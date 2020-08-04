Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presentation On BLACK HOLES
Contents • Introduction • History • Parts of Black Hole • Classification • Closest Black Hole • Largest Black Hole
What is Black Hole? An unimaginably dense region of space where space is curved around it so completely and gravity become...
History The idea of black holes was rediscovered in 1916, after Einsteinpublished his theory of gravity. Karl Schwarzschil...
Parts of a Black Hole There are three main parts to a black hole. Singularity Outer Event Horizon Inner Event Horizon  S ...
Classification of Black Holes  Three classifications of black holes:  Stellar-mass: 3 to 20 times the mass of our Sun  ...
Stellar-mass: Black holes are made when a giant star, many times the mass of our Sun, dies. Most of the star’s atmosphere ...
Supermassive: Extremely massive black holes have been found in the centers of many galaxies - including our own!
Mid-Mass: Scientists are finding these in the centers of large, dense star clusters. Like this globular star cluster, call...
Closest known of Black Hole The closest black holes yet discovered are several thousand light-years away. They are so far ...
Largest Black Hole known till date The largest of the nearby galaxies, M87, now has the largest known black hole. It conta...
Thank You…!
×