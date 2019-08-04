audiobooks download Economics in One Lesson

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Economics in One Lesson
Called by H. L. Mencken, "one of the few economists in history who could really write," Henry Hazlitt achieved lasting
fame for this brilliant but concise work. In it, he explains basic truths about economics and the economic fallacies
responsible for unemployment, inflation, high taxes, and recession. Covering considerable ground, Hazlitt illustrates
the destructive effects of taxes, rent and price controls, inflation, trade restrictions, and minimumwage laws. He also
writes about key classical liberal thinkers like John Locke, Adam Smith, Thomas Jefferson, John Stuart Mill, Alexis
de Tocqueville, and Herbert Spencer.
"Hazlitt was a remarkably lucid writer, and this short book is justly regarded as a classic….But it comes across even
better in Jeff Riggenbach's interpretation. Riggenbach has a knack for making routine discursive sentences come
alive…he could be a college professor lecturing, the kind of lecturer who really can teach. He sounds reasonable,
engaging and thoroughly likeable."—AudioFile
