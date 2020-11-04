Successfully reported this slideshow.
How is COVID-19 Pandemic Affecting Cleanroom Consumables Market?

In 2019, the pharmaceutical industry of India was predicted to advance at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4% between 2015 and 2020, to value $55 billion in 2020, by the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). The industry in other countries is also on an upward growth trajectory, majorly because of heavy investments by public and private organizations and booming population. The regulations regarding hygiene and cleanliness imposed on the sector are extremely stringent, which mandates the use of cleanrooms and several types of cleanroom consumables to manufacture the drugs.

Healthcare
  Why is Progress of Global Cleanroom Consumables Market Set to be Significant in Asia-Pacific (APAC)? In 2019, the pharmaceutical industry of India was predicted to advance at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4% between 2015 and 2020, to value $55 billion in 2020, by the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). The industry in other countries is also on an upward growth trajectory, majorly because of heavy investments by public and private organizations and booming population. The regulations regarding hygiene and cleanliness imposed on the sector are extremely stringent, which mandates the use of cleanrooms and several types of cleanroom consumables to manufacture the drugs. Thus, on account of the massive surge in the pharmaceuticals & biotechnology industry, the global cleanroom consumables market is predicted to register consistent growth in the coming years. Cleanroom consumables basically refer to the items used by drug manufacturers, research labs, and healthcare settings, in order to ensure minimal chances of contamination. These include wipes, face masks, shoe covers, sterile coveralls, goggles, aprons, lab coats, swabs, gloves, and mopping systems. Among these, those that are the most widely used in various industries currently are cleaning products, gloves, wipers, apparel, and adhesive mats. Out of these, gloves are expected to register the highest demand during the forecast period. The cleanroom consumables market is currently witnessing a rapidly rising demand for environment- friendly products across the globe. As these items are usually discarded after a single use, they contribute toward the increasing levels of pollution in the environment. The frequent disposal of such products has also caused a massive rise in waste generation, which, in turn, is negatively impacting the environment. Thus, the increasing environmental concerns raised over the large-scale utilization of these products have resulted in the ballooning demand for reusable and eco-friendly cleanroom consumables throughout the world. Globally, North America is expected to record significant sales of cleanroom consumable products in the coming years. This is attributed to the presence of prominent pharmaceutical companies in the region, rise in the number of hospital-related ailments and infections, and increasing healthcare expenditure. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, owing to the rise in the geriatric population and expanding pharmaceuticals and medical device industries, is predicted to observe considerable growth in the adoption of such products in the coming years. Additionally, the productive electronics, food, and optical industries, as well as growing defense and aerospace sector, would also drive the usage of cleanroom consumables in APAC.
×