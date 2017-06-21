https://3dottechnologies.com
 3 DOT Technologies– Training Institute in Pune is pioneer in training Institutes providing various professional training...
 Use of Can  CAN :- Possibility and Ability  We use can to talk about what is possible, what we are able:  She can dri...
 We often use can in a question to ask somebody to do something. This is not a real question - we do not really want to k...
 COULD :- Past Possibility and Ability  We use could to talk about Past Possibilities and Abilities:  My Grand Mother c...
 Could you please direct me the route?  Could you help me in finding this location?  Could I have some coffee?   COUL...
THANK YOU
Spoken English Classes In Pune | English Speaking Training Pune Kalewadi Phata | 3DOT Technologies
Spoken English Classes In Pune | English Speaking Training Pune Kalewadi Phata | 3DOT Technologies
Spoken English Classes In Pune | English Speaking Training Pune Kalewadi Phata | 3DOT Technologies
Spoken English Classes In Pune | English Speaking Training Pune Kalewadi Phata | 3DOT Technologies
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Spoken English Classes In Pune | English Speaking Training Pune Kalewadi Phata | 3DOT Technologies

18 views

Published on

3dot Technologies is a leading-best brand in providing spoken english classes in Pune kalewadi phata, Pimple saudagar, Pimpri, Wakad ,pune . Best English

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
18
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Spoken English Classes In Pune | English Speaking Training Pune Kalewadi Phata | 3DOT Technologies

  1. 1. https://3dottechnologies.com
  2. 2.  3 DOT Technologies– Training Institute in Pune is pioneer in training Institutes providing various professional training courses for various technologies. Institute is constituted by proficient professionals and experts. We are working on technological domains as a centre for education to give a comprehensive and finest learning experience in various technologies
  3. 3.  Use of Can  CAN :- Possibility and Ability  We use can to talk about what is possible, what we are able:  She can drive a car.  John can speak Spanish.  I cannot hear you. (I can't hear you.)  He can Swim
  4. 4.  We often use can in a question to ask somebody to do something. This is not a real question - we do not really want to know if the person is able to do something, we want them to do it! The use of can in this way is informal (mainly between friends and family):  Can you make a cup of coffee, please?  Can you put the TV on?  Can you come here for a minute?  Can you be quiet!  Can you Switch on the light?  CAN :- Permission  We sometimes use can to ask or give permission for something:  Can I smoke in this room?  You can't smoke here, but you can smoke in the garden.
  5. 5.  COULD :- Past Possibility and Ability  We use could to talk about Past Possibilities and Abilities:  My Grand Mother could walk 5 miles a day.  My Grand Father could lift 90 kgs of weight when he was young.  I could swim quite well when I was younger.  I could speak German when I was seven years old. 
  6. 6.  Could you please direct me the route?  Could you help me in finding this location?  Could I have some coffee?   COULD HAVE :-  He could have found his wallet.  She could have won the race.  India could have won the match against Australia.
  7. 7. THANK YOU

×