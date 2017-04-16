Development Solutions PERSONAL. PROFESSIONAL. ENTREPRENEURIAL. COMMERCIAL. FINANCIAL. COMMUNITY
About Dr. Ty Richardson, Chairman Dr. Ty Richardson is a self-made entrepreneur and global citizen. Born in Trinidad and T...
Portfolio of Companies Dr. Richardson is either a Managing Partner or a Majority Shareholder in the following companies: •...
Dr. Richardson’s ”Why” Dr. Richardson’s affiliations and investments have all been principled on furthering the efforts of...
Individual Consulting As an experienced strategist focused on short-term solutions, change-management and leadership, Dr. ...
YoPro Global & the YoPro Guys Initially launched as a social network, YoPro brings together young professionals, called pr...
Global Chamber • Global Chamber is a business organization launched in 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona premised on connecting bus...
• Realizing that “warm introductions” provided by Global Chamber wasn’t enough for some companies, Dr. Richardson partnere...
One Global Index Consulting Ltd. • In some cases the agent, parent or holding company for representing some of the aforeme...
Buzz Development Corporation “Some deals were just too good to pass on.” This was what Dr. Richardson was encountering as ...
For more information… One Global Index Consulting Ltd. Global Chamber Caribbean www.oneglobalindexconsulting.com http://ca...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Portfolio of companies presentation

60 views

Published on

Our comprehensive solution to developing professionals and businesses in the community.

Published in: Small Business & Entrepreneurship
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
60
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Portfolio of companies presentation

  1. 1. Development Solutions PERSONAL. PROFESSIONAL. ENTREPRENEURIAL. COMMERCIAL. FINANCIAL. COMMUNITY
  2. 2. About Dr. Ty Richardson, Chairman Dr. Ty Richardson is a self-made entrepreneur and global citizen. Born in Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Richardson was exposed to entrepreneurship early in life through his family businesses. At the age of 14, Dr. Richardson was selling goods to his peers and teachers in school. Despite this, Dr. Richardson tapped into his passion and at the age of 17, joined American Airlines. It is with American Airlines that Dr. Richardson experienced living and working in multiple global cities, including Washington D.C., Dallas and Dublin, where he “climbed the corporate ladder”, until he became the Regional Manager for Europe & Asia-Pacific for the airline. After a 14-year career with AA, Dr. Richardson left and relocated to Silicon Valley where he raised seed capital and began building YoPro Global, which benefited from multiple iterations, and is still in existence today. Through that process, Dr. Richardson also consulted with over 30 start-ups and assisted in matching them with Angel investors. This was the foundation of Dr. Richardson’s entry into the capital markets, sourcing, strategizing and negotiating funding for companies and projects worldwide. Dr. Richardson’s professional qualifications are complemented by a Bachelors Degree in Advertising, a Masters in International Commerce and Public Policy and a PhD in Business & Technology, focused on Organization & Management. Click here for more on Dr. Richardson.
  3. 3. Portfolio of Companies Dr. Richardson is either a Managing Partner or a Majority Shareholder in the following companies: • YoPro Global Inc. • Events for Young Professionals. • One Global Index Consulting. • Buzz Development Corporation. • Leverage 7. Dr. Richardson is either a Minority Shareholder, Board Member or Advisor in the following companies: • Global Chamber (License Holder). • People as a Service. • We Green Army. • Animae Caribe (Advisor). • Caribbean In Transit (Advisor).
  4. 4. Dr. Richardson’s ”Why” Dr. Richardson’s affiliations and investments have all been principled on furthering the efforts of emerging-market entrepreneurs to access and compete in the global marketplace. His education, experience and passion all focus on helping provide access and fulfillment personally and professionally to those who may not have the same opportunities because of their geography, culture, status or even mindset. The companies Dr. Richardson participate in, all focus on development; development of people, business and ideas, turning any dream into a reality. As such, Dr. Richardson has been able to position his companies as one supporting the other and each contributing to the community. •Leadership Development •Event Experiences & Design Services YoPro Global •Trade & Investment Intros & Exchanges •Trade Promotion Global Chamber •Direct Marketing Service •Business Strategy Consulting Leverage 7 •Investment Sourcing •Wealth Enhancement O.G.I.C. •Real Estate Development, Investment & Management Buzz Dev Corp
  5. 5. Individual Consulting As an experienced strategist focused on short-term solutions, change-management and leadership, Dr. Richardson personally engages with companies seeking: • Strategy and planning support. • Entrepreneurship & lean start-up. • Capital sourcing and Financial planning. • Experience design. • Facilitation, speaking & hosting. • Individual advising and mentoring.
  6. 6. YoPro Global & the YoPro Guys Initially launched as a social network, YoPro brings together young professionals, called producers, to experience a 6-month training program where they plan, lead and execute event experiences for their peers. Graduates from this program, are given opportunities to work with cohort members, on planning, leading and executing event experiences worldwide for partners and clients of the YoPro Guys, YoPro’s corporate event experience brand.
  7. 7. Global Chamber • Global Chamber is a business organization launched in 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona premised on connecting businesses and professionals worldwide. • The organization is singularly focused on providing warm introductions to anyone wishing to do business at a global level. • With over 135 cities represented in the Global Chamber, the current database of professional connections stands at over 33,000 worldwide. • Dr. Richardson is the Executive Director of Global Chamber Caribbean, including the 30 countries making up the region. • The focus is to build a presence in over 70% of the Caribbean nations in the region and focus on inter-region trade and investment and advancing the start-up ecosystem • Dr. Richardson also heads the Florida, Caribbean, Latin America and Africa (FCLAA) region for Global Chamber. This region represents the emerging markets around the Atlantic Ocean • The focus for this region is the same as the Caribbean, with an emphasis on connecting markets and promoting trade and investment in otherwise inaccessible and/or underrepresented locations
  8. 8. • Realizing that “warm introductions” provided by Global Chamber wasn’t enough for some companies, Dr. Richardson partnered with other business professionals to form Leverage 7. • Leverage 7 works with companies that seek more than a ”warm introduction” but a business partner able to market, strategize, develop business and consult, including represent and negotiate on behalf of their company to grow their business. • Each member of the Leverage 7 group specializes in their own area, such as marketing, business development and financial capital sourcing, and as a group, work with other partners and executives when a specialized skill set isn’t represented. • As Managing Partner, Dr. Richardson works with companies on identifying their needs, the coordinating with the team to deliver those needs. • Leverage 7 is always open to new clients and partners to provide more services to business professionals worldwide.
  9. 9. One Global Index Consulting Ltd. • In some cases the agent, parent or holding company for representing some of the aforementioned companies internationally, OGIC mainly focuses on the capital sourcing and providing investment opportunities to clients. • OGIC works with companies, principals and projects seeking investment or capital. We provide services for: • Debt-Financing • Limited Equity-Financing • Limited Mezzanine Financing • Access to SBLC/BGs (issuance and funding) • Bond Underwritings and Placement • Commercial Lending Platforms • Wealth Enhancement Opportunities
  10. 10. Buzz Development Corporation “Some deals were just too good to pass on.” This was what Dr. Richardson was encountering as he became more and more exposed to sourcing capital, particularly in the real estate market. To address that opportunity, Dr. Richardson partnered with Mr. Christian Toczko, having extensive experience in the purchase, renovation and rental of properties, to form Buzz Development Corporation. Partnering with developers, Buzz joint ventures with projects to bring the capital (through OGIC), project management, financial management as well as marketing skills (from Leverage 7) to shovel-ready projects. For an equity stake, or ownership of the project, Buzz will resource it and deliver it as planned, on time and on budget. Buzz is open to housing communities, hotels and resorts, as well as commercial development. Buss is focused on the United States, Canada, Caribbean and Central America currently.
  11. 11. For more information… One Global Index Consulting Ltd. Global Chamber Caribbean www.oneglobalindexconsulting.com http://caribbean.globalchamber.org http://Trinidad-Tobago.globalchamber.org Dr. Ty Richardson Managing Director Ty@yoproglobal.org | 703-622-8167 (US)

×