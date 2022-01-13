Yes, it is entirely possible for you to install your aerial point! But, you can not ignore the fact that there are some drawbacks & difficulties that you may face while going with it. It requires working at heights and the right tools for installing & connecting it. Apart from that, most people do even know the appropriate heights and even don’t know, which means they need to invest. Hiring a professional aerial point installation is the key to making the installation perfect and getting a better signal. https://expressantennaservices.mystrikingly.com/blog/why-you-need-professional-aerial-installation-assistance.