇÃO........................................................................................................ 11 2. OBJETIVOS ............................................................................................................ 13 2.1 Objetivo geral.......................................................................................................... 13 2.2 Objetivo específico................................................................................................. 13 3. METODOLOGIA ..................................................................................................... 14 4. REFERENCIAL TEÓRICO ................................................................................... 15 4.1 Tipos de radiação................................................................................................... 15 4.1.1 Radiação corpuscular....................................................................................15 4.1.2 Radiação ionizante........................................................................................15 4.1.3 Radiação Não-Ionizante................................................................................16 4.1.4 Radiação eletromagnética.............................................................................16 4.2 Radiações Não Ionizantes em Torres de transmissão .................................... 18 5. DESENVOLVIMENTO........................................................................................... 20 5.1 Efeito térmico e efeito atérmico ........................................................................... 20 5.1.1 Efeitos térmicos.............................................................................................20 5.1.2 Efeitos atérmicos...........................................................................................21 5.2 Limites de exposição ............................................................................................. 21 5.3 Efeitos a saúde....................................................................................................... 24 5.4 Princípio da precaução.......................................................................................... 26 6. CONSIDERAÇOES FINAIS ................................................................................. 27 REFERÊNCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS .................................................................................. 28
  12. 12. 11 1. INTRODUÇÃO A exposição humana à Radiação Não-Ionizante vem crescendo, tendo em vista a expansão das suas aplicações, na ampliação do fornecimento de energia elétrica, sendo a telefonia celular e as tecnologias de comunicação sem fio os maiores exemplos disso. As Radiações Não Ionizantes de baixa frequência emitida pelas estações de transmissão de energia elétrica também causam preocupação, principalmente do ponto de vista ocupacional. No campo da Segurança do Trabalho há poucos artigos sobre este tema em questão, apesar de existirem vários artigos publicados em revistas e artigos acadêmicos. As Normas Regulamentadoras nacionais precisam urgentemente serem atualizadas, a Resolução Normativa Nº 398 da ANEEL e a Norma Regulamentadora 15 em seu anexo 7 é muito genérica e não trata do assunto aqui abordado: Radiações Eletromagnéticas. A mesma Norma Regulamentadora 15 em seu anexo 7, diz que as atividades em que os trabalhadores estiverem expostos a Radiações Não Ionizantes sem a ‘proteção adequada”, serão consideradas insalubres, em decorrência de laudo de inspeção realizada no local de trabalho. É sabido que todos os trabalhadores que executam as suas atividades laborais em antenas de rádio e TV, linhas de transmissão de energia e antenas de transmissão de celular, estão expostos a uma certa quantidade diária de exposição à radiação eletromagnética, basta identificarmos quanto ela é prejudicial à saúde desses trabalhadores. A preocupação pública com os possíveis efeitos sobre a saúde dos campos eletromagnéticos (CEM) levou à preparação desse manual. Os riscos potenciais da exposição aos CEM devidos a instalações como linhas de transmissão e estações rádio base de telefonia de desafios para os tomadores de decisão. Os desafios incluem determinar se existe ameaça na exposição aos CEM e qual o impacto potencial sobre a saúde, isto é, avaliação de risco; reconhecer as razões que levam à preocupação por parte do público, isto é, percepção de risco; e implementar políticas que protejam a saúde pública e respondam às preocupações do público, isto é, gerência de risco. Responder a esses desafios requer o envolvimento de indivíduos ou organizações com o conjunto correto de competências, combinando a expertise científica relevante, boas aptidões para comunicação e o julgamento
  13. 13. 12 adequado nas áreas de gerência e regulamentação. Isso será sempre verdade em qualquer contexto, seja local, regional ou mesmo nacional ou global. (BONNER, 2002). Em relação à discussão da exposição humana aos campos eletromagnéticos são apresentados pontos de vista antagônicos. Um grupo de cientistas defendem a inocuidade das Radiações Não Ionizantes em baixas intensidades, e outros sustentam que ainda em baixas intensidades é possível ocorrer efeitos adversos à saúde humana em longo prazo. No entanto, por ser uma discussão ampla, ainda, não há estudos conclusivos sobre os efeitos das radiações não ionizantes sobre a saúde humana (MINISTÉRIO DA SAÚDE, 2018). Devemos criar recomendações que possam servir de subsídio para a normatização das Radiações Não Ionizantes, conscientizando os profissionais de Segurança do Trabalho sobre as origens das radiações não ionizantes, os danos causados e os métodos de prevenção aos danos decorrentes pela exposição acima dos limites aceitáveis. Recomendar medidas de proteção eficazes contra radiação não ionizante. Apoio às pesquisas relacionadas aos temas das radiações ionizantes e não-ionizantes.
  14. 14. 13 2. OBJETIVOS 2.1Objetivo geral Apresentar os efeitos da radiação ionizante à saúde do trabalhador. 2.2Objetivo específico  Apresentar os limites de tolerância aceitáveis para a exposição do trabalhador à radiação não ionizante;  Expor os possíveis efeitos da radiação não ionizante à saúde do trabalhador;  Apresentar medidas preventivas para minimizar os efeitos da radiação não ionizante à saúde do trabalhador.
  15. 15. 14 3. METODOLOGIA O estudo atual consiste numa revisão narrativa sobre as implicações da exposição à radiação não ionizante de torres de transmissão na saúde do trabalhador a partir de análise documental, com abordagem qualitativa, de textos técnico-científicos e normativos relativos ao tema. O trabalho desenvolvido seguiu os preceitos do estudo exploratório, por meio de uma pesquisa bibliográfica que é desenvolvida a partir de material já elaborado, constituído de livros e artigos científicos. Para a seleção das fontes, foram consideradas, como critério de inclusão, as bibliografias que abordassem o referido tema. A busca e seleção do conteúdo de pesquisas bibliográficas incluiu trabalhos acadêmicos, artigos científicos, matérias publicadas em meio eletrônico, livros e outros materiais relacionados ao tema, que possam embasar o objetivo dessa pesquisa e obter os resultados esperados. Os textos consultados foram devidamente referenciados ao final do trabalho.
  16. 16. 15 4. REFERENCIAL TEÓRICO A radiação é uma forma de energia em trânsito, mais precisamente ondas eletromagnéticas, ou partículas, que se propagam com determinada velocidade. Com energia variável, ela transita por qualquer meio, incluindo líquidos e sólidos, e pode ser gerada por fontes naturais, ou por equipamentos e dispositivos criados pelo homem. A principal fonte natural de radiação é o sol, pois emite raios ultravioletas (UV), luz, e infravermelho, que aquece o nosso corpo e o ambiente. Além da luz, as radiações eletromagnéticas mais conhecidas são as micro-ondas, as ondas de rádio, o laser, os raios-x e a radiação gama (OKUNO, 2018). 4.1Tipos de radiação 4.1.1 Radiação corpuscular A radiação corpuscular é constituída de um feixe energético de partículas como elétrons, pósitrons, prótons, nêutrons, partículas alfa, etc. Algumas dessas partículas, as partículas alfa, os elétrons e os pósitrons, são emitidas espontaneamente com núcleos atômicos com excesso de energia, em busca de maior estabilidade energética. Se um elemento ainda não estiver alcançado estabilidade energética, ele se desintegrará até se transformar em um elemento estável. Uma fonte natural de radiação corpuscular é a radiação cósmica, que provém do espaço sideral (OKUNO, 2018). 4.1.2 Radiação ionizante Quando a radiação possui energia suficiente para arrancar um dos elétrons orbitais de átomos de um dado meio, transformando-os em par de íons, diz-se que ela é uma radiação ionizante (OKUNO, 2018). A Comissão Internacional de Unidades de Medidas de Radiação (ICRU) recomenda considerar como ionizantes fótons com energia maior que 10 eV (elétron-volt). No espectro eletromagnético, esse fóton pertence à classe de radiação ultravioleta C. por outro lado, a Comissão Internacional de Proteção contra a Radiação Não Ionizante (ICNIRP, 2004) considera como radiação ionizante uma
  17. 17. 16 onda eletromagnética com comprimento de onda menor que 100 nm, que corresponde a fótons com energia maior que 12 eV, ou seja, fótons de raios X e raios gama (OKUNO, 2018). 4.1.3 Radiação Não-Ionizante Radiação não-ionizante é um fenômeno natural de suma importância para o surgimento e manutenção dos sistemas de vida na terra, que entre outros, conduz a energia luminosa e calorífica emitida pelo sol (VIEIRA, 2014). O termo Radiação Não Ionizante (RNI) inclui todas as radiações do espectro eletromagnético que não apresentam energia suficiente para ionizar a matéria. Caracterizam-se por apresentarem energia, por fóton, inferior a cerca de 12 eV (doze elétron-volt), comprimentos de onda maiores do que 100 (cem) nanômetros e frequências inferiores a 3x1015 Hz (RODRIGUES, 2016). Segundo Vieira (2014), nos dias de hoje, estamos expostos a dois tipos de radiações não ionizantes oriundos de fontes artificiais: a. Campos eletromagnéticos de muito baixa frequência provinda de equipamentos elétricos e eletrônicos e linhas de transmissão; b. Radiação por radiofrequência de dispositivos sem fio como celular, pontos de acesso de internet, torres de transmissão de tv e rádio, entre outros. 4.1.4 Radiação eletromagnética A radiação eletromagnética é uma forma de energia liberada por processos eletromagnéticos. Diferentemente da radiação corpuscular, ela consiste basicamente de ondas eletromagnéticas, que são constituídas de um campo elétrico e de um campo magnético oscilantes de perpendiculares entre si e que se propagam em qualquer meio (OKUNO, 2018). Ainda segundo Okuno (2018), são exemplos de onda eletromagnética, em ordem crescente de frequência:  Ondas de rádio;  Ondas de TV;  Ondas de micro-ondas;
  18. 18. 17  Radiação infravermelha;  Luz visível;  Radiação ultravioleta;  Raios X;  Raios gama. Na interação da radiação eletromagnética com a matéria, a absorção e a emissão de energia só ocorrem em quantidade discreta de energia, denominada quantum de energia ou fóton. A energia de uma eletromagnética é dita como sendo a de um fóton dessa onda. A energia do fóton é diretamente proporcional à frequência da onda eletromagnética, quanto maior a frequência da onda, maior a energia de seus fótons. Portanto, como os exemplos das ondas eletromagnéticas estão em ordem crescente de frequência, estão também em ordem crescente de energia de seus fótons, mostrando que os fótons de raios X e raios gama são os mais energéticos, e são ionizantes (OKUNO, 2018). A Figura 1 mostra exemplos de espectro eletromagnético. Figura 1: Espectro eletromagnético
  19. 19. 18 4.2Radiações Não Ionizantes em Torres de transmissão A exposição humana à Radiação Não-Ionizante (RNI) vem crescendo, tendo em vista a expansão das suas aplicações, na ampliação do fornecimento de energia elétrica, sendo a telefonia celular e as tecnologias de comunicação sem fio os maiores exemplos disso (MINISTÉRIO DA SAÚDE, 2018). Ainda segundo o Ministério da saúde (2018), a RNI de baixa frequência emitida pelas estações de transmissão de energia elétrica também causa preocupação, principalmente do ponto de vista ocupacional.  Estruturação do Vigifis: Apoio à estruturação do Vigifis nos municípios de Caetité, Lagoa Real e Livramento de Nossa Senhora, no estado da Bahia, em decorrência de se localizarem dentro da área de influência da mina de urânio das Indústrias Nucleares do Brasil (INB) e, também, em região com presença de radiação natural elevada;  Projeto Planalto Poços de Caldas: Apoio à pesquisa sobre câncer e radiação natural elevada na região do Planalto Poços de Caldas, no estado de Minas Gerais;  Elaboração do Plano de Contingência, do Ministério da Saúde, para Assistência Médica a Radio acidentados de forma a melhor preparar o atendimento às vítimas de acidentes radiológicos;  Representação, do Ministério da Saúde, no Sistema de Proteção ao Programa Nuclear Brasileiro (SIPRON) por meio de participação na Comissão de Coordenação da Proteção ao Programa Nuclear Brasileiro (COPRON), no Comitê de Planejamento de Resposta a Situações de Emergência Nuclear no Município de Angra dos Reis (COPREN/AR) e no Comitê de Articulação nas Áreas de Segurança e Logística do Sistema de Proteção ao Programa Nuclear Brasileiro (CASLON);  Participação nos Exercícios Parciais e Gerais de Emergência Nuclear de Angra dos Reis, com o objetivo de fortalecer a preparação do Sistema Único de Saúde (SUS) para atuar em uma eventual emergência nuclear;
  20. 20. 19  Apoio às pesquisas relacionadas aos temas das radiações ionizantes e não-ionizantes;  Elaboração do modelo de atuação do Vigifis (radiações ionizantes e não-ionizantes);
  21. 21. 20 5. DESENVOLVIMENTO 5.1Efeito térmico e efeito atérmico Atividades desenvolvidas pela humanidade nos últimos 120 anos provocaram, também, a irradiação de ondas eletromagnéticas. Assim, equipamentos criados pelo homem, tais como fornos de micro-ondas, aparelhos de Raio X, televisões, computadores, serviços de telecomunicações, de energia e de radiodifusão (com antenas espalhadas pelo ambiente urbano) só deveriam ser colocados à disposição da população se observadas as medidas legais e de segurança existentes. O advento da telefonia wireless (sem fio) propicia-nos comodidades que trazem na bagagem um clandestino: o risco. Várias pesquisas já apontaram possíveis efeitos negativos causados pelas radiações não-ionizantes (RIBEIRO, 2007). A radiação eletromagnética não ionizante é absorvida pela pele e por níveis mais profundos do corpo, dissipando-se repetidamente com profundidade, podendo causar um aumento de temperatura não percebido pelos sensores térmicos naturais, localizados superficialmente. O aquecimento gerado internamente depende do tempo de exposição, da intensidade do campo e da espessura do tecido, não podendo às vezes ser compensado pelo organismo, ocasionando efeitos biológicos. (DA SILVA, 2015). Podemos citar dois principais efeitos da exposição à radiação Ionizante e Não-Ionizante: o Térmico e o Atérmico. 5.1.1 Efeitos térmicos O efeito térmico decorre do aquecimento do tecido. A radiação é absorvida ao nível da pele, mas também absorvida em níveis mais profundos do corpo, causando um aumento de temperatura não percebido pelos sensores térmicos naturais, já que são localizados superficialmente. Muitas vezes, esse calor gerado internamente, dependendo do tempo de exposição da intensidade do campo e da espessura do tecido, pode não ser compensado e ocasiona graves danos (RIBEIRO, 2007). Ainda segundo Ribeiro (2007), há estudos conclusivos que apontam a possibilidade do surgimento de patologias associadas ao aumento da temperatura corporal gerada pela fricção entre as moléculas. A Organização Mundial de Saúde
  22. 22. 21 noticiou o aparecimento de cataratas, glaucomas, problemas cardiovasculares, ou seja, problemas nas áreas mais irrigadas do corpo humano. Porém, estes efeitos dificilmente decorrem da proximidade com estações de rádio-base, pois estes casos são constatados quando os focos de radiação estão muito próximos das pessoas, o que não ocorre com as antenas que são sempre colocadas sobre estruturas. A Radiação Não-Ionizante pode provocar aumento da temperatura no corpo (alteração física), alterar os níveis de sódio e potássio (alteração química) e produzir alteração no sistema nervoso central (alteração biológica). 5.1.2 Efeitos atérmicos Os efeitos biológicos atérmicos são aqueles que não dizem respeito ao aumento da temperatura ocasionado pela radiação. Há estudos que retratam casos, decorrentes de efeitos não-térmicos, de distúrbios emocionais, do sono e de atividade epilética em algumas crianças expostas à radiação das Estações Rádio- Base. Para agravar o quadro, ainda há outros depoimentos que afirmam que os efeitos atérmicos da radiação não-ionizante podem ocorrer a partir de campos eletromagnéticos com densidades de potência com níveis bem inferiores aos padrões atualmente estabelecidos no Brasil. (RIBEIRO, 2007). Hoje são adotadas as normas da ICNIRP (Internacional Comission on Non- Ionizing Radiation Protection), e a Organização Mundial de Saúde criou, em 1996, o Projeto Internacional CEM (campos eletromagnéticos), com o intuito de avaliar os possíveis efeitos sobre a saúde de campos eletromagnéticos compreendidos na freqüência de 0 (zero) a 300 (trezentos) GHz. 5.2Limites de exposição Para ser possível determinar os limites de exposição, é necessário estabelecer valores máximos de intensidade de campo e densidade de potência tais que o efeito térmico não introduza um risco para a saúde (VIEIRA, 2014). O processo de interação dos campos eletromagnéticos é possível ser exemplificada através da Figura 2.
  23. 23. 22 Figura 2: Processo de Interação dos Campos Eletromagnéticos. A nocividade da radiação não ionizante é dependente da distância do ponto de emissão e das características do comprimento da onda. Certas restrições básicas para campos elétricos e magnéticos são estabelecidas de acordo com a frequência de radiação. A Comissão Internacional de Proteção às Radiações Não Ionizantes (ICNIRP) determina que nenhuma antena deve emitir radiação superior a 435 uW/cm². Esta é a potência máxima que 1 cm² de pele humana pode ficar exposta, acima deste nível pode ocasionar queimaduras, aquecimento de órgãos internos e outros danos a saúde (VIEIRA, 2014). A Agência Nacional de Telecomunicações – ANATEL regulamentou a limitação da exposição a campos elétricos, magnéticos e eletromagnéticos na faixa de radiofrequências entre 9 Khz e 300 GHz, através da sua resolução de julho de 2002. A resolução 303 prevê a exposição em dois ambientes, ambiente ocupacional e no ambiente para a população em geral. Os limites são mais rígidos para a exposição pela população em geral, pois parte do princípio que os profissionais que trabalham com equipamentos de rádio transmissão, são pessoas saudáveis e cientes dos riscos aos quais estão expostos, podendo assim efetuar controle de sua exposição.
  24. 24. 23 Pode-se observar os valores limites para campo elétrico E, campo magnético H, e densidade de potência equivalente e onda plana nas Quadros 1 e 2, tanto para a exposição ocupacional como da população em geral. Quadro 1: Limites para exposição ocupacional a CEMRF na faixa de radiofrequências entre 9kHz e 300 GHz. Valores não perturbados. Quadro 2: Limites para a exposição da população em geral a CEMRF na faixa de radiofrequências entre 9 kHz e 300 GHz. Valores não perturbados. Na aplicação dos valores dos quadros 1 e 2, a resolução da ANATEL (2002, p. 06) considera os seguintes aspectos: I – f é o valor da radiofrequência, cuja unidade deve ser a mesma indicada na coluna da faixa de radiofrequências; II – Os limites de exposição estabelecidos se referem às medidas espacial e temporal das grandezas indicadas; III – Para radiofrequências entre 100 kHz e 10 GHz, o período de tempo a ser utilizado para cálculo da média temporal é de 6(seis) minutos;
  25. 25. 24 IV – Para radiofrequências abaixo de 100 kHz, o conceito de média temporal não se aplica uma vez que para estas radiofrequências, os principais efeitos da exposição CEMRF são os estímulos neurológicos instantâneos; V – Para frequências superiores a 10 MHz a média dos picos da densidade de potência da onda plana equivalente calculada no intervalo de duração do pulso não deve exceder a 1000 (mil) vezes as restrições de Seq ou a intensidade de campo não deve exceder a 32 (trinta e duas) vezes os níveis de exposição indicados para intensidade de campo; VI – Valores não perturbados são aqueles medidos na ausência de indivíduos potencialmente expostos e sem a introdução de objetos absorvedores ou refletores de campos eletromagnéticos durante o processo de medição. 5.3Efeitos a saúde O Quadro 3 relaciona a frequência e os principais efeitos biológicos em função da penetração das ondas eletromagnéticas no tecido humano. Quadro 3: Frequências e os principais efeitos biológicos.
  26. 26. 25 No estudo realizado por Da Silva, et al. (2015), realizado com 440 indivíduos com idade média de 48,4 anos, demonstrou associação entre exposição à radiação eletromagnética não ionizantes de estação radiobase de telefonia celular para os indivíduos residentes entre 100 e 200m da estação com diagnóstico de ansiedade e depressão; os residentes até 300m da estação radiobase apresentaram associação significativamente menor para sintomas depressivos (CES-D ≥ 16); e residir até 400m da estação radiobase foi associado com tendência depressiva e sintomas depressivos (CES-D ≥ 16). Permanecer em casa de 16,1 a 24 horas/dia, com baixa da libido nos indivíduos que moram entre 100 e 200m da estação radiobase de telefonia celular. A Figura 3 apresenta um resumo do estudo realizado pelos autores: Figura 3: Razões de prevalência (RP) para sintomas psiquiátricos e exposição às radiações eletromagnéticas não ionizantes de telefonia celular. Salvador, Bahia, Brasil, 2014.
  27. 27. 26 5.4Princípio da precaução Ainda que a ciência não possa, hoje, confirmar se há (ou não) impactos na saúde, relacionados à exposição à poluição eletromagnética, tal fato não justifica a omissão do Poder Público e da sociedade civil em discutir a matéria e em buscar medidas protetivas para os eventuais atingidos (NASCIMENTO, 2017). A falta de certeza científica é o cerne do chamado princípio da precaução. No caso em pauta, a certeza é buscada para subsidiar ações protetivas do meio ambiente e controlar a exposição da população a campos eletromagnéticos. O princípio da precaução foi concebido na Alemanha, na década de 1970 e tinha como pressuposto uma ideia de planejamento e engajamento seguro na luta contra a poluição, apesar das incertezas dos males causados ao meio ambiente. O princípio da precaução tomou forma e força especialmente a partir de documentos internacionais de proteção ambiental. O princípio da precaução é, portanto, “um novo modo de pensar sobre a proteção ambiental ou a proteção à saúde pública, e a permanência da exposição a situações e a agentes de risco a longo prazo”. É um princípio que nos desafia a fazer mudanças fundamentais no modo como são permitimos e controlados os danos, desafios esses que, trarão grandes ameaças às agências de governo e aos poluidores e vão, provavelmente, encontrar resistência poderosa. A precaução é baseada, sobretudo, no princípio de que não se deve expor pessoas e o meio ambiente a danos, se não for necessário fazê-lo.
  28. 28. 27 6. CONSIDERAÇOES FINAIS Por meio deste estudo podemos ver que a exposição a radiação eletromagnética pode causar efeitos à saúde tanto física como psicológica. Estudos realizados registraram efeitos como aquecimento da pele com sensação de calor, formação de cataratas, prejuízos aos órgãos internos, além de irritabilidade, ansiedade, tendência depressiva e outros efeitos à saúde. O risco provocado pelas atividades e produtos tecnológicos está sob a constante égide do medo; portanto, devemos utilizar instrumentos que possibilitem um estudo mais aprofundado sobre a radiação eletromagnética, evitando, desta maneira, desastres envolvendo a qualidade de vida de todos os seres vivos. Apesar das limitações, e considerando as controvérsias existentes sobre o tema, pela primeira vez descrito no Brasil, a partir de inquérito domiciliar utilizando- se uma amostra aleatória, recomenda-se a adoção de medidas precaucionárias no sentido de se reduzir a absorção da radiação deste tipo de exposição, dirigida principalmente aos jovens: redução do tempo de uso diário da ligação do telefone celular, evitar utilizá-lo com sinal de cobertura fraco, não mantê-lo próximo ao corpo, e utilizar fone de ouvido ou pop fone, evitar o uso do telefone celular por crianças e sempre que possível utilizar o telefone fixo com fio, bem como, evitar residir/trabalhar num raio de até 200m da estação radiobase. Os resultados podem contribuir com o aprimoramento de políticas públicas, no sentido da realização de ações de informações para tomada de decisões quanto a avaliação, gerenciamento e comunicação de risco em prol da promoção da saúde dos indivíduos.
  29. 29. 28 REFERÊNCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS ANATEL - AGÊNCIA NACIONAL DE TELECOMUNICAÇÕES. Resolução N.º 303, de 02 de julho de 2002. Aprova o Regulamento sobre limitação da Exposição a campos elétricos, magnéticos e eletromagnéticos na faixa de radiofrequências entre 9 kHz e 300 GHz. Publicada no DOU de 10/07/2002. BONNER, P. et. al. Radiação e Saúde Ambiental. Departamento de Proteção do Ambiente Humano: Sobre Riscos de Estabelecendo um Diálogo Organização Mundial de Saúde Campos Eletromagnéticos. Genebra – Suíça: Organização Mundial de Saúde, 2002. DA SILVA, D. F.; BARROS, W. R.; ALMEIDA, M. C. C.; RÊGO, M. A. V. Exposição a radiações eletromagnéticas não ionizantes da telefonia celular e sintomas psiquiátricos. Cad. Saúde Pública, Rio de Janeiro, 31(10):2110-2126, out, 2015 MINISTÉRIO DA SAÚDE. Radiação Não Ionizante. Vigilância em Saúde. Disponível em: <http://portalms.saude.gov.br/vigilancia-em-saude/vigilancia- ambiental/vigifis/radiacao-nao-ionizante> Acesso 06/07/2018. NASCIMENTO, S. M. C. Ondas eletromagnéticas e o impacto na saúde humana. Revista Direito Ambiental e sociedade, v. 7, n. 2, 2017 (p. 203-227). OKUNO, E. Radiação: efeitos, riscos e benefícios. São Paulo: Oficina de Textos, 2018. RIBEIRO, E. L.; PESSOA, M. B. Os efeitos da radiação eletromagnética na vida do ser humano: uma análise do paradigma ambiental. Revista Tecnologia e Sociedade, Curitiba, n. 5, p. 15-32, 2º Semestre 2007. p. 15-32. RODRIGUES, L. F. (2016). Uma abordagem para monitoração, análise e controle de medições de radiação não ionizante. Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul. Instituto de Informática. Curso de Ciência da Computação. VIEIRA, D. B. Análise das Radiações Não Ionizantes em Antenas de Provedor de Serviço de Internet. 2014. 48 f. Monografia (Especialização em Engenharia de Segurança do Trabalho) – Programa de Pós-Graduação em Engenharia de Segurança do Trabalho. Universidade Tecnológica Federal do Paraná. Pato Branco, 2014.

×