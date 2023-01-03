Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Graphic Designing Course in Chandigarh.pdf

Jan. 03, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Java Training in Chandigarh.pdf
Java Training in Chandigarh.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Scientific writing, Mr. Gemechu.pptx
GKetyFeliz
GENERAL-INFORMATION.pptx
LucaPaccioli2
Factors to Consider in Plating Vegetable Dishes.pptx
AngelicaPampag
om.pptx
OmAher9
Social Science Quiz Bee.docx
LucaPaccioli2
mahesh final PRO.docx
boidapukanakaraju
WordPress Guide To Make Your Business Websit.pdf
learnnkm
Scour Assessment.pdf
WindmillsTech
1 of 12 Ad

Graphic Designing Course in Chandigarh.pdf

Jan. 03, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Education

Excellence Technology is one of the top reputed ISO certified software development and industrial training company in Mohali. Excellence Technology is a professional company providing web education and advanced 6 months and weeks industrial training in Mohali and is also a leading software development company. They also provide Graphic Designing Course in Chandigarh.

Excellence Technology is one of the top reputed ISO certified software development and industrial training company in Mohali. Excellence Technology is a professional company providing web education and advanced 6 months and weeks industrial training in Mohali and is also a leading software development company. They also provide Graphic Designing Course in Chandigarh.

Education
Advertisement

Recommended

Java Training in Chandigarh.pdf
Excellence Technology
0 views
12 slides
Excellence Technology.pdf
Excellence Technology
8 views
10 slides
Excellence.pdf
Excellence Technology
7 views
10 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
85.1k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
86.7k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
84.5k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2k views
14 slides
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.4k views
35 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Scientific writing, Mr. Gemechu.pptx
GKetyFeliz
0 views
GENERAL-INFORMATION.pptx
LucaPaccioli2
0 views
Factors to Consider in Plating Vegetable Dishes.pptx
AngelicaPampag
0 views
om.pptx
OmAher9
0 views
Social Science Quiz Bee.docx
LucaPaccioli2
0 views
mahesh final PRO.docx
boidapukanakaraju
0 views
WordPress Guide To Make Your Business Websit.pdf
learnnkm
0 views
Scour Assessment.pdf
WindmillsTech
0 views
Assignment 2 Final ThoughtsDue Sunday, June 30, 2013. You h.docx
bobbywlane695641
0 views
Assignment 2 Grading Criteria Identify the problem and describe .docx
bobbywlane695641
0 views
Assignment 2 Global MarketingMarketing is a dynamic and exciting .docx
bobbywlane695641
0 views
weather and soil formation ppt.pptx
BGS VIDYANIKETHANA KANAKAPURA
0 views
Prevention malocllusion.pdf
MohamadSaid29
0 views
COMMUNICATION STRATEGIES.pptx
Cenon Edsel Gaytos
0 views
Book Review on "Women and Poverty Alleviation in Bangladesh"
AlAminHossainRakib
0 views
PPT%20FORMAT.pptx
AttitudygirlUrvashi
0 views
Why are animals so fluffy and can’t pet.pptx
RobertLouieDelaCruz
0 views
4. IZIN OPERASIONAL SD IT AS-SAAJIDIIN.pdf
ELISLISDAYANTI1
0 views
Group dynamics.ppt
SudarshanaBose
0 views
apjkalam-150809093213-lva1-app6892.pptx
MonitMIstry1
0 views
Scientific writing, Mr. Gemechu.pptx
GKetyFeliz
0 views
37 slides
GENERAL-INFORMATION.pptx
LucaPaccioli2
0 views
65 slides
Factors to Consider in Plating Vegetable Dishes.pptx
AngelicaPampag
0 views
30 slides
om.pptx
OmAher9
0 views
6 slides
Social Science Quiz Bee.docx
LucaPaccioli2
0 views
2 slides
mahesh final PRO.docx
boidapukanakaraju
0 views
62 slides

Featured (20)

How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
483.8k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
18.7k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.7k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.3k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.3k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.3k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.7k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.3k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
57.7k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
242.7k views
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
54.7k views
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
136k views
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
21.5k views
How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
391k views
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
814k views
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
748.9k views
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
14.4M views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
483.8k views
244 slides
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
18.7k views
52 slides
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.7k views
52 slides
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.3k views
64 slides
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.3k views
11 slides
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
17 slides
Advertisement

Graphic Designing Course in Chandigarh.pdf

  1. 1. Graphic Designing Course in Chandigarh:- Graphic Designing:- Graphic design is a craft where professionals create visual content to communicate messages. By applying visual hierarchy and page layout techniques, designers use typography and pictures to meet users’ specific needs and focus on the logic of displaying elements in interactive designs, to optimize the user experience. Graphic Design is defined as “the art and practice of planning and projecting ideas and experiences with visual and textual content.” In other terms, graphic design communicates certain ideas or messages in a visual way. These visuals can be as simple as a business logo, or as complex as page layouts on a website.
  2. 2. Graphic Design Basics:- To better understand the meaning of graphic design, it is important to be aware of the elements and principles that make up design. Elements are used in conjunction or opposition with each other to create visually striking and impactful designs. These graphic design elements include: Color Form Line Shape Size Space Texture
  3. 3. Types of Graphic Design:- As mentioned earlier, there is no single graphic design meaning. Graphic design is composed of many fields and specializations, ranging from print and web design to animation and motion graphics. Graphic design offers opportunities and options for individuals of almost any interest. If you’d asked someone 30 years ago to define graphic design, their answer would have likely been focused on print-related examples like magazines, movie posters and advertisements. Now we’re living in the digital age, which has given birth to several new types of graphic design. Some of the most notable modern-day graphic design examples stem from advancements in technology. Here’s a glimpse of some of these types of graphic design:
  4. 4. Web Design. ... UI and Interactive Design. ... Advertising and Marketing Design. ... Motion Graphics and Animation. ... Packaging Design. ... Game Design. ... Illustration. ... Publication and Typographic Design.
  5. 5. Web Design:- In our modern world, web design is quickly becoming one of the most valuable skills for creative professionals. This field of graphic design blends technology and the traditional principles of composition and form to create digital media. At Berkeley College, you'll have access to the latest technology used by experts as you learn the practical skills of this important field. UI and Interactive Design:- Like web design, UI (user interface) and interactive design have become increasingly valuable skills. This field focuses on bridging the gap between complex computing and the user experience through visually pleasing forms and layouts.
  6. 6. Advertising and Marketing Design:- Most every organization in the world relies on visual advertising and marketing, whether it's used to form an internal brand identity or attract customers. At Berkeley College, you'll learn to develop successful ad designs while gaining the creative problem-solving skills that will benefit you throughout your career. Motion Graphics and Animation:- By studying motion graphics, you'll focus on animating visual media. This includes everything from typography to imagery, and everything in between. As a relatively new field in graphic design, motion graphics and animation present exciting opportunities to balance technical and creative skills.
  7. 7. Packaging Design:- Product packaging is everywhere, from the food we eat to the devices we buy. A career in packaging design lets you employ the creativity and branding strategies of ad design, along with the technical aspects of manufacturing, 3D mockups, and printing. Game Design:- Like UI and motion graphics, game design works at the forefront of technology and creativity. Studying game design at Berkeley College gives you the opportunity to work one-on-one with experts as you navigate complex tech and exciting creative endeavors.
  8. 8. Illustration:- Drawing is the foundation of most artistic practices, especially illustration. As a graphic illustrator, you'll have the chance to create visual identities, cover art and more, all while using the fundamental principles of form, color, and composition. Publication and Typographic Design:- In this field, designers focus on the development, organization, and management of visual media that is often mass-produced. This includes books, magazines and more. By developing skills in printing, editorial layout design coordination and typesetting communication, publication and typographic designers create cohesive visual media.
  9. 9. Brochures, rack cards & booklets. Business cards, letterhead & envelopes. Logos and branded elements. Posters, banners and signage. Social media graphics & digital marketing ads. Email marketing graphics. Graphic Design Services:-
  10. 10. Graphic Designing Tools:- Photoshop, Sketch, Illustrator, InDesign, and After Effects are among the best software for graphic design. Photoshop. Photoshop is a graphic editor that is best used for image editing. ... Sketch. Sketch is a vector-based tool available on Mac and focuses on web, app, and interface design. ... Illustrator. ... InDesign. ... After Effects.
  11. 11. Graphic design can be used by companies to promote and sell products through advertising, by websites to convey complicated information in a digestible way through infographics, or by businesses to develop an identity through branding, among other things. It’s also important to remember that although many graphic design projects have commercial purposes like advertisements and logos, it is also used in other contexts and graphic design work is often created purely as a means for artistic expression. According to the American Institute of Graphic Arts (AIGA), graphic design is defined as “the art and practice of planning and projecting ideas and experiences with visual and textual content.” In other terms, graphic design communicates certain ideas or messages in a visual way. These visuals can be as simple as a business logo, or as complex as page layouts on a website.

×