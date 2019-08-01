Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The�Lion�Mistress�Audiobook Audiobooks�Download�The�Lion�Mistress LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
The�Lion�Mistress The�gods�promised�her�a�savior. The�gods�are�a�bunch�of�lying�bastards. Instead�of�delivering�her�from�a...
The�Lion�Mistress
The�Lion�Mistress
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Audiobooks Download The Lion Mistress

3 views

Published on

Audiobooks Download The Lion Mistress

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Audiobooks Download The Lion Mistress

  1. 1. The�Lion�Mistress�Audiobook Audiobooks�Download�The�Lion�Mistress LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. The�Lion�Mistress The�gods�promised�her�a�savior. The�gods�are�a�bunch�of�lying�bastards. Instead�of�delivering�her�from�a�life�of�slavery,�they�ripped�away�everything�she�ever�cared�about. Now,�Kathrael�must�choose.�Lie�down�and�accept�her�fate,�or�risk�her�life�and�try�to�change�the�future. Destiny�is�calling,�but�she�won't�face�it�alone.�She�has�a�gentle�Seer,�a�crazy�lion�shifter,�and�the�ghost�of�her�dead best�friend�on�her�side.�Of�course,�none�of�them�have�the�faintest�clue�what�they're�getting�themselves�into.�But that's�all�right.�Because�Kathrael�of�Rhyth�has�chosen�to�fight�for�freedom. And�as�far�as�she's�concerned,�the�gods�can�either�step�in�line,�or�get�the�hell�out�of�the�way. *�*�* The�Lion�Mistress�begins�a�new�chapter�in�the�2016�Rainbow�Award�winning�Horse�Mistressseries�by�USA�Today bestselling�author�R.�A.�Steffan.�(It�is�not�necessary�to�read�the�Horse�Mistress�books�first.)�Perfect�for�open�minded fans�of�paranormal�m�nage�and�fantasy�reverse�harem�romance,�the�story�explores�the�strength�of�the�human�spirit, and�the�ways�in�which�love�can�overcome�the�scars�of�the�past.
  3. 3. The�Lion�Mistress
  4. 4. The�Lion�Mistress

×