Festival agile trends

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
Scribd will begin operating the SlideShare business on September 24, 2020As of this date, Scribd will manage your SlideShare account and any content you may have on SlideShare, and Scribd's General Terms of Use and Privacy Policy will apply. If you wish to opt out, please close your SlideShare account. Learn more.
1.
COMO ATINGIR O FLUXO E ENTREGARVALOR
TRABALHANDO MENOS
Everton Lucas
2.
www.linkedin.com/in/evertonlucas
POR QUÊ?
AL-BAIK, O.; MILLER, J.Waste identiﬁcation and elimination in information technology organisations.
Empirical Software Engineering, Springer US, v. 19, n. 6, p. 2019-2061, 12 2014.
Work-arounds Quick-ﬁxes
Customer’s
feedback
avoid
waiting
try to ﬁnd
time-consuming
Manager’s
approval
Company
policy
why?why?
3.
www.linkedin.com/in/evertonlucas
POR QUÊ?
• “If I feel particularly lost on a certain task, I may sometimes
begin to question my overall ability to be a good programmer”
• “[the unhappiness] has left me feeling very stupid and as a
result I have no leadership skills, no desire to participate and
feel like I’m being forced to code to live as a kind of
punishment”
GRAZIOTIN, D. et al.What happens when software developers are (un)happy. Journal of Systems and
Software. Elsevier. v. 140, p 32-47, 6 2018.
4.
www.linkedin.com/in/evertonlucas
POR QUÊ?
Eu quero ajudar a remover obstáculos da vida dos
desenvolvedores!
5.
www.linkedin.com/in/evertonlucas
DESPERDÍCIO
Atividades que absorvem recursos mas
não geram valor
Fatores que criam
obstáculos para o
ﬂuxo criar valor
6.
www.linkedin.com/in/evertonlucas
QUAIS DESPERDÍCIOS?
• Identiﬁcados pela Mary eTom Poppendieck + Passos
desnecessários;
• Informação e Comunicação;
• Indivíduos;
• Times;
• Organização.
7.
www.linkedin.com/in/evertonlucas
QUAIS DESPERDÍCIOS?
Espera Potencial humano
desperdiçado
Troca de tarefas Comunicação não
efetiva
8.
www.linkedin.com/in/evertonlucas
COMO DETECTAR
• Lean fala em 5 porquês Cuidado!!!
• Qual a saída?
• Como?
• Por qual motivo?
9.
www.linkedin.com/in/evertonlucas
COMO DETECTAR
Ambiente - Onde?
Comportamento - O que?
Capacidade - Como?
Crenças /Valores - Por que?
Identidade - Quem sou?
Propósito - Para quem?
PNL - Níveis Lógicos do Pensamento
Be the first to comment