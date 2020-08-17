Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
COMO ATINGIR O FLUXO E ENTREGARVALOR TRABALHANDO MENOS Everton Lucas
www.linkedin.com/in/evertonlucas POR QUÊ? AL-BAIK, O.; MILLER, J.Waste identiﬁcation and elimination in information techno...
www.linkedin.com/in/evertonlucas POR QUÊ? • “If I feel particularly lost on a certain task, I may sometimes begin to quest...
www.linkedin.com/in/evertonlucas POR QUÊ? Eu quero ajudar a remover obstáculos da vida dos desenvolvedores!
www.linkedin.com/in/evertonlucas DESPERDÍCIO Atividades que absorvem recursos mas não geram valor Fatores que criam obstác...
www.linkedin.com/in/evertonlucas QUAIS DESPERDÍCIOS? • Identiﬁcados pela Mary eTom Poppendieck + Passos desnecessários; • ...
www.linkedin.com/in/evertonlucas QUAIS DESPERDÍCIOS? Espera Potencial humano desperdiçado Troca de tarefas Comunicação não...
www.linkedin.com/in/evertonlucas COMO DETECTAR • Lean fala em 5 porquês Cuidado!!! • Qual a saída? • Como? • Por qual moti...
www.linkedin.com/in/evertonlucas COMO DETECTAR Ambiente - Onde? Comportamento - O que? Capacidade - Como? Crenças /Valores...
OBRIGADO!!! evertonlucas evtlucas@gmail.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Festival agile trends

27 views

Published on

Palestra entregue no 2º Festival Agile Trends, falando sobre a questão da detecção e remoção de desperdícios como meio de atingir fluxo e entregar valor com a redução de trabalho.

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Festival agile trends

  1. 1. COMO ATINGIR O FLUXO E ENTREGARVALOR TRABALHANDO MENOS Everton Lucas
  2. 2. www.linkedin.com/in/evertonlucas POR QUÊ? AL-BAIK, O.; MILLER, J.Waste identiﬁcation and elimination in information technology organisations. Empirical Software Engineering, Springer US, v. 19, n. 6, p. 2019-2061, 12 2014. Work-arounds Quick-ﬁxes Customer’s feedback avoid waiting try to ﬁnd time-consuming Manager’s approval Company policy why?why?
  3. 3. www.linkedin.com/in/evertonlucas POR QUÊ? • “If I feel particularly lost on a certain task, I may sometimes begin to question my overall ability to be a good programmer” • “[the unhappiness] has left me feeling very stupid and as a result I have no leadership skills, no desire to participate and feel like I’m being forced to code to live as a kind of punishment” GRAZIOTIN, D. et al.What happens when software developers are (un)happy. Journal of Systems and Software. Elsevier. v. 140, p 32-47, 6 2018.
  4. 4. www.linkedin.com/in/evertonlucas POR QUÊ? Eu quero ajudar a remover obstáculos da vida dos desenvolvedores!
  5. 5. www.linkedin.com/in/evertonlucas DESPERDÍCIO Atividades que absorvem recursos mas não geram valor Fatores que criam obstáculos para o ﬂuxo criar valor
  6. 6. www.linkedin.com/in/evertonlucas QUAIS DESPERDÍCIOS? • Identiﬁcados pela Mary eTom Poppendieck + Passos desnecessários; • Informação e Comunicação; • Indivíduos; • Times; • Organização.
  7. 7. www.linkedin.com/in/evertonlucas QUAIS DESPERDÍCIOS? Espera Potencial humano desperdiçado Troca de tarefas Comunicação não efetiva
  8. 8. www.linkedin.com/in/evertonlucas COMO DETECTAR • Lean fala em 5 porquês Cuidado!!! • Qual a saída? • Como? • Por qual motivo?
  9. 9. www.linkedin.com/in/evertonlucas COMO DETECTAR Ambiente - Onde? Comportamento - O que? Capacidade - Como? Crenças /Valores - Por que? Identidade - Quem sou? Propósito - Para quem? PNL - Níveis Lógicos do Pensamento
  10. 10. OBRIGADO!!! evertonlucas evtlucas@gmail.com

×