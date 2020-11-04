How is COVID-19 Pandemic Affecting Cleanroom Consumables Market?

In 2019, the pharmaceutical industry of India was predicted to advance at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4% between 2015 and 2020, to value $55 billion in 2020, by the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). The industry in other countries is also on an upward growth trajectory, majorly because of heavy investments by public and private organizations and booming population. The regulations regarding hygiene and cleanliness imposed on the sector are extremely stringent, which mandates the use of cleanrooms and several types of cleanroom consumables to manufacture the drugs.