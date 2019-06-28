[PDF] Spitfire in Love download

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Spitfire in Love by Isabelle Ronin
Spitfire in Love by Isabelle Ronin








Book details



Title: Spitfire in Love
Author: Isabelle Ronin
Pages: 416
Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9781492661962
Publisher: Sourcebooks




Description

From the International Phenomenon with over 200 Million Reads on Wattpad She&#039;s never at a loss for words.
He&#039;s determined to have the last one. KARA
There he was with his piercing blue eyes and Lucifer black hair.
He was leaning against the wall, a lollipop in his mouth, hot as hell and twice as dangerous. Kara Hawthorne never backs down, especially when it comes to protecting her family. CAM
She looked so soft, harmless, like a pretty kitten, but she was as safe as a ticking time bomb.
My sweet, sweet Spitfire. Cameron St. Laurent isn&#039;t intimidated by the feisty woman at his doorstep. And when she asks him for the impossible, Cameron knows just how to sweeten the deal... The two combustible personalities are faced with unavoidable off-the-charts chemistry. But when Cam&#039;s dark past shows up, he&#039;ll have to slay his demons and lay himself on the line to win Kara, body and soul.






From the International Phenomenon with over 200 Million Reads on Wattpad She's never at a loss for words.
He's determined to have the last one. KARA
There he was with his piercing blue eyes and Lucifer black hair.
He was leaning against the wall, a lollipop in his mouth, hot as hell and twice as dangerous. Kara Hawthorne never backs down, especially when it comes to protecting her family. CAM
She looked so soft, harmless, like a pretty kitten, but she was as safe as a ticking time bomb.
My sweet, sweet Spitfire. Cameron St. Laurent isn't intimidated by the feisty woman at his doorstep. And when she asks him for the impossible, Cameron knows just how to sweeten the deal... The two combustible personalities are faced with unavoidable off-the-charts chemistry. But when Cam's dark past shows up, he'll have to slay his demons and lay himself on the line to win Kara, body and soul.

