4 Dicas Para FAZER VÍDEO REVIEW Como Afiliado Hotmart e Monetizze

4 DICAS PARA FAZER VÍDEO REVIEW PARA AFILIADO (Com Presente no Vídeo)
COMO FAZER VÍDEO REVIEW PARA AFILIADO 1° - ESCOLHA UM PRODUTO. 2° - CRIE UM ROTEIRO QUE VENDE 3° - OTIMIZE SEU VÍDEO (SEO)...
1° - ESCOLHA UM PRODUTO - Pode ser físico ou digital. - Fuja dos 150° da Hotmart ou mais quentes da Monetizze e Eduzz. - A...
2° - CRIE UM ROTEIRO QUE VENDE - Promessa; - Apresentação (breve); - CTA (Chamada para ação); - Fale do Problema (História...
SACADA EXTRA Dê sua opinião sincera sobre o produto, se falar apenas os pontos positivos, seu cliente pode desconfiar.
3° - OTIMIZE SEU VÍDEO (SEO). O que é SEO? Search Engine Optimization Otimização Para Motores / Mecanismos de Busca
3° - OTIMIZE SEU VÍDEO (SEO). Como Fazer SEO: Palavra Chave no Título do Vídeo
3° - OTIMIZE SEU VÍDEO (SEO). Como Fazer SEO: Palavra Chave na Descrição
3° - OTIMIZE SEU VÍDEO (SEO). Como Fazer SEO: Palavra Chave nas Tags
PRESENTE ESPECIAL Checklist de Divulgação de Vídeos - Mais Organização - Mais Praticidade - Mais Produtividade
4° - DIVULGUE SEU VÍDEO.
4° - DIVULGUE SEU VÍDEO. Wordpress Weebly Google Sites Bebee Medium
QUER APRENDER COMO GANHAR MUITO DINHEIRO COM VÍDEO REVIEW?
