Title: Monster Sharks: Megalodon and Other Giant Prehistoric Predators of the Deep

Author: Brenda Gurr, R.J. Palmer

Pages: 48

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9780760362952

Publisher: becker&mayer! kids









Description



Monster Sharks: Megalodon and Other Giant Prehistoric Predators of the Deep by Brenda Gurr, R.J. Palmer Monster Sharks: Megalodon and Other Giant Prehistoric Predators of the Deep brings real-life sea monsters back from extinction and up from the ocean depths with its fascinating facts and build-it-yourself Megalodon skeleton.



Did you know that the prehistoric mega-shark called Megalodon was thirty times larger than a great white shark? If Megalodon were still alive, it would be able to destroy entire boats and swallow people whole! This nightmare-inducing shark continues to fascinate—and horrify—shark fans everywhere.



Monster Sharks: Megalodon and Other Giant Prehistoric Predators of the Deepbrings to the surface everything there is to know about this famed monster and explores other giant sea monsters from the past, including Tylosaurus (the deadliest marine hunter of its time) and the Elasmosaurus (a swimming reptile with a neck four times longer than a giraffe.)



With your imagination brimming with the amazing facts and figures of Monster Sharks, bring your own Megalodon to life with this 17-piece, 8.5" long, intricately detailed Megalodon skeleton, complete with a 2-part stand. Assemble it yourself!













