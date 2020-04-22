3GPP TS38.401-v16.1.0の勉強資料

Successfully reported this slideshow.
3GPP TS 38.401 ​V16.1.0 ​(2020-03)の6章、7章 Technical Specification 3rd Generation Partnership Project; Technical Specificati...
3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 2 Release 16 Keywords NG-RAN, Radio 3GPP Postal address 3GPP support office address 650 R...
3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 3 Release 16 Contents Contents 2 Foreword 4 1 Scope 5 2 References 6 3 Definitions and ab...
3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 4 Release 16 3GPP
3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 5 Release 16 Foreword This Technical Specification has been produced by the 3​rd​ Generat...
3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 6 Release 16 1 Scope The present document describes the overall architecture of the NG-RA...
3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 7 Release 16 [17] 3GPP TS 38.460: "NG-RAN; E1 general aspects and principles". [18] 3GPP ...
3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 8 Release 16 ng-eNB Central Unit (ng-eNB-CU):​ as defined in TS 37.470 [21]. ng-eNB Distr...
3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 9 Release 16 4 General principles The general principles guiding the definition of NG-RAN...
3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 10 Release 16 は例えば、サービスリクエスト、リソース制御、ハンドオーバーがある。また、NASメッセージを透 過的に転送する機能もある。 5.2 User plane...
3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 11 Release 16 NOTE 1: The radio interface protocols are defined in 3GPP TS 38.2xx and TS ...
3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 12 Release 16 6 NG-RAN architecture 6.1 Overview 6.1.1 Overall Architecture of NG-RAN Fig...
3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 13 Release 16 一つのgNB-DUは1つのgNB-CUにのみ接続される。 NOTE: In case of network sharing with multiple...
3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 14 Release 16 NG-RANのインターフェース（NG、Xn、F1）は関連するTNLプロトコルと機能が規定されている。TNL は、U-Planeトランスポート、C-Pl...
3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 15 Release 16 - One gNB-CU-UP is connected to only one gNB-CU-CP; 1つのgNB-CU-UPが1つのgNB-CU-...
3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 16 Release 16 RAN UE NGAP IDは、gNB内のNGインターフェースでUEを一意に識別するように割り当てられる。 AMFがRAN UE NGAP IDを受信...
3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 17 Release 16 an M-NG-RAN node this ID is included in all UE associated XnAP signalling. ...
3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 18 Release 16 ng-eNB-DUがng-eNB-CU UE W1AP IDを受信すると、そのW1接続の期間中は保存する。ng-eNB-CU UE W1AP IDはn...
3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 19 Release 16 6.4 UE associations in NG-RAN Node There are several types of UE associatio...
3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 20 Release 16 A UE-associated logical connection is established during the first NGAP/XnA...
3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 21 Release 16 7.1 NG-RAN sharing NG-RAN supports radio access network sharing as specifie...
  1. 1. 3GPP TS 38.401 ​V16.1.0 ​(2020-03)の6章、7章 Technical Specification 3rd Generation Partnership Project; Technical Specification Group Radio Access Network; NG-RAN; Architecture description (Release 16) The present document has been developed within the 3​rd​ Generation Partnership Project (3GPP​TM​ ) and may be further elaborated for the purposes of 3GPP. The present document has not been subject to any approval process by the 3GPP​​ Organizational Partners and shall not be implemented. This Specification is provided for future development work within 3GPP​​ only. The Organizational Partners accept no liability for any use of this Specification. Specifications and reports for implementation of the 3GPP​TM​ system should be obtained via the 3GPP Organizational Partners' Publications Offices.
  2. 2. 3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 2 Release 16 Keywords NG-RAN, Radio 3GPP Postal address 3GPP support office address 650 Route des Lucioles - Sophia Antipolis Valbonne - FRANCE Tel.: +33 4 92 94 42 00 Fax: +33 4 93 65 47 16 Internet http://www.3gpp.org Copyright Notification No part may be reproduced except as authorized by written permission. The copyright and the foregoing restriction extend to reproduction in all media. © 2020, 3GPP Organizational Partners (ARIB, ATIS, CCSA, ETSI, TSDSI, TTA, TTC). All rights reserved. UMTS™ is a Trade Mark of ETSI registered for the benefit of its members 3GPP™ is a Trade Mark of ETSI registered for the benefit of its Members and of the 3GPP Organizational Partners LTE™ is a Trade Mark of ETSI registered for the benefit of its Members and of the 3GPP Organizational Partners GSM® and the GSM logo are registered and owned by the GSM Association 3GPP
  3. 3. 3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 3 Release 16 Contents Contents 2 Foreword 4 1 Scope 5 2 References 6 3 Definitions and abbreviations 7 3.1 Definitions 7 3.2 Abbreviations 8 4 General principles 9 5 General architecture 9 5.1 General 9 5.2 User plane 10 5.3 Control plane 10 6 NG-RAN architecture 12 6.1 Overview 12 6.1.1 Overall Architecture of NG-RAN 12 6.1.2 Overall architecture for separation of gNB-CU-CP and gNB-CU-UP 14 6.2 NG-RAN identifiers 15 6.2.1 Principle of handling Application Protocol Identities 15 6.2.2 gNB-DU ID 18 6.2.3 ng-eNB-DU ID 18 6.3 Transport addresses 18 6.4 UE associations in NG-RAN Node 19 7 NG-RAN functions description 20 7.0 General 20 7.1 NG-RAN sharing 21 7.2 Remote Interference Management 21 7.3 Cross-Link Interference Management 21 3GPP
  4. 4. 3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 4 Release 16 3GPP
  5. 5. 3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 5 Release 16 Foreword This Technical Specification has been produced by the 3​rd​ Generation Partnership Project (3GPP). The contents of the present document are subject to continuing work within the TSG and may change following formal TSG approval. Should the TSG modify the contents of the present document, it will be re-released by the TSG with an identifying change of release date and an increase in version number as follows: Version x.y.z where: x the first digit: 1 presented to TSG for information; 2 presented to TSG for approval; 3 or greater indicates TSG approved document under change control. y the second digit is incremented for all changes of substance, i.e. technical enhancements, corrections, updates, etc. z the third digit is incremented when editorial only changes have been incorporated in the document. 3GPP
  6. 6. 3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 6 Release 16 1 Scope The present document describes the overall architecture of the NG-RAN, including interfaces NG, Xn and F1 interfaces and their interaction with the radio interface. NG-RANのアーキテクチャーについて説明する。これにはNG、Xn、F1と無線インターフェースの相互作用 も含む。 2 References The following documents contain provisions which, through reference in this text, constitute provisions of the present document. - References are either specific (identified by date of publication, edition number, version number, etc.) or nonspecific. - For a specific reference, subsequent revisions do not apply. - For a non-specific reference, the latest version applies. In the case of a reference to a 3GPP document (including a GSM document), a non-specific reference implicitly refers to the latest version of that document ​in the same Release as the present document​. [1] 3GPP TR 21.905: "Vocabulary for 3GPP Specifications". [2] 3GPP TS 38.300: "NR; Overall description; Stage-2". [3] 3GPP TS 23.501: "System Architecture for the 5G System". [4] 3GPP TS 38.473: "NG-RAN; F1 application protocol (F1AP)". [5] 3GPP TS 38.414: "NG-RAN; NG data transport". [6] 3GPP TS 38.424: "NG-RAN; Xn data transport". [7] 3GPP TS 38.474: "NG-RAN; F1 data transport". [8] ITU-T Recommendation G.823 (2000-03): "The control of jitter and wander within digital networks which are based on the 2048 kbit/s hierarchy". [9] ITU-T Recommendation G.824 (2000-03): "The control of jitter and wander within digital networks which are based on the 1544 kbit/s hierarchy". [10] ITU-T Recommendation G.825 (2001-08): "The control of jitter and wander within digital networks which are based on the synchronous digital hierarchy (SDH)". [11] ITU-T Recommendation G.8261/Y.1361 (2008-04): "Timing and Synchronization aspects in Packet networks". [12] 3GPP TS 37.340: "NR; Multi-connectivity; Overall description; Stage-2". [13] 3GPP TS 33.501: "Security Architecture and Procedures for 5G System". [14] 3GPP TS 38.410: "NG-RAN; NG general aspect and principles". [15] 3GPP TS 38.420: "NG-RAN; Xn general aspects and principles" [16] 3GPP TS 38.470: "NG-RAN; F1 general aspects and principles". 3GPP
  7. 7. 3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 7 Release 16 [17] 3GPP TS 38.460: "NG-RAN; E1 general aspects and principles". [18] 3GPP TS 33.210: "3G security; Network Domain Security (NDS); IP Network Layer Security". [19] 3GPP TS 36.300: "Evolved Universal Terrestrial Radio Access (E-UTRA), Evolved Universal Terrestrial Radio Access Network (E-UTRAN); Overall description; Stage 2". [20] 3GPP TS 32.422: "Trace control and configuration management". [21] 3GPP TS 37.470: "Evolved Universal Terrestrial Radio Access Network (E-UTRAN) and NG-RAN; W1 general aspects and principles; Stage-2". 3 Definitions and abbreviations 3.1 Definitions For the purposes of the present document, the terms and definitions given in TR 21.905 [1] and the following apply. A term defined in the present document takes precedence over the definition of the same term, if any, in TR 21.905 [1]. en-gNB​: as defined in TS 37.340 [12]. gNB: ​as defined in TS 38.300 [2]. gNB Central Unit (gNB-CU):​ a logical node hosting RRC, SDAP and PDCP protocols of the gNB or RRC and PDCP protocols of the en-gNB that controls the operation of one or more gNB-DUs. The gNB-CU terminates the F1 interface connected with the gNB-DU. 1つ以上のgNB-DUの動作を制御する、gNBのRRC、SDAP、PDCPまたはen-gNBのRRC、PDCPを処理する論 理ノード。gNB-CUはgNB-DUと接続するF1インターフェースを終端する。 gNB Distributed Unit (gNB-DU):​ a logical node hosting RLC, MAC and PHY layers of the gNB or en-gNB, and its operation is partly controlled by gNB-CU. ​One gNB-DU supports one or multiple cells. One cell is supported by only one gNB-DU.​ The gNB-DU terminates the F1 interface connected with the gNB-CU. gNBまたはen-gNBのRLC、MAC、PHYを処理する論理ノードであり、その動作の一部はgNB-CUによって制 御される。1つのgNB-DUは1つ以上のセルをサポートする。1つのセルは1つのgNB-DUに属する。gNB-DUは gNB-CUと接続するF1インターフェースを終端する。 gNB-CU-Control Plane (gNB-CU-CP):​ a logical node hosting the RRC and the control plane part of the PDCP protocol of the gNB-CU for an en-gNB or a gNB. The gNB-CU-CP terminates the E1 interface connected with the gNB-CU-UP and the F1-C interface connected with the gNB-DU. en-gNBまたはgNBのgNB-CUのPDCPのC-PlaneおよびRRCを処理する論理ノード。gNB-CU-CPは、 gNB-CU-UPに接続されたE1インターフェースとgNB-DUに接続されたF1-Cインターフェースを終端する。 gNB-CU-User Plane (gNB-CU-UP):​ a logical node hosting the user plane part of the PDCP protocol of the gNB-CU for an en-gNB, and the user plane part of the PDCP protocol and the SDAP protocol of the gNB-CU for a gNB. The gNB-CU-UP terminates the E1 interface connected with the gNB-CU-CP and the F1-U interface connected with the gNB-DU. en-gNBまたはgNBのgNB-CUのPDCPのU-PlaneおよびgNB-CUのSDAPを処理する論理ノード。gNB-CU-UP は、gNB-CU-CPに接続されたE1インターフェースとgNB-DUに接続されたF1-Uインターフェースを終端す る。 ng-eNB:​ as defined in TS 38.300 [2]. 3GPP
  8. 8. 3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 8 Release 16 ng-eNB Central Unit (ng-eNB-CU):​ as defined in TS 37.470 [21]. ng-eNB Distributed Unit (ng-eNB-DU):​ as defined in TS 37.470 [21]. NG-RAN node: ​as defined in TS 38.300 [2]. PDU Session Resource​: This term is used for specification of NG, Xn, and E1 interfaces. It denotes NG-RAN interface and radio resources provided to support a PDU Session. NG、Xn、E1の仕様に仕様される。PDUセッションをサポートするために提供されるNG-RANインター フェースと無線リソースを示す。 3.2 Abbreviations For the purposes of the present document, the terms and definitions given in TR 21.905 [1] and the following apply. A term defined in the present document takes precedence over the definition of the same term, if any, in TR 21.905 [1]. 5GC 5G Core Network AMF Access and Mobility Management Function AP Application Protocol AS Access Stratum CLI Cross-Link Interference CM Connection Management CMAS Commercial Mobile Alert Service ETWS Earthquake and Tsunami Warning System F1-U F1 User plane interface F1-C F1 Control plane interface F1AP F1 Application Protocol FDD Frequency Division Duplex GTP-U GPRS Tunnelling Protocol IP Internet Protocol NAS Non-Access Stratum O&M Operation and Maintenance PWS Public Warning System QoS Quality of Service RET Remote Electrical Tilting RIM Remote Interference Management RIM-RS Remote Interference Management Reference Signal RNL Radio Network Layer RRC Radio Resource Control SAP Service Access Point SCTP Stream Control Transmission Protocol SFN System Frame Number SM Session Management SMF Session Management Function TDD Time Division Duplex TDM Time Division Multiplexing TMA Tower Mounted Amplifier TNL Transport Network Layer 3GPP
  9. 9. 3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 9 Release 16 4 General principles The general principles guiding the definition of NG-RAN architecture as well as the NG-RAN interfaces are the following: NG-RANアーキテクチャーとNG-RANインターフェースの定義の原則を示す。 - Logical separation of signalling and data transport networks. C-PlaneとU-Planeの分離。 - NG-RAN and 5GC functions are fully separated from transport functions. Addressing scheme used in NG-RAN and 5GC shall not be tied to the addressing schemes of transport functions. The fact that some NG-RAN or 5GC functions reside in the same equipment as some transport functions does not make the transport functions part of the NG-RAN or the 5GC. NG-RANおよび5GCの機能は、トランスポート機能から分離される。NG-RANおよび5GCで使用され るアドレッシングの仕組みは、トランスポート機能から独立している。 - Mobility for an RRC connection is fully controlled by the NG-RAN. RRC接続のモビリティはNG-RANによって制御される。 - The NG-RAN interfaces are defined along the following principles: NG-RANインターフェースは以下の原則で定義される。 - The functional division across the interfaces have as few options as possible. インターフェース間の機能分割のオプションが最小限であること。 - Interfaces are based on a logical model of the entity controlled through this interface. インターフェースは、インターフェースによって制御されるエンティティの論理モデルに基づく こと。 - One physical network element can implement multiple logical nodes. 一つの物理エレメントに複数の論理ノードを実装できること。 5 General architecture 5.1 General The protocols over Uu and NG interfaces are divided into two structures: UuおよびNGのプロトコルは2つに分けられる。 - User plane protocols These are the protocols implementing the actual PDU Session service, i.e. carrying user data through the access stratum. PDUセッションサービスを実装するプロトコル。つまり、アクセスストラタムを通じてユーザーデー タを伝送する。 - Control plane protocols These are the protocols for controlling the PDU Sessions and the connection between the UE and the network from different aspects (including requesting the service, controlling different transmission resources, handover etc.). Also a mechanism for transparent transfer of NAS messages is included. PDUセッションを制御するためのプロトコルであり、UEとネットワーク間の接続を制御する。制御に 3GPP
  10. 10. 3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 10 Release 16 は例えば、サービスリクエスト、リソース制御、ハンドオーバーがある。また、NASメッセージを透 過的に転送する機能もある。 5.2 User plane The PDU Session Resource service is offered from SAP to SAP by the Access Stratum. Figure 5.2-1 shows the protocols on the Uu and the NG interfaces that linked together provide this PDU Session Resource service. PDUセッションリソースサービスは、アクセスストラタムによってSAPからSAPに提供される。下図はUuと NGがPDUセッションリソースサービスを提供することを示している。 NOTE 1: The radio interface protocols are defined in 3GPP TS 38.2xx and TS 38.3xx. NOTE 2: The NG interface protocols are defined in 3GPP TS 38.41x. Figure 5.2-1: NG and Uu user plane 5.3 Control plane Figure 5.3-1 shows the control plane (signalling) protocol stacks on NG and Uu interfaces. 下記にNGとUuのシグナリングプロトコルスタックを示す。 3GPP
  11. 11. 3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 11 Release 16 NOTE 1: The radio interface protocols are defined in 3GPP TS 38.2xx and TS 38.3xx. NOTE 2: The protocol is defined in 3GPP TS 38.41x. (Description of NG interface). NOTE 3: CM, SM: This exemplifies a set of NAS control protocols between UE and 5GC. The evolution of the protocol architecture for these protocols is outside the scope of the present document. Figure 5.3-1: NG and Uu control plane NOTE: Both the Radio protocols and the NG protocols contain a mechanism to transparently transfer NAS messages. 無線プロトコルとNGの両方にNASメッセージを透過的に転送するメカニズムが含まれる。 3GPP
  12. 12. 3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 12 Release 16 6 NG-RAN architecture 6.1 Overview 6.1.1 Overall Architecture of NG-RAN Figure 6.1-1: Overall architecture The NG-RAN consists of a set of gNBs connected to the 5GC through the NG interface. NG-RANはNGを介して5GCに接続する一連のgNBで構成される。 NOTE: As specified in 38.300 [2], NG-RAN could also consists of a set of ng-eNBs, an ng-eNB may consist of an ng-eNB-CU and one or more ng-eNB-DU(s). An ng-eNB-CU and an ng-eNB-DU is connected via W1 interface. The general principle described in this section also applies to ng-eNB and W1 interface, if not explicitly specified otherwise. NG-RANはng-eNBで構成することもできる。ng-eNBはng-eNB-CUと一つ以上のng-eNB-DUで構 成できる。ng-eNB-CUとng-eNB-DUはW1インターフェースで接続される。 An gNB can support FDD mode, TDD mode or dual mode operation. gNBはTDD、FDDまたはデュアルモードをサポートする。 gNBs can be interconnected through the Xn interface. gNB同士はXnインターフェースで相互接続できる。 A gNB may consist of a gNB-CU and one or more gNB-DU(s). A gNB-CU and a gNB-DU is connected via F1 interface. gNBはgNB-CUと一つ以上のgNB-DUで構成される。gNB-CUとgNB-DUはF1で接続される。 One gNB-DU is connected to only one gNB-CU. 3GPP
  13. 13. 3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 13 Release 16 一つのgNB-DUは1つのgNB-CUにのみ接続される。 NOTE: In case of network sharing with multiple cell ID broadcast, each Cell Identity associated with a subset of PLMNs corresponds to a gNB-DU and the gNB-CU it is connected to, i.e. the corresponding gNB-DUs share the same physical layer cell resources. 複数のセルIDをブロードキャストするネットワークシェアリングの場合、PLMNの一部に関連 付けられた各セルIDは、接続されているgNB-DU/gNB-CUに対応する。つまり、gNB-DUは同じ 物理レイヤセルリソースを共有する。 NOTE: For resiliency, a gNB-DU may be connected to multiple gNB-CUs by appropriate implementation. gNB-DUは複数のgNB-CUに接続してもよい。#冗長的構成のことかな。 NG, Xn and F1 are logical interfaces. NG、Xn、F1は論理インターフェースである。 For NG-RAN, the NG and Xn-C interfaces for a gNB consisting of a gNB-CU and gNB-DUs, terminate in the gNB-CU. For EN-DC, the S1-U and X2-C interfaces for a gNB consisting of a gNB-CU and gNB-DUs, terminate in the gNB-CU. The gNB-CU and connected gNB-DUs are only visible to other gNBs and the 5GC as a gNB. A possible deployment scenario is described in Annex A. NG-RANの場合、gNB-CUとgNB-DUで構成されるgNBのNG、Xn-CはgNB-CUで終端する。EN-DCの場合、 gNB-CUとgNB-DUで構成されるgNBのS1-UとX2-CはgNB-CUで終端する。gNB-CUと接続するgNB-DUは、 他のgNBと5GCからはgNBとして見える。詳細はAnnex A参照。 The node hosting user plane part of NR PDCP (e.g. gNB-CU, gNB-CU-UP, and for EN-DC, MeNB or SgNB depending on the bearer split) shall perform user inactivity monitoring and further informs its inactivity or (re)activation to the node having C-plane connection towards the core network (e.g. over E1, X2). The node hosting NR RLC (e.g. gNB-DU) may perform user inactivity monitoring and further inform its inactivity or (re)activation to the node hosting control plane, e.g. gNB-CU or gNB-CU-CP. NR PDCPのU-Planeを処理するノード（例：gNB-CU、gNB-CU-UP、EN-DCの場合、MeNBまたはSgNB） は、ユーザーの非アクティブのモニタを実施し、非アクティブと再アクティブをC-Plane接続するコアネット ワークに通知する（例：E1、X2経由で）。NR RLCを処理するノード（例：gNB-DU）は、ユーザーの非ア クティブモニタを実施し、非アクティブと再アクティブをC-Plane処理するノード（gNB-CU or gNB-CU-CP ）に通知する。 #User inactivity timerのこと。 UL PDCP configuration (i.e. how the UE uses the UL at the assisting node) is indicated via X2-C (for EN-DC), Xn-C (for NG-RAN) and F1-C. ​Radio Link Outage/Resume for DL and/or UL is indicated via X2-U (for EN-DC), Xn-U (for NG-RAN) and F1-U. UL PDCP設定（つまり、UEがULをどのように使用するか）は、EN-DCの場合はX2-C、NG-RANの場合は Xn-C、F1-Cで通知される。DL/ULの無線リンク停止/再開はEN-DCの場合はX2-U、NG-RANの場合はXn-U、 F1-Uで通知される。 The NG-RAN is layered into a Radio Network Layer (RNL) and a Transport Network Layer (TNL). NG-RANは無線ネットワークレイヤ（RNL）とトランスポートネットワークレイヤ（TNL）に階層化され る。 The NG-RAN architecture, i.e. the NG-RAN logical nodes and interfaces between them, is defined as part of the RNL. NG-RAN論理ノードのインターフェースはRNLの一部として定義される。 For each NG-RAN interface (NG, Xn, F1) the related TNL protocol and the functionality are specified. The TNL provides services for user plane transport, signalling transport. 3GPP
  14. 14. 3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 14 Release 16 NG-RANのインターフェース（NG、Xn、F1）は関連するTNLプロトコルと機能が規定されている。TNL は、U-Planeトランスポート、C-Planeトランスポートのサービスを提供する。 In NG-Flex configuration, each NG-RAN node is connected to all AMFs of AMF Sets within an AMF Region supporting at least one slice also supported by the NG-RAN node.​ The AMF Set and the AMF Region are defined in 3GPP TS 23.501 [3]. NG-Flex設定では、各NG-RANノードはNG-RANノードによってサポートされる1つ以上のAMFリージョン内 のAMFセットの全てのAMFに接続される。AMFセットとAMFリージョンはTS 23.501参照。 #AMFリージョンは1つ以上のAMFセットで構成される。 #AMFセットは特定のエリアorスライスをサポートするAMFの集合。 #LTEのS1-Flex、MMEプールみたいなもの。 If security protection for control plane and user plane data on TNL of NG-RAN interfaces has to be supported, NDS/IP 3GPP TS 33.501 [13] shall be applied. NG-RANインターフェースのTNLのC-Plane、U-Planeのセキュリティをサポートする必要がある場合は、 NDS/IP TS 33.501が適用されること。 6.1.2 Overall architecture for separation of gNB-CU-CP and gNB-CU-UP The overall architecture for separation of gNB-CU-CP and gNB-CU-UP is depicted in Figure 6.1.2-1. gNB-CU-CPとgNB-CU-UPのアーキテクチャーを以下に示す。 Figure 6.1.2-1. Overall architecture for separation of gNB-CU-CP and gNB-CU-UP - A gNB may consist of a gNB-CU-CP, multiple gNB-CU-UPs and multiple gNB-DUs; gNBはgNB-CU-CP、複数のgNB-CU-UP、複数のgNB-DUで構成される。 - The gNB-CU-CP is connected to the gNB-DU through the F1-C interface; gNB-CU-CPはF1-CでgNB-DUに接続される。 - The gNB-CU-UP is connected to the gNB-DU through the F1-U interface; gNB-CU-UPはF1-UでgNB-DUに接続される。 - The gNB-CU-UP is connected to the gNB-CU-CP through the E1 interface; gNB-CU-UPはE1でgNB-CU-CPに接続される。 - One gNB-DU is connected to only one gNB-CU-CP; 1つのgNB-DUが1つのgNB-CU-CPに接続する。 3GPP
  15. 15. 3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 15 Release 16 - One gNB-CU-UP is connected to only one gNB-CU-CP; 1つのgNB-CU-UPが1つのgNB-CU-CPに接続する。 NOTE 1: For resiliency, a gNB-DU and/or a gNB-CU-UP may be connected to multiple gNB-CU-CPs by appropriate implementation. gNB-DU、gNB-CU-UPは複数のgNB-CU-CPに接続してもよい。#冗長性 - One gNB-DU can be connected to multiple gNB-CU-UPs under the control of the same gNB-CU-CP; 1つのgNB-DUを同じgNB-CU-CPの制御下で複数のgNB-CU-UPに接続してよい。 - One gNB-CU-UP can be connected to multiple DUs under the control of the same gNB-CU-CP; 1つのgNB-CU-UPは、同じgNB-CU-CPの制御下で複数のDUに接続できる。 NOTE 2: The connectivity between a gNB-CU-UP and a gNB-DU is established by the gNB-CU-CP using Bearer Context Management functions. gNB-CU-UPとgNB-DUの接続は、ベアラコンテキスト管理機能を使用してgNB-CU-CPによっ て確立される。 NOTE 3: The gNB-CU-CP selects the appropriate gNB-CU-UP(s) for the requested services for the UE. In case of multiple CU-UPs they belong to same security domain as defined in TS 33.210 [18]. gNB-CU-CPは、UEに要求されたサービスに最適なgNB-CU-UPを選択する。複数のCU-UPの 場合、同一のセキュリティドメイン（TS 33.210）に属する。 NOTE 4: Data forwarding between gNB-CU-UPs during intra-gNB-CU-CP handover within a gNB may be supported by Xn-U. gNB内のgNB-CU-CP内ハンドオーバー中のgNB-CU-UP間のデータフォワーディングは、 Xn-Uでサポートしてよい。 6.2 NG-RAN identifiers 6.2.1 Principle of handling Application Protocol Identities An Application Protocol Identity (AP ID) is allocated when a new UE-associated logical connection is created in either an NG-RAN node or an AMF. An AP ID shall uniquely identify a logical connection associated to a UE over the NG interface or Xn interface within a node (NG-RAN node or AMF) or over the F1 interface or over the E1 interface or over the W1 interface. Upon receipt of a message that has a new AP ID from the sending node, the receiving node shall store the AP ID of the sending node for the duration of the logical connection. The receiving node shall assign the AP ID to be used to identify the logical connection associated to the UE and include it as well as the previously received new AP ID from the sending node, in the first returned message to the sending node. In all subsequent messages to and from sending node, both AP IDs of sending node and receiving node shall be included. アプリケーションプロトコルID（AP ID）は、NG-RANノードまたはAMFで新しいUE関連の論理接続が作成 されるときに割り当てられる。AP IDはノード（NG-RANノード or AMF）内のNG、Xn、F1、E1、W1を介 して、UEに関連付けられた論理接続を一意に識別する。送信ノードから新しいAP IDをもつメッセージを受 信すると、受信ノードは接続中は送信ノードから受信したAP IDを保存する。受信ノードはUEに関連付けら れた論理接続を識別するために使用するAP IDを割り当て、送信ノードから受信したAP IDとともにメッセー ジに含める。以降、全てのメッセージに送信ノードと受信ノードの両方のAP IDが含まれる。 The definitions of AP IDs as used on NG interface or Xn interface or F1 interface or E1 interface are shown below: NG、Xn、F1、E1で使用されるAP IDの定義を以下に示す。 RAN UE NGAP ID: A RAN UE NGAP ID shall be allocated so as to uniquely identify the UE over the NG interface within an gNB. When an AMF receives an RAN UE NGAP ID it shall store it for the duration of the UE-associated logical NG-connection for this UE. Once known to an AMF this is included in all UE associated NGAP signalling. 3GPP
  16. 16. 3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 16 Release 16 RAN UE NGAP IDは、gNB内のNGインターフェースでUEを一意に識別するように割り当てられる。 AMFがRAN UE NGAP IDを受信すると、そのUEのUE関連の論理NG接続期間中はそれを保存する。 The RAN UE NGAP ID shall be unique within the logical NG-RAN node. ​ RAN UE NGAP IDは論理NG-RANノード内で一意であること。 AMF UE NGAP ID: An AMF UE NGAP ID shall be allocated so as to uniquely identify the UE over the NG interface within the AMF. When a NG-RAN node receives an AMF UE NGAP ID it shall store it for the duration of the UE-associated logical NG-connection for this UE. Once known to a NG-RAN node this ID is included in all UE associated NGAP signalling. AMF UE NGAP IDは、AMF内のNGインターフェースでUEを一意に識別するように割り当てられる。 NG-RANノードがAMF UE NGAP IDを受信すると、そのUEのUE関連の論理NG接続期間中はそれを保 存する。 The AMF UE NGAP ID shall be unique within an AMF Set as specified in 3GPP TS 23.501 [3]. AMF UE NGAP IDはAMFセット内で一意であること。 Old NG-RAN node UE XnAP ID: An Old NG-RAN node UE XnAP ID shall be allocated so as to uniquely identify the UE over the Xn interface within a source NG-RAN node. When a target NG-RAN node receives an Old NG-RAN node UE XnAP ID it shall store it for the duration of the UE-associated logical Xn-connection for this UE. Once known to a target NG-RAN node this ID is included in all UE associated XnAP signalling. The Old NG-RAN node UE XnAP ID shall be unique within the logical NG-RAN node. Old NG-RAN node UE XnAP IDはソースNG-RANノード内のXnを介してUEを一意に識別するように割 り当てられる。ターゲットNG-RANノードがOld NG-RAN node UE XnAP IDを受信すると、そのXn接 続の期間中は保存する。Old NG-RAN node UE XnAP IDはNG-RANノード内で一意であること。 New NG-RAN node UE XnAP ID: A New NG-RAN node UE XnAP ID shall be allocated so as to uniquely identify the UE over the Xn interface within a target NG-RAN node. When a source NG-RAN node receives a New NG-RAN node UE XnAP ID it shall store it for the duration of the UE-associated logical Xn-connection for this UE. Once known to a source NG-RAN node this ID is included in all UE associated XnAP signalling. The New NG-RAN node UE XnAP ID shall be unique within the logical NG-RAN node. New NG-RAN node UE XnAP IDはターゲットNG-RANノード内のXnを介してUEを一意に識別するよう に割り当てられる。ソースNG-RANノードがNew NG-RAN node UE XnAP IDを受信すると、そのXn接 続の期間中は保存する。New NG-RAN node UE XnAP IDはNG-RANノード内で一意であること。 M-NG-RAN node UE XnAP ID: An M-NG-RAN node UE XnAP ID shall be allocated so as to uniquely identify the UE over the Xn interface within an M-NG-RAN node for dual connectivity. When an S-NG-RAN node receives an M-NG-RAN node UE XnAP ID it shall store it for the duration of the UE-associated logical Xn-connection for this UE. Once known to an S-NG-RAN node this ID is included in all UE associated XnAP signalling. The M-NG-RAN node UE XnAP ID shall be unique within the logical NG-RAN node. M-NG-RAN node UE XnAP IDはDCのM-NG-RANノード内のXnを介してUEを一意に識別するように割 り当てられる。S-NG-RANノードがM-NG-RAN node UE XnAP IDを受信すると、そのXn接続の期間中 は保存する。M-NG-RAN node UE XnAP IDはNG-RANノード内で一意であること。 S-NG-RAN node UE XnAP ID: A S-NG-RAN node UE XnAP ID shall be allocated so as to uniquely identify the UE over the Xn interface within an S-NG-RAN node for dual connectivity. When an M-NG-RAN node receives a S-NG-RAN node UE XnAP ID it shall store it for the duration of the UE-associated logical Xn-connection for this UE. Once known to 3GPP
  17. 17. 3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 17 Release 16 an M-NG-RAN node this ID is included in all UE associated XnAP signalling. The S-NG-RAN node UE XnAP ID shall be unique within the logical NG-RAN node. S-NG-RAN node UE XnAP IDはDCのS-NG-RANノード内のXnを介してUEを一意に識別するように割り 当てられる。M-NG-RANノードがS-NG-RAN node UE XnAP IDを受信すると、そのXn接続の期間中は 保存する。S-NG-RAN node UE XnAP IDはNG-RANノード内で一意であること。 gNB-CU UE F1AP ID: A gNB-CU UE F1AP ID shall be allocated so as to uniquely identify the UE over the F1 interface within a gNB-CU. When a gNB-DU receives a gNB-CU UE F1AP ID it shall store it for the duration of the UE-associated logical F1-connection for this UE. The gNB-CU UE F1AP ID shall be unique within the gNB-CU logical node. gNB-CU UE F1AP IDはgNB-CU内のF1を介してUEを一意に識別するように割り当てられる。gNB-DU がgNB-CU UE F1AP IDを受信すると、そのF1接続の期間中は保存する。gNB-CU UE F1AP IDは gNB-CU内で一意であること。 gNB-DU UE F1AP ID: A gNB-DU UE F1AP ID shall be allocated so as to uniquely identify the UE over the F1 interface within a gNB-DU. When a gNB-CU receives a gNB-DU UE F1AP ID it shall store it for the duration of the UE-associated logical F1-connection for this UE. The gNB-DU UE F1AP ID shall be unique within the gNB-DU logical node. gNB-DU UE F1AP IDはgNB-DU内のF1を介してUEを一意に識別するように割り当てられる。gNB-CU がgNB-DU UE F1AP IDを受信すると、そのF1接続の期間中は保存する。gNB-DU UE F1AP IDは gNB-DU内で一意であること。 gNB-CU-CP UE E1AP ID: A gNB-CU-CP UE E1AP ID shall be allocated so as to uniquely identify the UE over the E1 interface within a gNB-CU-CP. When a gNB-CU-UP receives a gNB-CU-CP UE E1AP ID it shall store it for the duration of the UE-associated logical E1-connection for this UE. The gNB-CU-CP UE E1AP ID shall be unique within the gNB-CU-CP logical node. gNB-CU-CP UE E1AP IDはgNB-CU-CP内のE1を介してUEを一意に識別するように割り当てられる。 gNB-CU-UPがgNB-CU-CP UE E1AP IDを受信すると、そのE1接続の期間中は保存する。gNB-CU-CP UE E1AP IDはgNB-CU-CP内で一意であること。 gNB-CU-UP UE E1AP ID: A gNB-CU-UP UE E1AP ID shall be allocated so as to uniquely identify the UE over the E1 interface within a gNB-CU-UP. When a gNB-CU-CP receives a gNB-CU-UP UE E1AP ID it shall store it for the duration of the UE-associated logical E1-connection for this UE. The gNB-CU-UP UE E1AP ID shall be unique within the gNB-CU-UP logical node. gNB-CU-UP UE E1AP IDはgNB-CU-UP内のE1を介してUEを一意に識別するように割り当てられる。 gNB-CU-CPがgNB-CU-UP UE E1AP IDを受信すると、そのE1接続の期間中は保存する。gNB-CU-UP UE E1AP IDはgNB-CU-UP内で一意であること。 ng-eNB-CU UE W1AP ID: An ng-eNB-CU UE W1AP ID shall be allocated so as to uniquely identify the UE over the W1 interface within an ng-eNB-CU. When an ng-eNB-DU receives an ng-eNB-CU UE W1AP ID it shall store it for the duration of the UE-associated logical W1-connection for this UE. The ng-eNB-CU UE W1AP ID shall be unique within the ng-eNB-CU logical node. ng-eNB-CU UE W1AP IDはng-eNB-CU内のW1を介してUEを一意に識別するように割り当てられる。 3GPP
  18. 18. 3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 18 Release 16 ng-eNB-DUがng-eNB-CU UE W1AP IDを受信すると、そのW1接続の期間中は保存する。ng-eNB-CU UE W1AP IDはng-eNB-CU内で一意であること。 ng-eNB-DU UE W1AP ID: An ng-eNB-DU UE W1AP ID shall be allocated so as to uniquely identify the UE over the W1 interface within an ng-eNB-DU. When an ng-eNB-CU receives an ng-eNB-DU UE W1AP ID it shall store it for the duration of the UE-associated logical W1-connection for this UE. The ng-eNB-DU UE W1AP ID shall be unique within the ng-eNB-DU logical node. ng-eNB-DU UE W1AP IDはng-eNB-DU内のW1を介してUEを一意に識別するように割り当てられる。 ng-eNB-CUがng-eNB-DU UE W1AP IDを受信すると、そのW1接続の期間中は保存する。ng-eNB-DU UE W1AP IDはng-eNB-DU内で一意であること。 6.2.2 gNB-DU ID The gNB-DU ID is configured at the gNB-DU and used to uniquely identify the gNB-DU at least within a gNB-CU. The gNB-DU provides its gNB-DU ID to the gNB-CU during the F1 Setup procedure. The gNB-DU ID is used only within F1AP procedures. gNB-DU IDはgNB-DUに設定され、gNB-CU内でgNB-DUを一意に識別するために使用される。gNB-DUはF1 SetupプロシージャーでgNB-DU IDをgNB-CUに提供する。gNB-DU IDはF1APプロシージャーでのみ使用され る。 6.2.3 ng-eNB-DU ID The ng-eNB-DU ID is configured at the ng-eNB-DU and used to uniquely identify the ng-eNB-DU at least within an ng-eNB-CU. The ng-eNB-DU provides its ng-eNB-DU ID to the ng-eNB-CU during the W1 Setup procedure. The ng-eNB-DU ID is used only within W1AP procedures. ng-eNB-DU IDはng-eNB-DUに設定され、ng-eNB-CU内でng-eNB-DUを一意に識別するために使用される。 ng-eNB-DUはW1 Setupプロシージャーでng-eNB-DU IDをng-eNB-CUに提供する。ng-eNB-DU IDはW1APプロ シージャーでのみ使用される。 6.3 Transport addresses The transport layer address parameter is transported in the radio network application signalling procedures that result in establishment of transport bearer connections. トランスポートレイヤアドレスは、トランスポートベアラ接続の確立をする無線ネットワークアプリケー ションのプロシージャーで転送される。 The transport layer address parameter shall not be interpreted in the radio network application protocols and reveal the addressing format used in the transport layer. トランスポートアドレスは、無線ネットワークアプリケーションでは解釈されず、トランスポートレイヤで 使用される。 The formats of the transport layer addresses are further described in 3GPP TS 38.414 [5], 3GPP TS 38.424 [6] and 3GPP TS 38.474 [7]. 3GPP TS 38.414、3GPP TS 38.424、3GPP TS 38.474に詳細がある。#IP、SCTPとか。 3GPP
  19. 19. 3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 19 Release 16 6.4 UE associations in NG-RAN Node There are several types of UE associations needed in the NG-RAN node: the "NG-RAN node UE context" used to store all information needed for a UE and the associations between the UE and the logical NG and Xn connections used for NG/XnAP UE associated messages. An "NG-RAN node UE context" exists for a UE in CM_CONNECTED. NG-RANノードで必要なUEアソシエーションには、いくつかのタイプがある。”NG-RAN node UE context” は、UEに必要な全ての情報を取得し、UEアソシエーションとNG/XnAP UEアソシエーションとを関連付け るのに使用される。”NG-RAN node UE context”はCM_CONNECTEDのUEに存在する。 Definitions: NG-RAN node UE context: An NG-RAN node UE context is a block of information in an NG-RAN node associated to one UE. The block of information contains the necessary information required to maintain the NG-RAN services towards the active UE. An NG-RAN node UE context is established when the transition to RRC CONNECTED for a UE is completed or in the target NG-RAN node after completion of handover resource allocation during handover preparation, in which case at least UE state information, security information, UE capability information and the identities of the UE-associated logical NG-connection shall be included in the NG-RAN node UE context. NG-RAN node UE contextは、1つのUEに関連付けられたNG-RANノード内の情報である。情報には、アク ティブなUEへのNG-RANサービスを維持するために必要な情報が含まれている。NG-RAN node UE context は、UEのRRC_CONNECTED遷移が完了したとき、またはHandover Preparation中のハンドオーバーリソース 割り当て完了後にターゲットNG-RANノードで確立される。UE State、セキュリティ情報、UE Capability、 NG関連IDがNG-RAN node UE contextに含まれる。 For Dual Connectivity an NG-RAN node UE context is also established in the S-NG-RAN node after completion of S-NG-RAN node Addition Preparation procedure. Dual Connectivityの場合、S-NG-RANノードのAddition Preparationプロシージャーの完了後、 NG-RAN node UE contextがS-NG-RANノードで確立される。 If radio bearers are requested to be setup during a UE Context setup or modification procedure, the UE capabilities are signalled to the receiving node as part of the UE context setup or modification procedures. UE Context Setup中またはUE Context Modification中に無線ベアラのセットアップが要求された場合、UE CapabilityがUE Context SetupまたはUE Context Modificationの一部として受信ノードに通知される。 Bearer context: A bearer context is a block of information in a gNB-CU-UP node associated to one UE that is used for the sake of communication over the E1 interface. It may include the information about data radio bearers, PDU sessions and QoS-flows associated to the UE. The block of information contains the necessary information required to maintain user-plane services toward the UE. ベアラコンテキストは、1つのUEに関連付けられたgNB-CU-UPノード内の情報であり、E1を介した通信で使 用される。これには、DRB、PDUセッション、QoSフローに関するUEへのU-Planeサービスを維持するため に必要な情報が含まれる。 UE-associated logical NG/Xn/F1/E1 -connection: NGAP, XnAP, F1AP and E1AP provide means to exchange control plane messages associated with the UE over the respectively NG-C, Xn-C, F1-C or E1 interface. NGAP、XnAP、F1AP、E1APは、NG-C、Xn-C、F1-C、E1を介してUEに関連付けられたC-Planeメッセージ を交換する手段を提供する。 3GPP
  20. 20. 3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 20 Release 16 A UE-associated logical connection is established during the first NGAP/XnAP/F1AP message exchange between the NG/Xn/F1 peer nodes. UE-associated logical connectionは、NGAP/XnAP/F1APピアノード間の最初のNGAP/XnAP/F1APメッセージ交 換中に確立される。 The connection is maintained as long as UE associated NG/XnAP/F1AP messages need to be exchanged over the NG/Xn/F1 interface. UE関連の NG/XnAP/F1APメッセージを NG/Xn/F1経由で交換する必要がある場合、接続は維持される。 The UE-associated logical NG-connection uses the identities AMF UE NGAP ID and RAN UE NGAP ID. UE-associated logical NG-connectionにはAMF UE NGAP IDとRAN UE NGAP IDを使用する。 The UE-associated logical Xn-connection uses the identities Old NG-RAN node UE XnAP ID and New NG-RAN node UE XnAP ID, or M-NG-RAN node UE XnAP ID and S-NG-RAN node UE XnAP ID. UE-associated logical Xn-connectionにはOld NG-RAN node UE XnAP IDとNew NG-RAN node UE XnAP ID、ま たはM-NG-RAN node UE XnAP IDとS-NG-RAN node UE XnAP IDを使用する。#前者はHO、後者はDC The UE-associated logical F1-connection uses the identities gNB-CU UE F1AP ID and gNB-DU UE F1AP ID. UE-associated logical F1-connectionには gNB-CU UE F1AP IDとgNB-DU UE F1AP IDを使用する。 When a node (AMF or gNB) receives a UE associated NGAP/XnAP/F1AP message the node retrieves the associated UE based on the NGAP/XnAP/F1AP ID. ノード（AMF or gNB）がUEに関連付けられた NGAP/XnAP/F1APメッセージを受信すると、ノードは NGAP/XnAP/F1AP IDに基づいて関連付けられたUEを取得する。 UE-associated signalling: UE-associated signalling is an exchange of NGAP/XnAP/F1AP messages associated with one UE over the UE-associated logical NG/Xn/F1-connection. UE-associated signallingはUEに関連付けられた論理NG/Xn/F1接続を介して1つのUEに関連付けられた NGAP/XnAP/F1APメッセージの交換である。 NOTE1: The UE-associated logical NG-connection may exist before the NG-RAN node UE context is setup in the NG-RAN node. UE-associated logical NG-connectionは、NG-RANノードでUEコンテキストが設定される前に存在 してもよい。 NOTE2: The UE-associated logical F1-connection may exist before the UE context is setup in the gNB-DU. UE-associated logical F1-connectionは、gNB-DUでUEコンテキストが設定される前に存在しても よい。 NOTE3: The general principle described in this section also applies to ng-eNB and W1 interface, if not explicitly specified otherwise. 特に明記のない限り、本章の内容はng-eNB、W1にも適用される。 7 NG-RAN functions description 7.0 General For the list of functions refer to TS 38.300 [2]. 3GPP
  21. 21. 3GPP TS 38.401 V16.1.0 (2020-03) 21 Release 16 7.1 NG-RAN sharing NG-RAN supports radio access network sharing as specified in TS 23.501 [3] and TS 38.300 [2] and TS 36.300 [19]. NG-RANはTS 23.501、TS 38.300、TS 36.300で規定されるRANシェアリングをサポートする。 7.2 Remote Interference Management The Remote Interference Management function in non-split gNB case is specified in [2]. Non-split gNBのリモート干渉管理機能はTS 38.300で規定される。 In case of split gNB architecture, in the victim set, a gNB-DU detects the remote interference. If remote interference is detected, gNB-DU can send out the RIM-RS. In the aggressor set, if a gNB-DU detects the RIM-RS sent by the victim gNB(s), it sends to the gNB-CU the RIM-RS detection status and the victim Set ID. The gNB-CU acts as a coordinator on behalf of its affiliated gNB-DUs, where the gNB-CU merges the outgoing RIM information received from its gNB-DUs in the aggressor set and forwards the merged information to all the gNBs in the victim set. Split gNBの場合、victim setではgNB-DUがリモート干渉を検出する。リモート干渉が検出された場合、 gNB-DUはRIM-RSを送信してよい。Aggressor setではgNB-DUがvictim gNBから送信されたRIM-RSを検出す ると、gNB-CUにRIM-RS detection statusとVictim Set IDを送信する。gNB-CUはコーディネーターとして機能 する。gNB-CUは、Aggressor setのgNB-DUから受信したRIM情報をマージし、victim gNBに転送する。 Similarly, in the victim set, the gNB-CU distributes the incoming RIM information to all the gNB-DUs in the set, as indicated in the RIM information received from the aggressor set. Victim setではgNB-CUはaggressor setから受信したRIM情報に示される情報を全てのgNB-DUに送信する。 In addition, to facilitate consolidation of RIM information, gNB-DU provides the associated aggressor set ID and victim set ID of each serving cell to gNB-CU. さらに、RIM情報の統合を容易にするために、gNB-DUは各サービングセルの関連付けられたAggressor Set IDとVictim Set IDをgNB-CUに提供する。 7.3 Cross-Link Interference Management The Cross-Link Interference Management function in non-split gNB case is specified in [2]. Non-split gNBの Cross-Link Interference ManagementはTS 38.300参照。 In case of split gNB architecture, the gNB-CU forwards the TDD DL/UL patterns received from neighboring nodes to each concerned gNB-DU. The gNB-DU reports the TDD DL/UL patterns of its serving cells to the gNB-CU if Cross-Link Interference is detected. Split gNBの場合、gNB-DUは隣接ノードから受信したTDD DL/ULパターンを、関連するgNB-DUに転送す る。クロスリンク干渉が検出された場合、gNB-DUはそのサービングセルのTDD DL/ULパターンをgNB-CU に報告する。 3GPP

