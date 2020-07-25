Trabalho final

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1 Quais são os argumentos do artigo do DOF? Reduzir o consumo de bebidas açucaradas diminui a obesidade; Consumo de bebidas açucaradas causa sobrepeso e obesidade; Sobrepeso e obesidade representa um grande problema de saúde no México; Tributar o IEPS reduzirá o consumo. 2 Quais foram as consistências e inconsistências encontradas no documento? Consistências: - Reduzir o consumo de bebidas açucaradas diminui a obesidade: pode ser uma verdade se o consumo for em excesso. - Sobrepeso e obesidade representa um grande problema de saúde no México; Inconsistências: - Consumo de bebidas açucaradas causa obesidade: pode causar se consumido em excesso, mas o consumo dentro de padrõesadequadosnão necessariamente causa. - Tributar reduzirá o consumo: não há uma relação direta de que tributar reduzirá o consumo, pode apenas tornar mais caro o produto. 3 Quais são os erros ou vieses encontrados no argumento (sucessos, omissões, falácias, inferências falsas e estatísticas enganosas)? Não foram apresentadas as estatísticas, números atuais de consumo, estimativa de redução, a relação causal entre aumento de preços (por meio de tributação) com a redução de consumo. A redução do consumo deste tipo de bebida poderia fazer os consumidoresbuscarem produtos substitutos. Quais seriam eles? Eles não causariam danos da mesma forma? Utilizou-se apenas o viés de reduzir o consumo destas bebidas para diminuir obesidade, mas e as demais formas de redução da obesidade? E os caminhos alternativos de atuação como estímulo de exercícios físicos, conscientização, estímulo ao consumo de produtos mais saudáveis, desoneração de tributos destes produtos alternativos, estímulo aos produtores de produtos saudáveis, por que nenhum destes pontos foi citado? 4 As conclusões estabelecidas podem ser deduzidas dos argumentos? Não há como retirar dos argumentos as conclusões que chegaram para aumentar o imposto sobre as bebidas açucaradas, o texto não fornece argumentação para tais conclusões 5 A pessoa está dando seu ponto de vista derivado de sua investigação? Aparentemente, o ponto de vista parece ser um desejo que tentou-se justificar com as argumentações de redução deste tipo de bebida, mas sem uma relação direta entre eles. Pode-se destacar ao final inclusive que diversos produtos foram taxados sem uma relação direta com a obesidade, uma vez que estes produtos podem ser utilizados de danos diretos à saúde.
  2. 2. 6 Como você está ordenando seu próprio argumento (que não é disperso)? Para melhorar a saúde é necessário identificar o quão impactante o consumo de produtos açucarados é danoso a saúde, em quais quantidades é não danoso. Estabelecer o que seriam possíveis produtos substitutos, quais as políticas mais efetivas para o estimulo do consumo de produtos saudáveis, programas de conscientização etc. Lista de verificação Sim cumpre Não cumpre 1. Assinalou os argumentos no texto. 2. Identificou consistências e inconsistências no argumento. 3. Detectou sucessos, omissões, falácias, inferências falsas, estatísticas tendenciosas. 4. Analisou criticamente as relações causais da obesidade indicadas no texto. 5. Apresentou uma conclusão pessoal sobre o conteúdo do decreto. 6. Desenvolveu uma ordem em seu próprio argumento.
  3. 3. Objetivo: Analisar as premissas e inferências que aparecem neste documento, decretando um imposto especial sobre bebidas açucaradas em 2013. O texto original aparece no jornal oficial de 9 de dezembro de 2013. Decreto IEPS “Bebidas açucaradas, para diminuir a obesidade”. O atual alto consumo de bebidas com adição de açúcar contribui significativamente para a ingestão excessiva de energia e é um fator importante no desenvolvimento de sobrepeso e obesidade no México, o que representa um apelo à definição de políticas públicas que favoreçam a redução no consumo de bebidas com adição de açúcar. Assim, considerando que a alta prevalência de sobrepeso e obesidade representa um grande problema de saúde pública no México e que é essencial ter uma política estadual para conseguir mudanças nos padrões alimentares e na atividade física da sociedade mexicana, O Ministério da Saúde está em processo de implementação da “Estratégia Nacional de Controle da Obesidade e Diabetes”, que visa cumprir as estratégias propostas pelo Plano Nacional de Desenvolvimento 2013-2018, referente a “Tornar as ações de proteção, promoção e prevenção um eixo prioritário para a melhoria da saúde” e, assim, seguir as respectivas linhas de ação, como reduzir a carga de morbimortalidade de doenças crônicas não transmissíveis, principalmente diabetes e hipertensão, e implementar ações para a prevenção e controle do sobrepeso, obesidade e diabetes. Dado o problema da alta prevalência dessas doenças e seus impactos, é importante fortalecer a implementação de políticas e programas eficazes de prevenção da obesidade. Nesse sentido, qualquer esforço para reduzir os efeitos negativos dessa situação e os custos gerados por sua atenção deve ser analisado não somente a partir de uma política de saúde puramente pública; por esse motivo, considerou-se que uma medida tributária contribuiria para os fins acima mencionados. Nesse sentido, a presente iniciativa propõe ao H. Congresso da União tributar com o IEPS, através do estabelecimento, no nível produtor e importador, de uma cota específica de 1 peso por litro para bebidas aromatizadas, bem como concentrados, pós, xaropes, essências ou extratos de aromas, dependendo do rendimento que, quando diluídos, permitem obter bebidas aromatizadas, contendo qualquer tipo de açúcar adicionado.

