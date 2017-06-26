eZee Absolute - Online Hotel PMS

The Best Value for Money and Faster ROI CLOUD HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE
Presentation Agenda eZee Absolute Overview eZee Absolute Features Third Party Integration Screenshots Integrated Hospitali...
eZee Absolute Overview
Reservation Centre Front-desk Operations Rates & Taxes Group Operations Alerts and Notifications Invoice, Bills and Cashie...
Reservation Centre Providing several views with a combined dashboard to check availability and trail bookings, reservation...
The first point of contact for the majority of hotel guest is the front desk, it is true to the heart of the hotel. eZee h...
Front Office OperationsWhat is included in the major functions of front-desk Operations? There are 2 chief characteristics...
Through our online hotel system, you can distinctively automate your taxation process while creating the taxing system for...
Back Office Operations How will I be able to manage the back office task? ● Night audit / Day close ● Maintain daily misce...
When it comes to organizing your bills and invoices, here is how eZee online PMS is helpful to you. Invoice, Bills and Cas...
Favouring you to take advantage of group bookings, eZee Absolute allows you to carry out group bookings from a single poin...
At eZee, we completely understand the importance of providing different access to users as per user hierarchy. ● Offer acc...
● Reservation Confirmation ● Cancel Reservation Confirmation ● Welcome message on Check-in ● Thanks message on Check-out ●...
Running an efficient housekeeping team and running operations without hiccups is no easy task but our housekeeping module ...
eZee Absolute covers a wide range of reports that offer insights into all aspects of hotel operations. The range of graphi...
Make the most out of Managerial Reports Make the most out of Managerial Reports Dedicated to the managers and hotel owners...
Preparing you for the tech-savvy modern traveller, eZee Absolute empowers you with a unique Mobile Guest Portal through wh...
Along with great tools to streamline hotel operations, we even equip you with gears to promote your services through email...
PABX- Call Accounting Interface KeyCard Door Lock Interface Allworx Avaya Comdial Fujitsu Toshiba Cisco Lg Jenberg Inhova ...
Third Party Hardware and Software Integration Financial Accounting Credit Card Processing Auto Count SDN BHD Intuit Inc Ma...
Guest Review LayoutHouse Keeping ViewNight Audit ViewTransaction ViewWalk in ViewRoom ViewDashboardQuick ViewStay View Bac...
eZee BurrP! Restaurant Management Software eZee Reservation Online Hotel Booking Engine eZee Centrix Hotel Channel Manager...
eZee FrontDesk On-Premise Hotel Management Software eZee iMenu Tablet Based Restaurant Menu Appytect Hotel Guest App Aruti...
Middle East Asia Oceania Europe Africa Americas Our Clients
Asia Back to Clients Map
Back to Clients Map Africa and Middle East
Europe Back to Clients Map
Americas Back to Clients Map
Oceania Back to Clients Map
Optional Modules & Integration Property Management System One Time Per month Integration with Telephone/PBX System (Includ...
Live Chat Email Product Training On-site Support Online Demo Video Tutorials 24 / 7 Live Support
1M Daily Transactions 71000 Users Of Software 400 Integrations 100+ OTA Connections 150+ Team Members 174 Distributors Wor...
MISSION Provide innovative products and services to our clients enabling them to offer superior service to their guests in...
Back to All Slides Who are we and what we do? International Standard Quality Hospitality Solutions Understand what makes e...
Why eZeeAn excellent team that actually cares 24/7/365 Support that actually cares Multiple one-on-one trainings Quick onb...
The force behind the success! Our Team
Try Before you Buy! Try eZee Absolute Free for 14 Days
Head Office Address eZee Technosys Pvt. Ltd. D-113, International Trade Center, Majura Gate, Surat Gujarat, India. Pin Cod...
×