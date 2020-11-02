Refworks 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
RefWorks 이용안내 이화여자대학교 도서관 Ewha Womans University Library Updated 2020. 10
RefWorks 소개  개인용 서지정보 관리 사이트  주요 기능 – 데이터베이스에서 검색한 서지정보를 자동반입하거나 직접 입력하여 관리 – 특정 참고문헌에 원문(Full-text), 이미지파일, 편집파일을 첨부하여 ...
서지정보 반出 vs. 반入 2 1. 다양한 DB에서 검색 2. 검색결과(서지정보) “반출” DB 검색 RefWorks 개인계정으로 검색결과 “반입” RefWorks 반입 데이터베이스에서 검색한 서지정보를 자동 또는 수동...
3 자료 검색 및 서지정보 반출 DB 탐색 학교 밖 컴퓨터에서는 반드시 로그인을 한 후 전자자료-데이터베이스-바로가기 URL 1. URL 아이콘을 눌러 해당 DB 접속 2. 매뉴얼 아이콘 확인 3. 교외에서는 반드시 로...
4 범주제분야 주요 DB(국내) DB명 설명 RISS 국내 대학의 석·박사 학위논문, 학술지 수록 논문의 원문 및 대학도서관 소장자료 검색 DBpia 전 분야의 국내 학술지에 수록된 논문을 대상으로 검색 및 원문 제공 ...
5 DB명 설명 Academic Search Complete (EBSCOhost) 인문사회, 자연과학, 공학 등 전 분야의 논문 정보 및 일부 원문 제공 DDOD : Digital Dissertations On Dema...
RefWorks 접속 6 1 1. 도서관 홈페이지 [전자자료  데이터베이스]에서 RefWorks의 클릭 2. RefWorks 계정으로 로그인 ★ 초기 1회, 이용자 계정 만들기 필요 “새 계정 등록” 메뉴를 통해 계정...
RefWorks 이용안내 7 도서관 홈페이지 로그인 후 확인 가능 졸업 후 교외에서 이용 시 필요
RefWorks 접속 8 본교는 구 버전과 신 버전 중에 선택 이용이 가능합니다.
레퍼런스 반입/생성 방법 9 데이터베이스 검색결과에서 Refworks를 자동 호출하여 서지정보를 자동으로 반입하기 Direct Export 데이터베이스 검색결과를 로컬PC에 파일로 저장한 후 RefWorks를 접속하여 ...
Direct Export • 데이터베이스/전자저널의 검색결과에서 RefWorks로 자동으로 가져오는 기능 • 반출 방법 – 데이터베이스 검색결과에서 원하는 레코드를 선택 – 저장·반출, 선택레코드 보기 화면에 있는 Di...
11 Direct Export RISS 1 2 3 자료유형을 제한하지 않은 통합검색일 경우 각 건별로 “내보내기” 실행 1. 통합 검색 후 원하는 자료 선택 4. RefWorks 로그인 이미 로그인한 상태일 경우 로그인...
Direct Export RISS 12 1 2 3 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료 선택 4. RefWorks 로그인 이미 로그인한 상태일 경우 로그인 은 생략됨 5. 최근 반입된 자료폴더에서 반입 결과를 확인하고, 레코드...
13 Direct Export DBpia 2 3 4 5 3. 원하는 자료의 북마크를 클릭하여 내서재에 담기 4. 내서재 클릭 5. 인용하기 클릭 → Refworks로 서지 정보 내보내기 2. DBpia 로그인 또는 회원...
Direct Export KISS 14 1 2. 인용하기 클릭 → RefWorks 바로가기 선택 3. Refworks 로그인 이미 로그인한 상태일 경우 로그인은 생략됨 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료 선택 4. 최근 반입...
Direct Export e-Article : 학술교육원 15 1 2 3 2. 서지정보반출 선택 3. RefWorks Direct Export 선택 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료 선택 4. RefWorks 로그인. 이미...
Direct Export 스콜라 16 1 2 2. RefWorks → 서지반출하기 선택 3. Refworks 로그인. 이미 로그인한 상태일 경우 로그인은 생략됨 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료 선택 4. 최근 반입된 자료...
Direct Export 뉴논문 : 학지사 뉴논문 17 1 2 2. 서지반출 선택 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료 선택 3. 서지반출 형식을 RefWorks 로 선택하고, 반출 정보 선택 한 후 확인 4. RefWorks...
Direct Export EBSCOhost 182 1 3 4. Direct Export to RefWorks를 선택하고 Save 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료를 아이콘을 클릭하여 폴더에 추가 2. Folder 클릭 3....
Direct Export ProQuest 19 1 2 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료를 선택 3. 저장하고자 하는 내용을 선택한 후 Continue 클릭 2. More  RefWorks 클릭 4. RefWorks 로그인...
1 Direct Export Web of Science 2 2. 옆의 화살표를 클릭한 후 RefWorks에 저장 선택 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료 선택 3. 내보내기를 원하는 콘텐츠를 선택한 후 “전송” 클릭 20 3...
Direct Export JSTOR 21 1 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료를 선택 2. Export Selected Citations 클릭 2 3 3. Export Selected Citations에서 Export to...
Direct Export Google Scholar 22 2 1. 화면 상단 왼쪽의 에서 [검색결과  서지관리 프로그램] 설정을 ‘RefWorks에 인용정보 가져오기 링크를 표시합니다.’ 로 선택한 후 저장 (초기 1...
Direct Export 도서관 홈페이지 - 단행본 2. 선택 내보내기 클릭 3. 내보내기 형식을 RefWorks로 선택한 후 확인 클릭 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료 선택 4. RefWorks 로그인 이미 로그인한 상...
Direct Export 도서관 홈페이지 – 학술지 수록 논문 24  도서관 홈페이지를 통한 학술지 수록 아티클 반출은 어떻게 하면 좋을까요?  해당 DB에서 기사명으로 재검색하여 반출 할 수 있는 화면으로 이동합니...
File Attach 첨부파일 반입 • 데이터베이스 검색결과를 저장한 텍스트 파일로부터 반입하는 기능 • 방법 – 데이터베이스 검색결과에서 원하는 레코드를 선택 – 저장·반출 기능에서 RefWorks와 호환 가능한 텍스...
File Attach PubMed 26 2 2. RefWorks에서 [레퍼런스-가져오기] 메뉴 선택 3. 반입필터/데이터 출처를 NLM PubMed로, 데이터베이스를 PubMed로 지정 4. ‘문자 인코딩’은 기본값으로...
File Attach SpringerLINK 27 1 3 4 5 2. Export Citation 창에서 Papers(.RIS) 또는 Zotero(.RIS)를 클릭하여 파일을 저 장 3. Refworks에서 [레퍼런스-...
28 File Attach EBSCOhost 1 2 3 4 2. 결과 내보내기 클릭 3. 받는 사람 이메일 입력 1. 검색결과에서 공유 아이콘 확인 4. RIS Format 으로 지정 5. 데이터를 저장할 폴더와 반입할...
29 File Attach 국회전자도서관 1 2 3 2. 아이콘 클릭 3. “예＂를 클릭하여 RIS 파일 다운로드 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료 선택
File Attach CAJ 30 1 2. 클릭 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료 선택 2 3. RefWorks를 선택한 후 Output to local을 클릭하여 파일 다운로드 3 4. RefWorks에서 [레퍼런스 – ...
서지정보 직접 입력 2. 참고문헌 포맷을 선택 ★ 포맷에 따라 일부 입력항목이 달라 질 수 있음 3. 레퍼런스에 대한 서지정보를 입력  폴더 지정, 부가파일 업로드 등 가능 1. 메뉴의 [레퍼런스 – 새 레퍼런스 입력...
레퍼런스 관리 2. 레퍼런스 정렬 순서 및 형식 변경 3. 자료가 저장되어 있는 폴더  한 레퍼런스를 여러 개의 폴더에 저장할 수 있음 1. 여러 개의 자료를 동시 작업 가능  : 자료를 선택해서 폴더에 추가  :...
서지정보 검색 2 3 2. 대상 폴더/필드를 지정하여 검색  AND, OR ,NOT 조합 검색 가능  “저장” 버튼을 클릭하여 검색식을 저장 하고, 저장된 검색식으로 재검색 가능  버튼을 클릭하여 항목 확장 1. ...
폴더 구성 및 공유 3. 폴더별 레코드 보기  폴더명을 클릭하면 폴더에 들어 있는 전체 자료 확인 가능 2. 폴더별 레코드 보기 4. 폴더 관리  폴더의 하위 폴더 작성 가능  클릭한 폴더의 설정을 변경하거나, 폴...
참고문헌 리스트 자동생성하기 2. 출력대상 레코드 선택 3. 출력스타일 선택  다른 출력스타일을 선택하고 싶을 경우 “즐겨찾는 출력스타일” 을 미리 지정 가능 5. 참고문헌 리스트 만들기 버튼 클릭 6. 생성된 참고문...
Write-N-Cite : 한글에서 참고문헌 생성하기 1 36 Windows와 한글 버전을 확인하세요!
Write-N-Cite : 한글에서 참고문헌 생성하기 37 2 4 3 2. Write-N-Cite 한글 프로그램을 실행 3. Write-N-Cite 에서 인용할 문헌을 찾아 인용 링크 를 클릭 4. Write-N-Cit...
Write-N-Cite에서 참고문헌 편집하기 2. Write-N-Cite에서 인용문헌 편집 링크 를 클릭 3. 인용문헌 편집 후 변경사항 적용 버튼 클릭  위로, 아래로 : 인용 순서를 변경  제거 : 해당 문헌의 ...
Write-N-Cite : Word에서 참고문헌 생성하기 39 2. 로그인 : 로그인 코드 사용  RefWorks의 [도구  Write-N-Cite] 화면의 “Write-N-Cite 로그인 코드”를 붙여넣기 하여 로...
[Tip] 참고문헌 생성 시 국내 자료 서지정보가 이탤릭체로 나타날 때 Q. RefWorks에서 참고문헌 리스트 만들기 기능을 이용할 때, 국내 자료가 이탤릭체 로 표시됩니다. A. 국내 자료의 경우, 레퍼런스의 출력언...
41 Q. RefWorks에서 참고문헌 리스트 만들기 기능을 이용할 때, 국내 자료가 이탤릭체 로 표시됩니다. A. 국내 자료의 경우, 레퍼런스의 출력언어가 '출력언어 지정 안됨' 또는 'Unknown'으로 설정되어 있...
  1. 1. RefWorks 이용안내 이화여자대학교 도서관 Ewha Womans University Library Updated 2020. 10
  2. 2. RefWorks 소개  개인용 서지정보 관리 사이트  주요 기능 – 데이터베이스에서 검색한 서지정보를 자동반입하거나 직접 입력하여 관리 – 특정 참고문헌에 원문(Full-text), 이미지파일, 편집파일을 첨부하여 관리 – 학회·저널의 형식에 맞추어 인용·참고문헌 리스트를 자동으로 생성 – Word 및 한글 프로그램과 호환하여 사용 가능 – 참고문헌 레코드에서 Find@EWHA를 이용하여 원문으로 손쉽게 연결 – 참고문헌을 다른 연구자와 공유 1 ▣ 서지정보란? 해당 자료에 접근할 수 있는 책제목, 논문명, 저자, 출판사, 출판년, 수록저널명, 수록권호정보 등의 기본정보 * 자료유형에 따라, 참고문헌 편집스타일에 따라 필수적인 서지정보가 달라짐
  3. 3. 서지정보 반出 vs. 반入 2 1. 다양한 DB에서 검색 2. 검색결과(서지정보) “반출” DB 검색 RefWorks 개인계정으로 검색결과 “반입” RefWorks 반입 데이터베이스에서 검색한 서지정보를 자동 또는 수동으로 반입하거나 직접 입력하여 관리
  4. 4. 3 자료 검색 및 서지정보 반출 DB 탐색 학교 밖 컴퓨터에서는 반드시 로그인을 한 후 전자자료-데이터베이스-바로가기 URL 1. URL 아이콘을 눌러 해당 DB 접속 2. 매뉴얼 아이콘 확인 3. 교외에서는 반드시 로그인 후 이용 * 맞춤 전공 외에도 인접분야 DB도 구독중일 수 있으므로 전체 DB 리스트도 확인 접근방법
  5. 5. 4 범주제분야 주요 DB(국내) DB명 설명 RISS 국내 대학의 석·박사 학위논문, 학술지 수록 논문의 원문 및 대학도서관 소장자료 검색 DBpia 전 분야의 국내 학술지에 수록된 논문을 대상으로 검색 및 원문 제공 KISS 국내 유수 기관의 학회지에 수록된 논문을 대상으로 검색 및 원문 제공 e-Article 다양한 분야의 국내 학술지 수록 논문을 대상으로 검색 및 원문 제공 뉴논문 국내 학회지/학술지/기관지 등을 대상으로 검색 및 원문 제공 교보문고 스콜라 다양한 분야의 국내 학술지 수록 논문을 대상으로 검색 및 원문 제공
  6. 6. 5 DB명 설명 Academic Search Complete (EBSCOhost) 인문사회, 자연과학, 공학 등 전 분야의 논문 정보 및 일부 원문 제공 DDOD : Digital Dissertations On Demand 해외 박사학위논문 원문 제공 (PQDT 수록 논문 중 1999년 이후의 각 주제분야별 상위권 대학의 논문을 선별하여 제공) PQDT 해외 석박사 학위논문의 정보 제공, 일부 원문 제공 JSTOR 인문, 예술, 사회과학 분야 및 생명과학, 자연과학 분야 핵심 저널의 백파일 원문 제공 Periodicals Archive Online (PAO) 문학, 철학, 종교 분야 저널 아카이브 원문 제공 ProjectMUSE Johns Hopkins University를 중심으로 여러 단체에서 발행하는 저널 원문 제공 Scopus 과학, 기술, 의학, 사회과학, 예술, 인문학 분야 저널의 논문 정보 및 인용정보 제공 Web of Science 과학기술, 사회과학 및 인문예술분야 저널 논문 정보 및 인용정보 제공 범주제분야 주요 DB(해외)
  7. 7. RefWorks 접속 6 1 1. 도서관 홈페이지 [전자자료  데이터베이스]에서 RefWorks의 클릭 2. RefWorks 계정으로 로그인 ★ 초기 1회, 이용자 계정 만들기 필요 “새 계정 등록” 메뉴를 통해 계정 생성  교외에서 이용 시, 1) 도서관 홈페이지를 통해 전자정보원교외접속을 하거나 2) 그룹코드 + RefWorks ID/PW로 로그인하여 이용할 수 있습니다. 단, Find@EWHA 기능 이용은 제한됩니다. * 졸업 후 이용을 원할 경우 그룹코드를 알고 있어야 함 2
  8. 8. RefWorks 이용안내 7 도서관 홈페이지 로그인 후 확인 가능 졸업 후 교외에서 이용 시 필요
  9. 9. RefWorks 접속 8 본교는 구 버전과 신 버전 중에 선택 이용이 가능합니다.
  10. 10. 레퍼런스 반입/생성 방법 9 데이터베이스 검색결과에서 Refworks를 자동 호출하여 서지정보를 자동으로 반입하기 Direct Export 데이터베이스 검색결과를 로컬PC에 파일로 저장한 후 RefWorks를 접속하여 서지정보 파일을 직접 반입하기 File Attach 파일 반입 아날로그로 수집한 서지정보를 RefWorks를 접속하여 직접 입력하기 직접 입력  자료 유형을 정확히 파악하여 정확한 정보를 입력 해야 하므로, 가능한 수동 입력은 권장하지 않음
  11. 11. Direct Export • 데이터베이스/전자저널의 검색결과에서 RefWorks로 자동으로 가져오는 기능 • 반출 방법 – 데이터베이스 검색결과에서 원하는 레코드를 선택 – 저장·반출, 선택레코드 보기 화면에 있는 Direct Export를 선택 – RefWorks 로그인 (로그인한 상태일 경우 이 과정은 생략됨) – 자동으로 데이터가 반입되면, [최근 반입된 자료폴더]에서 결과 확인 – 반입된 데이터를 원하는 폴더로 복사·이동하여 관리 • RefWorks에서 자동반입할 수 있는 데이터베이스 – 국내DB : RISS, DBpia, KISS, e-Article : 학술교육원, 교보문고스콜라, 뉴논문 – (ProQuest) ProQuest Dissertations & Theses, ERIC, PsycINFO, … – (EBSCOhost) ASC, BSC, CINAHL Plus with Full text… – Literature Online, JSTOR, Wiley Online Library… – Web of Science, SCOPUS, ScienceDirect, … – Google Scholar, 도서관 홈페이지 검색 실행 레코드 선택 Direct Export Direct Export 아이콘 클릭 레코드 가져오기 완료 예 계정 생성 후 로그인 RefWorks 로그인? 아니오 10 Full text 다운로드
  12. 12. 11 Direct Export RISS 1 2 3 자료유형을 제한하지 않은 통합검색일 경우 각 건별로 “내보내기” 실행 1. 통합 검색 후 원하는 자료 선택 4. RefWorks 로그인 이미 로그인한 상태일 경우 로그인 은 생략됨 5. 최근 반입된 자료폴더에서 반입 결과를 확인하고, 레코드를 조회/수정하거나 다른 폴더로 이동 3. 내보내기 클릭 2. 검색결과 상세화면 확인
  13. 13. Direct Export RISS 12 1 2 3 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료 선택 4. RefWorks 로그인 이미 로그인한 상태일 경우 로그인 은 생략됨 5. 최근 반입된 자료폴더에서 반입 결과를 확인하고, 레코드를 조회/수정하거나 다른 폴더로 이동 3. 내보내기 클릭 2. 내보내기 선택 반출된 서지정보와 현물 자료의 실제 정보를 반드시 확인 대조하는 것이 좋습니다!
  14. 14. 13 Direct Export DBpia 2 3 4 5 3. 원하는 자료의 북마크를 클릭하여 내서재에 담기 4. 내서재 클릭 5. 인용하기 클릭 → Refworks로 서지 정보 내보내기 2. DBpia 로그인 또는 회원가입 1. 자료 검색 후 검색결과 확인 1
  15. 15. Direct Export KISS 14 1 2. 인용하기 클릭 → RefWorks 바로가기 선택 3. Refworks 로그인 이미 로그인한 상태일 경우 로그인은 생략됨 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료 선택 4. 최근 반입된 자료폴더에서 반입 결 과를 확인하고, 레코드를 조회/수정 하거나 다른 폴더로 이동  팝업차단이 되어 있을 경우 정상적으로 RefWorks 반출이 되지 않을 수 있습니 다. 팝업차단 여부를 확인하세요. 2
  16. 16. Direct Export e-Article : 학술교육원 15 1 2 3 2. 서지정보반출 선택 3. RefWorks Direct Export 선택 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료 선택 4. RefWorks 로그인. 이미 로그인한 상태일 경우 로그인 은 생략됨 5. 최근 반입된 자료폴더에서 반입 결과를 확인하고, 레코드를 조회/수정하거나 다른 폴더로 이동
  17. 17. Direct Export 스콜라 16 1 2 2. RefWorks → 서지반출하기 선택 3. Refworks 로그인. 이미 로그인한 상태일 경우 로그인은 생략됨 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료 선택 4. 최근 반입된 자료폴더에서 반입 결과를 확인하고, 레코드를 조회/수정하거나 다른 폴더로 이동
  18. 18. Direct Export 뉴논문 : 학지사 뉴논문 17 1 2 2. 서지반출 선택 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료 선택 3. 서지반출 형식을 RefWorks 로 선택하고, 반출 정보 선택 한 후 확인 4. RefWorks 로그인. 이미 로그인한 상태일 경우 로그인은 생략됨 5. 최근 반입된 자료폴더에서 반입 결과를 확인하고, 레코드를 조회/수정하거나 다른 폴더로 이동 3
  19. 19. Direct Export EBSCOhost 182 1 3 4. Direct Export to RefWorks를 선택하고 Save 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료를 아이콘을 클릭하여 폴더에 추가 2. Folder 클릭 3. 선택된 레코드 폴더에서 반출할 자료를 선택한 후 클릭 5. 최근 반입된 자료폴더에서 반입 결과를 확인하고, 레코드를 조회/수정하거나 다른 폴더로 이동 4
  20. 20. Direct Export ProQuest 19 1 2 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료를 선택 3. 저장하고자 하는 내용을 선택한 후 Continue 클릭 2. More  RefWorks 클릭 4. RefWorks 로그인. 이미 로그인한 상태일 경우 로그인은 생략됨 5. 최근 반입된 자료폴더에서 반입 결과를 확인하고, 레코드를 조회/수정하거나 다른 폴더로 이동
  21. 21. 1 Direct Export Web of Science 2 2. 옆의 화살표를 클릭한 후 RefWorks에 저장 선택 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료 선택 3. 내보내기를 원하는 콘텐츠를 선택한 후 “전송” 클릭 20 3 4. RefWorks 로그인 이미 로그인한 상태일 경우 로그인은 생략됨 5. 최근 반입된 자료폴더에서 반입 결과를 확인하고, 레코드를 조회/수정하거나 다른 폴더로 이동
  22. 22. Direct Export JSTOR 21 1 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료를 선택 2. Export Selected Citations 클릭 2 3 3. Export Selected Citations에서 Export to RefWorks 클릭 4. RefWorks 로그인 이미 로그인한 상태일 경우 로그인은 생략됨 5. 최근 반입된 자료폴더에서 반입 결과를 확인하고, 레코드를 조회/수정하거나 다른 폴더로 이동
  23. 23. Direct Export Google Scholar 22 2 1. 화면 상단 왼쪽의 에서 [검색결과  서지관리 프로그램] 설정을 ‘RefWorks에 인용정보 가져오기 링크를 표시합니다.’ 로 선택한 후 저장 (초기 1회) 2. 검색결과 중 저장할 자료에서 RefWorks로 가져오기 선택 3. RefWorks 로그인 이미 로그인한 상태일 경우 로그인은 생략됨 4. 최근 반입된 자료폴더에서 반입 결과를 확인 하고, 레코드를 조회/수정하거나 다른 폴더로 이동 1 자료를 한꺼번에 선택할 수 있는 옵션이 제공되지 않으므로 한건씩 반출해야 합니다. 와이파이를 자주 변경하거나 한번에 다량의 자 료를 반출할 경우 Google 학술검색 사이트에 서 일시적으로 차단될 수 있습니다.
  24. 24. Direct Export 도서관 홈페이지 - 단행본 2. 선택 내보내기 클릭 3. 내보내기 형식을 RefWorks로 선택한 후 확인 클릭 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료 선택 4. RefWorks 로그인 이미 로그인한 상태일 경우 로그인은 생략됨 5. 최근 반입된 자료폴더에서 반입 결과를 확인하고, 레코드를 조회/수정하거나 다른 폴더로 이동 1 2 3 23
  25. 25. Direct Export 도서관 홈페이지 – 학술지 수록 논문 24  도서관 홈페이지를 통한 학술지 수록 아티클 반출은 어떻게 하면 좋을까요?  해당 DB에서 기사명으로 재검색하여 반출 할 수 있는 화면으로 이동합니다. 반출된 서지정보와 현물 자료의 실제 정보를 반드시 확인 대조하기 바랍니다.
  26. 26. File Attach 첨부파일 반입 • 데이터베이스 검색결과를 저장한 텍스트 파일로부터 반입하는 기능 • 방법 – 데이터베이스 검색결과에서 원하는 레코드를 선택 – 저장·반출 기능에서 RefWorks와 호환 가능한 텍스트 파일을 저장 – RefWorks 로그인 (로그인한 상태일 경우, 이 과정은 생략됨) – [레퍼런스 – 가져오기] 에서 반입필터/데이터베이스 출처 및 데이터베이스를 지정 – 반입할 파일과 대상 폴더를 지정한 후 반입 • RefWorks에서 텍스트 파일로 반입하는 데이터베이스 – PubMed, SciFinder – ACM Portal, American Chemical Society (ACS) – CAJ – SpringerLink … File Attach 검색 실행 레코드 선택 서지정보 다운로드 RefWorks 로그인 레퍼런스-가져오기메 뉴 클릭 반입필터, 데이터 베이스 지정 저장한 파일 첨부 레코드 가져오기 완료 25 Full text 다운로드
  27. 27. File Attach PubMed 26 2 2. RefWorks에서 [레퍼런스-가져오기] 메뉴 선택 3. 반입필터/데이터 출처를 NLM PubMed로, 데이터베이스를 PubMed로 지정 4. ‘문자 인코딩’은 기본값으로 두고, 파일 위치를 지정하여 반입 1. Send to → File 을 선택해서 Format을 MEDLINE으로 지정하고, “Create File”을 클릭 하여 원하는 위치에 저장 1 3 4
  28. 28. File Attach SpringerLINK 27 1 3 4 5 2. Export Citation 창에서 Papers(.RIS) 또는 Zotero(.RIS)를 클릭하여 파일을 저 장 3. Refworks에서 [레퍼런스-가져오기] 메뉴 선택 1. Reference tools에서 확인 4. 반입필터/데이터 출처를 RIS Format 으로, 데이터베이스를 RIS Format 으로 지정(문자 인코딩은 변경하지 않음) 5. 데이터를 저장할 폴더와 반입할 파일을 선택한 후 데이터 반입 2
  29. 29. 28 File Attach EBSCOhost 1 2 3 4 2. 결과 내보내기 클릭 3. 받는 사람 이메일 입력 1. 검색결과에서 공유 아이콘 확인 4. RIS Format 으로 지정 5. 데이터를 저장할 폴더와 반입할 파일을 선택한 후 데이터 반입
  30. 30. 29 File Attach 국회전자도서관 1 2 3 2. 아이콘 클릭 3. “예＂를 클릭하여 RIS 파일 다운로드 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료 선택
  31. 31. File Attach CAJ 30 1 2. 클릭 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료 선택 2 3. RefWorks를 선택한 후 Output to local을 클릭하여 파일 다운로드 3 4. RefWorks에서 [레퍼런스 – 가져오기] 메뉴 선택 5. 반입필터/데이터 출처를 China-中国知网(CNKI)로, 데이터베이스를 中国学术文献网络出 版总库로 지정 6. 반입할 파일을 선택한 후 가져오기 클릭 6 5
  32. 32. 서지정보 직접 입력 2. 참고문헌 포맷을 선택 ★ 포맷에 따라 일부 입력항목이 달라 질 수 있음 3. 레퍼런스에 대한 서지정보를 입력  폴더 지정, 부가파일 업로드 등 가능 1. 메뉴의 [레퍼런스 – 새 레퍼런스 입력] 을 선택하거나, 클릭 1 2 3 31 레퍼런스 직접 입력 시 저자명 입력 주의!
  33. 33. 레퍼런스 관리 2. 레퍼런스 정렬 순서 및 형식 변경 3. 자료가 저장되어 있는 폴더  한 레퍼런스를 여러 개의 폴더에 저장할 수 있음 1. 여러 개의 자료를 동시 작업 가능  : 자료를 선택해서 폴더에 추가  : 레퍼런스 부분/전체 편집  : 삭제 5. 저자명이나 출처명을 클릭하면 RefWorks 내에 동일한 저자명/출처명인 자료를 검색 4. 레퍼런스 부가메뉴 이용  : 첨부파일 - 첨부파일이 있을 경우에만 표시 - 마우스 오버 시 첨부파일 확인가능  : My List에 추가  : 해당 레퍼런스 편집(수정)  : 해당 레퍼런스 삭제  : 인용데이터 표시  : 레퍼런스 상세정보 확인 계정당 사용가능한 저장공간은 1GB입니다. 3 4 5 21 32
  34. 34. 서지정보 검색 2 3 2. 대상 폴더/필드를 지정하여 검색  AND, OR ,NOT 조합 검색 가능  “저장” 버튼을 클릭하여 검색식을 저장 하고, 저장된 검색식으로 재검색 가능  버튼을 클릭하여 항목 확장 1. 전체 데이터의 모든 필드를 대상으로 검색. 띄 어쓰기로 입력한 구는 OR로 자동 조합검색함 3. 저자명, 키워드, 저널명 색인을 기준으로 브라우징  색인 리스트 화면에서 색인어링크를 누르면 색 인어에 해당되는 문헌을 검색  해당 문헌의 편집 및 삭제 가능 331
  35. 35. 폴더 구성 및 공유 3. 폴더별 레코드 보기  폴더명을 클릭하면 폴더에 들어 있는 전체 자료 확인 가능 2. 폴더별 레코드 보기 4. 폴더 관리  폴더의 하위 폴더 작성 가능  클릭한 폴더의 설정을 변경하거나, 폴더 삭제 가능  중복 레퍼런스 조회 기능 5. 폴더 공유  를 클릭하면 폴더 공유 옵션 설정 가능  공유된 폴더는 로 표시되며, 클릭하면 공유옵션 변경 및 해제 가능 1 1. 폴더 생성  공유된 폴더는 외부 SNS와의 연동이 가능합니다.  공유된 폴더는 RefWorks ID/PW가 없는 사람도 접속할 수 있습니다. (단, 공유 폴더의 URL을 알아야 함)  폴더 공유옵션을 선택할 때 ‘레코드에 첨부된 파일 표시’를 선택하면 내가 올려놓은 첨부파일까지 공유할 수 있습니다. 34 2 3 4 5
  36. 36. 참고문헌 리스트 자동생성하기 2. 출력대상 레코드 선택 3. 출력스타일 선택  다른 출력스타일을 선택하고 싶을 경우 “즐겨찾는 출력스타일” 을 미리 지정 가능 5. 참고문헌 리스트 만들기 버튼 클릭 6. 생성된 참고문헌 리스트를 저장, 출력, 복사하여 사용 1. “참고문헌 리스트 만들기”를 클릭하거나, 메뉴의 [참고문헌- 만들기]를 선택 1 2 5 3 생성된 참고문헌 리스트  국내 자료는 출력언어가 정상적으로 입력되어 있지 않을 수 있으므로, 전체 편집 기능을 이용해서 국내 자료의 출력언어를 ‘한국어’로 변경한 후 이용하세요. 35 1  출력스타일 추가 등록 가능 4. 즐겨찾는 출력스타일은 Manage Output Styles에서 검색 후 추가 4 6
  37. 37. Write-N-Cite : 한글에서 참고문헌 생성하기 1 36 Windows와 한글 버전을 확인하세요!
  38. 38. Write-N-Cite : 한글에서 참고문헌 생성하기 37 2 4 3 2. Write-N-Cite 한글 프로그램을 실행 3. Write-N-Cite 에서 인용할 문헌을 찾아 인용 링크 를 클릭 4. Write-N-Cite 의 참고문헌 생성을 누르고, 참고문헌 스타일을 지정하여 참고문헌 리스트 생성 1. [도구  Write-N-Cite] 에서 “Write-N-Cite for Hangul” 프로그램 설치(초기 1회) 인용할 문헌 표시가 자동 삽입됨 인용 및 참고문헌 리스트가 자동 생성됨
  39. 39. Write-N-Cite에서 참고문헌 편집하기 2. Write-N-Cite에서 인용문헌 편집 링크 를 클릭 3. 인용문헌 편집 후 변경사항 적용 버튼 클릭  위로, 아래로 : 인용 순서를 변경  제거 : 해당 문헌의 인용 삭제  인용문헌 전후에 텍스트를 추가하거 나 페이지 표시 가능 1. 수정할 인용문헌 위치에 커서를 두고 Write-N-Cite를 실행 4. 변경된 인용문헌 표시를 확인한 후 Write-N-Cite 의 참고문헌 생성을 클 릭하여 참고문헌 스타일을 지정 후 참 고문헌 생성 2 1 3 인용문헌 표시 내용이 변경됨 4  인용을 수정, 추가한 경우 다시 한번 Write-N-Cite 의 참고문헌 생성을 통해 참고문헌 리스트를 생성해 주어야 합니 다. (자동으로 변경되지 않음) 38  여러 개의 참고문헌을 인용할 때의 순서, 특정 페이지 표시 등을 수정하고자 할 경우 사용할 수 있습니다. 실제 참고문헌의 서지정보(저자명, 출판년, 출처 등) 수정 시에는 RefWorks에 직접 접속해서 수정하세요.
  40. 40. Write-N-Cite : Word에서 참고문헌 생성하기 39 2. 로그인 : 로그인 코드 사용  RefWorks의 [도구  Write-N-Cite] 화면의 “Write-N-Cite 로그인 코드”를 붙여넣기 하여 로그인 3. 로그인 : 그룹코드 사용  RefWorks의 ID/PW를 사용하여 로그인 1. MS Word 메뉴의 RefWorks에서 로그인  최초 1회 로그인한 후에는 로그인 상태가 유지됨  인터넷이 연결되지 않아도 사용 가능 4. 로그인을 하면 RefWorks에 저장된 데이터와 싱크됨 1 2 3 1. RefWorks의 [도구  Write-N-Cite] 에서 “Write-N-Cite for Word” 프로그램 설치 (초기 1회)  설치 시 본인의 PC 환경에 따라 32bit/64bit 선택하여 설치
  41. 41. [Tip] 참고문헌 생성 시 국내 자료 서지정보가 이탤릭체로 나타날 때 Q. RefWorks에서 참고문헌 리스트 만들기 기능을 이용할 때, 국내 자료가 이탤릭체 로 표시됩니다. A. 국내 자료의 경우, 레퍼런스의 출력언어가 '출력언어 지정 안됨' 또는 'Unknown'으로 설정되어 있으면 이탤릭체 로 표시될 수 있습니다. 레퍼런스 편집 메뉴를 이용하여 출력언어를 한국어로 수정하면 정상적으로 표시됩니다. 40 도서관 홈페이지 → 전자자료 → Databases & Journals → 데이터베이스 이용팁 → RefWorks 서지관리도구 이용
  42. 42. 41 Q. RefWorks에서 참고문헌 리스트 만들기 기능을 이용할 때, 국내 자료가 이탤릭체 로 표시됩니다. A. 국내 자료의 경우, 레퍼런스의 출력언어가 '출력언어 지정 안됨' 또는 'Unknown'으로 설정되어 있으면 이탤릭체 로 표시될 수 있습니다. 여러 개의 레퍼런스를 동시에 수정하고자 할 때에는, 전체 편집 메뉴를 이용하여 출력언어를 한국어로 수정하면 정상적으로 표시됩니다. [Tip] 참고문헌 생성 시 국내 자료 서지정보가 이탤릭체로 나타날 때

