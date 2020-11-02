New Refworks 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
RefWorks 이용안내 Updated 2020. 10 2020년 5월 RefWorks 버전이 업그레이드되었으며, 본 자료는 업그레이드 버전 사용자를 위한 매뉴얼입니다. 본 영상과 자료의 소유권 및 제반 권리는 이화여자...
RefWorks 소개  개인용 서지정보 관리 사이트  주요 기능 – 데이터베이스에서 검색한 서지정보를 자동/수동 반입하거나 직접 입력하여 관리 – 특정 서지정보에 원문(Full-text), 이미지파일, 편집파일을 첨...
서지정보 반出 vs. 반入 2 1. 다양한 DB에서 검색 2. 검색결과(서지정보) “반출” DB 검색 RefWorks 개인계정으로 검색결과 “반입” RefWorks 반입 데이터베이스에서 검색한 서지정보를 자동 또는 수동...
3 자료 검색 및 서지정보 반출 DB 탐색 학교 밖에서는 반드시 로그인 한 후 전자자료 → 데이터베이스 → 바로가기 URL 1. URL 아이콘을 눌러 해당 DB 접속 2. 매뉴얼 아이콘 확인 3. 교외에서는 반드시 로그...
4 범주제분야 주요 DB(국내) DB명 설명 RISS 국내 대학의 석·박사 학위논문, 학술지 수록 논문의 원문 및 대학도서관 소장자료 검색 DBpia 전 분야의 국내 학술지에 수록된 논문을 대상으로 검색 및 원 문 제공...
5 DB명 설명 Academic Search Complete (EBSCOhost) 인문사회, 자연과학, 공학 등 전 분야의 논문 정보 및 일부 원문 제공 DDOD : Digital Dissertations On Dema...
RefWorks 접속 6 1. 도서관 홈페이지 [전자자료  데이터베이스] 에서 RefWorks 확인 2. RefWorks로 직접 접속 ★ 바로가기 클릭 ★ 접속 시 개인 계정으로 로그인 1 舊 버전(Legacy 버전)...
7 RefWorks 이용자 등록 1 2 3 4 RefWorks를 처음 이용하거나, 이전 버전의 계정을 가지고 있는 경우 신규 계정 등록 새 버전 계정을 이미 만든 이용자는 계정이 등록된 이용자로 로그인 1. 기관 주소,...
舊 버전 이용자의 레퍼런스 가져오기 8 1. 새 버전에 로그인한 후 “추가” 버튼 클릭 → “레퍼런스 가져오기” 선택 2. 다른 레퍼런스 도구에서 레퍼런스 데이터 가져오기 “Legacy RefWorks 사용” 선택 1 ...
서지정보 반입/생성 방법 9 데이터베이스 검색결과에서 Refworks를 자동 호출하여 서지정보를 자동으로 반입하기 Direct Export 데이터베이스 검색결과의 서지정보를 로컬 PC에 파일로 저장한 후 RefWorks...
서지정보와 원문정보 10 본교 도서관 홈페이지 디스커버리 검색 본교 도서관 홈페이지 소장자료 검색 RISS 검색 검색결과에는 서지정보와 원문정보가 포함되어 있 으며, RefWork로 내보내기 할 경우 서지정보만 반출되고...
Direct Export • 데이터베이스/전자저널의 검색결과에서 RefWorks로 자동으로 가져오는 기능 • 반출 방법 – 데이터베이스 검색결과에서 원하는 레코드를 선택 – 저장·반출, 선택레코드 보기 화면에 있는 Di...
File Attach • 데이터베이스 검색결과를 저장한 텍스트 파일로부터 반입하는 기능 • 방법 – 데이터베이스 검색결과에서 원하는 레코드를 선택 – 저장·반출 기능에서 RefWorks와 호환 가능한 텍스트 파일을 저장...
New RefWorks 기능 익히기 서지정보 수동 반입 및 신규 생성 13 파일 업로드 원문 PDF파일을 업로드하여 자동으로 서지 정보 추출. 단, 본문의 언어가 영어인 자료만 가능 새로운 레퍼런스 직접 입력 레퍼런스 ...
New RefWorks 기능 익히기 원문파일 수동 첨부 14 1. 원하는 자료 선택 후 오른쪽 상단의 연필 모양 아이콘 클릭 2. 첨부파일 항목의 첨부파일 추가 클릭 3. 업로드 된 파일 확인 및 읽기 1 2 3 4. ...
New RefWorks 기능 익히기 원문파일 활용 15 이화인 PDF 원문 축소/확대 인쇄 및 다운로드 하이라이트 및 노트 입력
서지정보 공유 및 내보내기 16 1. 공유 대상 폴더 지정, 공유 대상 이용 자 범위 설정 2. 공용 URL 생성 후 URL 공유 또는 3. 공유할 이용자의 이메일 지정 4. 권한 범위 설정 2 3 4 5. 저장된 레퍼...
참고문헌 자동생성 및 출력스타일 편집 17 1. 참고문헌 리스트 만들기 참고문헌 스타일을 지정한 후 자동으로 리스트 생성 2. 자동생성 된 참고문헌 리스트를 클립보드에 복사한 후 작성중인 워드 문서를 열어 리스트 복사 ...
RefWorks 도구 – RCM, Write-N-Cite 18 Microsoft Word Word 2016 이상 호환 ********* 한글프로그램 Os Win 7 및 Win 10용, 한글 2014, 2018, 2020...
RefWorks Citation Manager : Hangul 19 2. 한글 빈문서에서 [파일→열기 → 본인이 작성중 인 문서]를 불러온 후 RCM과 연동 3. 인용정보를 삽입하고자 하는 위치에 커서 위치 4. 서지정...
RefWorks Citation Manager : Word 20 1. 삽입-스토어를 눌러 Office 추가 기능 활용 3. 문서창 오른쪽에 RefWorks Citation Manger 설치 확인 1 2 4 2. Refw...
RefWorks Citation Manager : Word 21 1. 인용정보를 삽입할 위치에 커서 위치 2. 설정바를 눌러 편집 스타일 변경 3. 원하는 서지정보 선택 4. Quick Cite를 눌러 인용정보, 참고 ...
Write-N-Cite : Word 22 “Write-N-Cite for Word” 프로그램 설치(초기 1회)  설치 시 본인의 PC 환경에 따라 Win/Mac, 32bit/64bit 선택하여 설치  기존 프로그램이...
Direct Export RISS 23 1 3 2 1. 자료 검색 후 검색결과 확인 4. RefWorks 로그인 이미 로그인한 상태일 경우 로그인 은 생략됨 5. 최근 반입된 자료폴더에서 반입 결과를 확인하고, 레코드를...
24 Direct Export DBpia 2 3 4 5 3. 원하는 자료의 북마크를 클릭하여 내서재에 담기 4. 내서재 클릭 5. 인용하기 클릭 → Refworks로 서지 정보 내보내기 2. DBpia 로그인 또는 개인...
Direct Export KISS 25 1 2. 인용하기 클릭 → RefWorks 바로가기 선택 3. Refworks 로그인 이미 로그인한 상태일 경우 로그인은 생략됨 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료 선택 4. 최근 반입...
Direct Export e-Article : 학술교육원 26 1 2 2. 인용하기 선택 3. RefWorks 바로가기 선택 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료 선택 4. RefWorks 로그인. 이미 로그인한 상태일 경우 ...
Direct Export 스콜라 27 1 2. RefWorks → 서지반출하기 선택 3. Refworks 로그인. 이미 로그인한 상태일 경우 로그인은 생략됨 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료 선택 4. 최근 반입된 자료폴더...
Direct Export 도서관 홈페이지 28
Direct Export 도서관 홈페이지 29 교내에서는 로그인 없이 이용가능, 교외에서는 도서관 홈페이지 로그인 후 이용 제외> 해외학위논문(PQDT, DDOD), 국내학위논문(RISS, 국회), 중국학술지 논문, P...
Direct Export 도서관 홈페이지 - 단행본 2. 선택 내보내기 클릭 3. 내보내기 형식을 RefWorks로 선택한 후 확인 클릭 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료 선택 4. RefWorks 로그인 이미 로그인한 상...
Direct Export 도서관 홈페이지 – 학술지 수록 논문 31  도서관 홈페이지를 통한 학술지 수록 아티클 반출은 어떻게 하면 좋을까요?  Full Text 아이콘을 눌러 해당 DB로 이동 하여 인용정보복사 →...
Direct Export EBSCOhost 322 1 3 4. Direct Export to RefWorks를 선택하고 Save 5. 최근 반입된 자료폴더에서 반입 결과를 확인하고, 레코드를 조회/수정하거나 다른 폴더로...
Direct Export ProQuest 33 1 2 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료를 선택 3. 저장하고자 하는 내용을 선택한 후 Continue 클릭 2. More  RefWorks 클릭 4. RefWorks 로그인...
Direct Export JSTOR 34 1 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료를 선택 2. Export Selected Citations 클릭 2 3 3. Export Selected Citations에서 Export to...
Direct Export Google Scholar 35 2 1. 화면 상단 왼쪽의 에서 [검색결과  서지관리 프로그램] 설정을 ‘RefWorks에 인용정보 가져오기 링크를 표시합니다.’ 로 선택한 후 저장 (초기 1...
File Attach PubMed 36 2. RefWorks에서 [레퍼런스-가져오기] 메뉴 선택 3. 컴퓨터에서 파일 선택 4. 별도의 파일 형식 지정하지 않고 반입 1. Send to → File 을 선택해서 Form...
37 File Attach EBSCOhost 1 2 3 4 2. 결과 내보내기 클릭 3. 받는 사람 이메일 입력 1. 검색결과에서 공유 아이콘 확인 4. RIS Format 으로 지정 5. 데이터를 저장할 폴더와 반입할...
File Attach CAJ 38 1 2. 클릭 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료 선택 2 3. RefWorks를 선택한 후 Output to local을 클릭하여 파일 다운로드 3 4. RefWorks에서 [레퍼런스 – ...
39 File Attach 국회전자도서관 1 2 3 2. 아이콘 클릭 3. “예＂를 클릭하여 RIS 파일 다운로드 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료 선택 4. RefWorks에 접속한 후 + 버튼을 눌러 레퍼런스 가져오기 ...
이화여자대학교 도서관 꿈을 보다. 열정을 듣다. 내일을 읽다.
  1. 1. RefWorks 이용안내 Updated 2020. 10 2020년 5월 RefWorks 버전이 업그레이드되었으며, 본 자료는 업그레이드 버전 사용자를 위한 매뉴얼입니다. 본 영상과 자료의 소유권 및 제반 권리는 이화여자대학교에 있으며 무단복제 및 재사용을 금지합니다. [문의] 02-3277-3131, infoserv@ewha.ac.kr
  2. 2. RefWorks 소개  개인용 서지정보 관리 사이트  주요 기능 – 데이터베이스에서 검색한 서지정보를 자동/수동 반입하거나 직접 입력하여 관리 – 특정 서지정보에 원문(Full-text), 이미지파일, 편집파일을 첨부하여 관리 – 학회·저널의 형식에 맞추어 인용·참고문헌 리스트를 자동으로 생성 – 문서 작성 프로그램(Word 및 한글 프로그램)과 호환하여 사용 가능 – 다른 연구자와 서지정보 공유 1 ▣ 서지정보란? 해당 자료에 접근할 수 있는 책제목, 논문명, 저자, 출판사, 출판년, 수록 저널명, 수록권호정보 등의 기본정보
  3. 3. 서지정보 반出 vs. 반入 2 1. 다양한 DB에서 검색 2. 검색결과(서지정보) “반출” DB 검색 RefWorks 개인계정으로 검색결과 “반입” RefWorks 반입 데이터베이스에서 검색한 서지정보를 자동 또는 수동으로 반입하거나 직접 입력하여 관리
  4. 4. 3 자료 검색 및 서지정보 반출 DB 탐색 학교 밖에서는 반드시 로그인 한 후 전자자료 → 데이터베이스 → 바로가기 URL 1. URL 아이콘을 눌러 해당 DB 접속 2. 매뉴얼 아이콘 확인 3. 교외에서는 반드시 로그인 후 이용 * 맞춤 전공 외에도 인접분야 DB도 구독 중 일 수 있으므로 전체 DB 리스트도 확인
  5. 5. 4 범주제분야 주요 DB(국내) DB명 설명 RISS 국내 대학의 석·박사 학위논문, 학술지 수록 논문의 원문 및 대학도서관 소장자료 검색 DBpia 전 분야의 국내 학술지에 수록된 논문을 대상으로 검색 및 원 문 제공 KISS 국내 유수 기관의 학회지에 수록된 논문을 대상으로 검색 및 원문 제공 e-Article 다양한 분야의 국내 학술지 수록 논문을 대상으로 검색 및 원 문 제공 뉴논문 : 학지사 국내 학회지/학술지/기관지 등을 대상으로 검색 및 원문 제 공 스콜라 (舊교보문고스콜라) 다양한 분야의 국내 학술지 수록 논문을 대상으로 검색 및 원 문 제공
  6. 6. 5 DB명 설명 Academic Search Complete (EBSCOhost) 인문사회, 자연과학, 공학 등 전 분야의 논문 정보 및 일부 원문 제공 DDOD : Digital Dissertations On Demand 해외 박사학위논문 원문 제공(PQDT 수록 논문 중 1999년 이후의 각 주제 분야별 상위권 대학의 논문을 선별하여 제공) PQDT Global 해외 석박사 학위논문의 정보 제공, 일부 원문 제공 JSTOR 인문, 예술, 사회과학 분야 및 생명과학, 자연과학 분야 핵심 저널의 백파일 원문 제공 Periodicals Archive Online (PAO) 문학, 철학, 종교 분야 저널 아카이브 원문 제공 ProjectMUSE Johns Hopkins University를 중심으로 여러 단체에서 발행하는 저널 원문 제공 Scopus 과학,기술,의학,사회과학,예술,인문학 분야 저널 논문정보 및 인용정보 제공 Web of Science 과학기술, 사회과학 및 인문예술분야 저널 논문정보 및 인용정보 제공 범주제분야 주요 DB(해외)
  7. 7. RefWorks 접속 6 1. 도서관 홈페이지 [전자자료  데이터베이스] 에서 RefWorks 확인 2. RefWorks로 직접 접속 ★ 바로가기 클릭 ★ 접속 시 개인 계정으로 로그인 1 舊 버전(Legacy 버전)을 사용하고 있는 이용자의 경우 새 계정을 만들어야 新 버전을 이용할 수 있습니다. 2 3 3. 계정이 없거나 기존 버전 이용자의 경우 이용자 등록 바로가기 클릭
  8. 8. 7 RefWorks 이용자 등록 1 2 3 4 RefWorks를 처음 이용하거나, 이전 버전의 계정을 가지고 있는 경우 신규 계정 등록 새 버전 계정을 이미 만든 이용자는 계정이 등록된 이용자로 로그인 1. 기관 주소, 사설 주소 모두 등록 가능 2. 암호 생성 : 문자 및 숫자로 구성된 6자 이상 3. 계정생성하기 클릭 4. 새 버전에서 계정을 이미 만든 이용자 의 경우 계정이 등록된 이용자 로그인 2 新 버전 舊 버전 외부 접속이 원활하지 않을 경우 https://refworks.proquest.com 으로 접속 후 개인 계정 로그인
  9. 9. 舊 버전 이용자의 레퍼런스 가져오기 8 1. 새 버전에 로그인한 후 “추가” 버튼 클릭 → “레퍼런스 가져오기” 선택 2. 다른 레퍼런스 도구에서 레퍼런스 데이터 가져오기 “Legacy RefWorks 사용” 선택 1 2 3. 승인 버튼 클릭 4. Legacy 버전으로 이동 후 舊 계정으로 로그인 하여 레퍼런스, 폴더 구분, 첨부파일 가져오기 3 4
  10. 10. 서지정보 반입/생성 방법 9 데이터베이스 검색결과에서 Refworks를 자동 호출하여 서지정보를 자동으로 반입하기 Direct Export 데이터베이스 검색결과의 서지정보를 로컬 PC에 파일로 저장한 후 RefWorks에 접속하여 서지정보 파일을 수동으로 반입하기 File Attach 아날로그로 수집한 서지정보를 RefWorks에 접속하여 직접 입력하기 직접 입력  자료 유형을 정확히 파악하여 정확한 정보를 입력해 야 하므로, 가능한 수동 입력은 권장하지 않습니다. 원문 PDF파일을 업로드하여 자동으로 서지정보 추출. 단, 본문의 언어가 영어인 자료만 가능 서지정보 자동추출
  11. 11. 서지정보와 원문정보 10 본교 도서관 홈페이지 디스커버리 검색 본교 도서관 홈페이지 소장자료 검색 RISS 검색 검색결과에는 서지정보와 원문정보가 포함되어 있 으며, RefWork로 내보내기 할 경우 서지정보만 반출되고, 원문정보는 수동으로 업로드 해줘야함 ← 서지정보 ↖ 원문정보
  12. 12. Direct Export • 데이터베이스/전자저널의 검색결과에서 RefWorks로 자동으로 가져오는 기능 • 반출 방법 – 데이터베이스 검색결과에서 원하는 레코드를 선택 – 저장·반출, 선택레코드 보기 화면에 있는 Direct Export를 선택 – RefWorks 로그인 (로그인한 상태일 경우 이 과정은 생략됨) – 자동으로 데이터가 반입되면, [최근 반입된 자료폴더]에서 결과 확인 – 반입된 데이터를 원하는 폴더로 복사·이동하여 관리 • RefWorks에서 자동반입할 수 있는 데이터베이스 – 국내DB : RISS, DBpia, KISS, e-Article : 학술교육원, 교보문고스콜라, 뉴논문 – (ProQuest) ProQuest Dissertations & Theses, ERIC, PsycINFO, … – (EBSCOhost) ASC, BSC, CINAHL Plus with Full text… – Literature Online, JSTOR, Wiley Online Library… – Web of Science, SCOPUS, ScienceDirect, … – Google Scholar, 도서관 홈페이지 검색 실행 레코드 선택 Direct Export Direct Export 아이콘 클릭 레코드 가져오기 완료 예 계정 생성 후 로그인 RefWorks 로그인? 아니오 11 Full text 다운로드
  13. 13. File Attach • 데이터베이스 검색결과를 저장한 텍스트 파일로부터 반입하는 기능 • 방법 – 데이터베이스 검색결과에서 원하는 레코드를 선택 – 저장·반출 기능에서 RefWorks와 호환 가능한 텍스트 파일을 저장 – RefWorks 로그인 (로그인한 상태일 경우, 이 과정은 생략됨) – [레퍼런스 – 가져오기] 에서 반입필터/데이터베이스 출처 및 데이터베이스를 지정 – 반입할 파일과 대상 폴더를 지정한 후 반입 • RefWorks에서 텍스트 파일로 반입하는 데이터베이스 – PubMed, SciFinder – ACM Portal, American Chemical Society (ACS) – CAJ – SpringerLink … File Attach 검색 실행 레코드 선택 서지정보 다운로드 RefWorks 로그인 레퍼런스-가져오기메 뉴 클릭 반입필터, 데이터 베이스 지정 저장한 파일 첨부 레코드 가져오기 완료 12 Full text 다운로드
  14. 14. New RefWorks 기능 익히기 서지정보 수동 반입 및 신규 생성 13 파일 업로드 원문 PDF파일을 업로드하여 자동으로 서지 정보 추출. 단, 본문의 언어가 영어인 자료만 가능 새로운 레퍼런스 직접 입력 레퍼런스 가져오기 RefWorks legacy 버전 또는 DB 검색결과를 RIS, TXT 포맷으로 저장한 후 파일을 반입하여 서지정보 자동 반입
  15. 15. New RefWorks 기능 익히기 원문파일 수동 첨부 14 1. 원하는 자료 선택 후 오른쪽 상단의 연필 모양 아이콘 클릭 2. 첨부파일 항목의 첨부파일 추가 클릭 3. 업로드 된 파일 확인 및 읽기 1 2 3 4. 환경설정에서 사용중인 용량 확인 : 개인에게 할당된 용량은 100GB 4 이화인
  16. 16. New RefWorks 기능 익히기 원문파일 활용 15 이화인 PDF 원문 축소/확대 인쇄 및 다운로드 하이라이트 및 노트 입력
  17. 17. 서지정보 공유 및 내보내기 16 1. 공유 대상 폴더 지정, 공유 대상 이용 자 범위 설정 2. 공용 URL 생성 후 URL 공유 또는 3. 공유할 이용자의 이메일 지정 4. 권한 범위 설정 2 3 4 5. 저장된 레퍼런스를 특정 파일 형식 으로 내보내기 5 1
  18. 18. 참고문헌 자동생성 및 출력스타일 편집 17 1. 참고문헌 리스트 만들기 참고문헌 스타일을 지정한 후 자동으로 리스트 생성 2. 자동생성 된 참고문헌 리스트를 클립보드에 복사한 후 작성중인 워드 문서를 열어 리스트 복사 3. 출력스타일 편집 본인이 자주 쓰는 스타일 또는 기관 지정 스타일 확인 및 편집 ← 기관지정 출력스타일의 경우 순차적으로 업로드 예정 2 3 1
  19. 19. RefWorks 도구 – RCM, Write-N-Cite 18 Microsoft Word Word 2016 이상 호환 ********* 한글프로그램 Os Win 7 및 Win 10용, 한글 2014, 2018, 2020 호환 RefWorks Citation Manager OR Write-N-Cite 본인이 작성하고 있는 문서에 인용 정보를 쉽고 빠르게 삽입/편집 가능, 참고문헌 리스트 자동 생성
  20. 20. RefWorks Citation Manager : Hangul 19 2. 한글 빈문서에서 [파일→열기 → 본인이 작성중 인 문서]를 불러온 후 RCM과 연동 3. 인용정보를 삽입하고자 하는 위치에 커서 위치 4. 서지정보를 선택한 후 Cite this, Edit this를 눌 러 인용정보를 삽입하고 편집/수정하여 참고문 헌 정보를 생성하여 문서에 삽입 1. RefWorks Citation Manager Hanugl 프로그 램을 설치한 후 열기를 하면 RCM과 한글 빈문 서 열림 5. 설정 바를 눌러 인용/참고문헌 편집 스타일 등을 변경 1 1 2 2 2 3 4 4 4 5
  21. 21. RefWorks Citation Manager : Word 20 1. 삽입-스토어를 눌러 Office 추가 기능 활용 3. 문서창 오른쪽에 RefWorks Citation Manger 설치 확인 1 2 4 2. Refworks로 검색하여 refworks citation manager 확인 및 추가 4. RefWorks 로그인 3
  22. 22. RefWorks Citation Manager : Word 21 1. 인용정보를 삽입할 위치에 커서 위치 2. 설정바를 눌러 편집 스타일 변경 3. 원하는 서지정보 선택 4. Quick Cite를 눌러 인용정보, 참고 문헌 생성 1 2 3 4
  23. 23. Write-N-Cite : Word 22 “Write-N-Cite for Word” 프로그램 설치(초기 1회)  설치 시 본인의 PC 환경에 따라 Win/Mac, 32bit/64bit 선택하여 설치  기존 프로그램이 설치되어 있더라도 재설치해야 RefWorks 새 버전과 연동 3 2 2. 원하는 자료를 선택하여 인용정보 삽입1 1. MS Word 메뉴의 RefWorks에서 로그인  최초 1회 로그인한 후에는 로그인 상태가 유지됨  로그인을 하면 새버전 RefWorks에 저장된 데이터와 싱크됨 4 4. 작성 중인 문서 내에 인용정보, 참고문헌 리스 트 자동생성 3. 참고문헌 자동리스트 생성하여 삽입, 편집 스타일 변경
  24. 24. Direct Export RISS 23 1 3 2 1. 자료 검색 후 검색결과 확인 4. RefWorks 로그인 이미 로그인한 상태일 경우 로그인 은 생략됨 5. 최근 반입된 자료폴더에서 반입 결과를 확인하고, 레코드를 조회/수정하거나 다른 폴더로 이동 2. 원하는 검색결과 선택 3. 내보내기 클릭 → RefWorks 클릭  팝업차단이 되어 있을 경우 정상적으로 RefWorks 반출이 되지 않을 수 있습니 다. 팝업차단 여부를 확인하세요.
  25. 25. 24 Direct Export DBpia 2 3 4 5 3. 원하는 자료의 북마크를 클릭하여 내서재에 담기 4. 내서재 클릭 5. 인용하기 클릭 → Refworks로 서지 정보 내보내기 2. DBpia 로그인 또는 개인회원가입 1. 자료 검색 후 검색결과 확인 1
  26. 26. Direct Export KISS 25 1 2. 인용하기 클릭 → RefWorks 바로가기 선택 3. Refworks 로그인 이미 로그인한 상태일 경우 로그인은 생략됨 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료 선택 4. 최근 반입된 자료폴더에서 반입 결 과를 확인하고, 레코드를 조회/수정 하거나 다른 폴더로 이동  팝업차단이 되어 있을 경우 정상적으로 RefWorks 반출이 되지 않을 수 있습니 다. 팝업차단 여부를 확인하세요. 2
  27. 27. Direct Export e-Article : 학술교육원 26 1 2 2. 인용하기 선택 3. RefWorks 바로가기 선택 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료 선택 4. RefWorks 로그인. 이미 로그인한 상태일 경우 로그인 은 생략됨 5. 최근 반입된 자료폴더에서 반입 결과를 확인하고, 레코드를 조회/수정하거나 다른 폴더로 이동 3
  28. 28. Direct Export 스콜라 27 1 2. RefWorks → 서지반출하기 선택 3. Refworks 로그인. 이미 로그인한 상태일 경우 로그인은 생략됨 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료 선택 4. 최근 반입된 자료폴더에서 반입 결과를 확인하고, 레코드를 조회/수정하거나 다른 폴더로 이동 2
  29. 29. Direct Export 도서관 홈페이지 28
  30. 30. Direct Export 도서관 홈페이지 29 교내에서는 로그인 없이 이용가능, 교외에서는 도서관 홈페이지 로그인 후 이용 제외> 해외학위논문(PQDT, DDOD), 국내학위논문(RISS, 국회), 중국학술지 논문, PsycInfo 자료 Ewha Discovery 란? 도서관 소장 자료, 국내/외 전자자료(article, e-journal, e-book)를 동시에 검색
  31. 31. Direct Export 도서관 홈페이지 - 단행본 2. 선택 내보내기 클릭 3. 내보내기 형식을 RefWorks로 선택한 후 확인 클릭 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료 선택 4. RefWorks 로그인 이미 로그인한 상태일 경우 로그인은 생략됨 5. 최근 반입된 자료폴더에서 반입 결과를 확인하고, 레코드를 조회/수정하거나 다른 폴더로 이동 1 2 3 30
  32. 32. Direct Export 도서관 홈페이지 – 학술지 수록 논문 31  도서관 홈페이지를 통한 학술지 수록 아티클 반출은 어떻게 하면 좋을까요?  Full Text 아이콘을 눌러 해당 DB로 이동 하여 인용정보복사 → TXT 파일 자동 생성 저장 후 RefWorks에서 반입 반출된 서지정보와 현물 자료의 실제 정보를 반드시 확인 대조하기 바랍니다.
  33. 33. Direct Export EBSCOhost 322 1 3 4. Direct Export to RefWorks를 선택하고 Save 5. 최근 반입된 자료폴더에서 반입 결과를 확인하고, 레코드를 조회/수정하거나 다른 폴더로 이동 4 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료를 아이콘을 클릭하여 폴더에 추가 2. Folder 클릭 3. 선택된 레코드 폴더에서 반출할 자료를 선택한 후 클릭
  34. 34. Direct Export ProQuest 33 1 2 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료를 선택 3. 저장하고자 하는 내용을 선택한 후 Continue 클릭 2. More  RefWorks 클릭 4. RefWorks 로그인. 이미 로그인한 상태일 경우 로그인은 생략됨 5. 최근 반입된 자료폴더에서 반입 결과를 확인하고, 레코드를 조회/수정하거나 다른 폴더로 이동
  35. 35. Direct Export JSTOR 34 1 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료를 선택 2. Export Selected Citations 클릭 2 3 3. Export Selected Citations에서 Export to RefWorks 클릭 4. RefWorks 로그인 이미 로그인한 상태일 경우 로그인은 생략됨 5. 최근 반입된 자료폴더에서 반입 결과를 확인하고, 레코드를 조회/수정하거나 다른 폴더로 이동
  36. 36. Direct Export Google Scholar 35 2 1. 화면 상단 왼쪽의 에서 [검색결과  서지관리 프로그램] 설정을 ‘RefWorks에 인용정보 가져오기 링크를 표시합니다.’ 로 선택한 후 저장 (초기 1회) 2. 검색결과 중 저장할 자료에서 RefWorks로 가져오기 선택 3. RefWorks 로그인 이미 로그인한 상태일 경우 로그인은 생략됨 4. 최근 반입된 자료폴더에서 반입 결과를 확인 하고, 레코드를 조회/수정하거나 다른 폴더로 이동 1 자료를 한꺼번에 선택할 수 있는 옵션이 제공되지 않으므로 한건씩 반출해야 합니다. 와이파이를 자주 변경하거나 한번에 다량의 자 료를 반출할 경우 Google 학술검색 사이트에 서 일시적으로 차단될 수 있습니다.
  37. 37. File Attach PubMed 36 2. RefWorks에서 [레퍼런스-가져오기] 메뉴 선택 3. 컴퓨터에서 파일 선택 4. 별도의 파일 형식 지정하지 않고 반입 1. Send to → File 을 선택해서 Format을 MEDLINE으로 지정하고, “Create File”을 클릭 하여 원하는 위치에 저장 1 2 3 4
  38. 38. 37 File Attach EBSCOhost 1 2 3 4 2. 결과 내보내기 클릭 3. 받는 사람 이메일 입력 1. 검색결과에서 공유 아이콘 확인 4. RIS Format 으로 지정 5. 데이터를 저장할 폴더와 반입할 파일을 선택한 후 데이터 반입
  39. 39. File Attach CAJ 38 1 2. 클릭 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료 선택 2 3. RefWorks를 선택한 후 Output to local을 클릭하여 파일 다운로드 3 4. RefWorks에서 [레퍼런스 – 가져오기] 메뉴 선택 5. 반입필터/데이터 출처를 China-中国知网(CNKI)로 지정 5
  40. 40. 39 File Attach 국회전자도서관 1 2 3 2. 아이콘 클릭 3. “예＂를 클릭하여 RIS 파일 다운로드 1. 검색결과에서 원하는 자료 선택 4. RefWorks에 접속한 후 + 버튼을 눌러 레퍼런스 가져오기 실행 4 국회전자도서관에서 RIS 파일을 다운받은 경 우, 저자명, 저널명, 권, 호, 페이지를 확인 수 정해야 합니다.
  41. 41. 이화여자대학교 도서관 꿈을 보다. 열정을 듣다. 내일을 읽다.

