TIPS FOR HIRING A CUSTOMS BROKER
  TIPS FOR HIRING A CUSTOMS BROKER • With international trade policies always changing, it is a good idea to hire a certified customs broker if you decide to get into the import or export business in the Philippines. The broker will help ensure smooth movement of consignments across international borders by handling the complicated paperwork that are needed to get goods cleared through customs. Generally, customs brokers deal with the unfinished details between the importer, exporter and the administrative authorities. • Since not all customs brokers are not the same, you need to know how to choose the right one to work with. To be on the safe side, make sure that you choose a specialty broker. If you import or export a specific category of products, for instance automobiles, food or textiles, you should look for a customs broker who has the relevant experience. A good broker is the one whose specialty blends well with your requirements, because not every broker you come across is efficient in handling the needs of every industry.
  • You also need to hire a customs broker that has positive references. Choosing the wrong broker can be detrimental for your business. For this reason, it is important that you take references from business owners around you. Make sure that you perform a thorough research on the past clients of the broker that you are considering and their opinions. Also check out customer reviews and testimonials online. • Last but not least, make sure that you choose an automated broker. You are better off dealing with a broker who is constantly connected to the network systems, tracking sites and portals that your business operations will depend on. You can gain a competitive advantage if you hire a broker that has all the resources to expedite your shipment.
