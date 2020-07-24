Onni deemed withdrawn letter 07 22-20

Successfully reported this slideshow.
I N C O R P O R A T E D 1 8 9 6 1333 Park Avenue. Emeryville, CA 94608-3517 t (510) 596-4360 | f (510) 658-8095 July 22, 2...
Nathan Pitters, Onni Group Onni Christie Ave. Project (UPDR18-003) Deemed Withdrawn July 22, 2020 Page 2 of 2 As you have ...
C ITY OF EM ERYV ILLE INCORPORATED I896 1333 PARK AVENUE EMERYVILLE, CALIFORNIA 94608-3517 TEL: (510) 596-4300 FAX: (51 0)...
CONTACT INFORMATION: Name: Nathan Pitters Address: 315 W 9th St. Suite 801 City, State, Zip: Los Angeles, CA, 90015 Phone:...
City Of Emeryville INCORPORATED 1896 1333 Park Avenue Emeryville, California 94608-3517 Tel: (510)-596-4300 Fax: (510) 658...
r .• any other information necessary or helpful to understand the project. This description must be complete and accurate....
(' I t ( bj, ENVIRONMENTAL SETTING 8. Briefly describe the project site as it exists before the project, including infmmat...
180 Grand Avenue, Suite 1400, Oakland, CA 94612 □ tel 510.808.5224 □ fax 510.594.2049 July 14, 2020 Ms. Miroo Desai Senior...
I N C O R P O R A T E D 1 8 9 6 1333 Park Avenue Emeryville, California 94608-3517 Tel: (510) 596-4300 | Fax: (510) 596-43...
ACCOUNT ACCOUNT TITLE DATE DESCRIPTION BUDGET EXPENSES RECEIPTS 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 10/15/18 REC#03‐37954 $2,000...
  1. 1. I N C O R P O R A T E D 1 8 9 6 1333 Park Avenue. Emeryville, CA 94608-3517 t (510) 596-4360 | f (510) 658-8095 July 22, 2020 Mr. Nathan Pitters Onni Group 315 West 9th Street, Suite 801 Los Angeles, CA 90015 RE: Onni Christie Ave. Project (UPDR18-003) Deemed Withdrawn Dear Mr. Pitters: You are listed as the applicant on the application for the “Onni Christie Ave.” project (UPDR18-003) at 5801 Christie Avenue, Emeryville, that was filed on January 22, 2019. (See Attachment 1.) Section 9-7.203(a)(2) of the Emeryville Planning Regulations stipulates that “Except as otherwise provided elsewhere in these Planning Regulations, the following shall be eligible to apply: … A purchaser of the subject property with written consent of the property owner.” (Emphasis added.) According to the attached letter dated July 14, 2020 from the property owner, Harvest Properties (dba 5801Christie Owner, LLC1), “Onni is no longer under contract to purchase the above referenced project from 5801 Christie Owner, LLC. As such, Onni no longer has the consent from the current ownership to pursue entitlements to redevelop the property.” (See Attachment 2.) Section 9-1.104 of the Emeryville Planning Regulations stipulates that “The Director of Planning and Building [i.e. Community Development Director] shall have the authority to interpret the content and applicability of these Regulations. An interpretation of these Regulations by the Director may be appealed to the Planning Commission in accordance with the appeal procedures in Article 14 of Chapter 7.” Because you are no longer eligible to apply pursuant to Section 9-7.203(a)(2), it is my interpretation that the application for the “Onni Christie Ave.” project (UPDR18-003) is hereby deemed withdrawn. Pursuant to Section 9-7.1403 of the Emeryville Planning Regulations, this interpretation may be appealed to the Planning Commission within 15 days of the date of this letter, that is, by Thursday, August 6, 2020. An appeal must be in writing, must clearly and concisely state the reasons for the appeal, and must be accompanied by the appeal fee of $100. 1 Note that the attached application form incorrectly lists Rossano De Cotiis as the “property owner”. I believe that Mr. De Cotiis is one of the owners of the Onni Group, but he is not the owner of the property, which is 5801 Christie Owner LLC. As such, the original application is flawed because it does not include the signature of the actual property owner.
  2. 2. Nathan Pitters, Onni Group Onni Christie Ave. Project (UPDR18-003) Deemed Withdrawn July 22, 2020 Page 2 of 2 As you have previously been advised, the City had ceased work on your application in any event due to non-payment of costs. Your outstanding invoices for services total $55,670.91. Our most recent invoice letter for this amount, dated July 10, 2020, is attached for reference. (See Attachment 3.) Please remit this amount within 30 calendar days of the date of our July 10, 2020 letter, that is, by Monday, August 10, 2020. You may contact me at 510-596-4361 or cbryant@emeryville.org if you have any questions or concerns about this letter. Cc: Christine Daniel, City Manager Michael Guina, City Attorney Andrea Visveshwara, Assistant City Attorney Miroo Desai, Senior Planner Mark Spector, Onni Group Madelynn Lent, Onni Group Kirsten Morris, Onni Group Attachments: 1. Application form dated January 22, 2019 2. Letter from property owner dated July 14, 2020 3. Cost recovery invoice letter dated July 10, 2020 Sincerely, Charles. S. Bryant, AICP Community Development Director
  3. 3. C ITY OF EM ERYV ILLE INCORPORATED I896 1333 PARK AVENUE EMERYVILLE, CALIFORNIA 94608-3517 TEL: (510) 596-4300 FAX: (51 0) 658-8095 ' JAN 22 2019 PLANNING DEPARTMENT (Stamp Received) PLANNING APPLICATION FORM APPLICATION TYPE: PROJECT No.: iip!>£ 18,.o() 3 Design Review Sign Conditional Use Pennit Temporary Use Permit Exception Variance Zoning Compliance Review PROJECT NAME: Onni Christie Ave. Subdivision Planned Unit Development Zoning Amendment General Plan Amendment Sidewalk Cafe Other:- - - - - - - - - - - Noticing FEE: $ 6,000.00 PROJECT ADDRESS OR APN(S): 5801 & 5681 Christie Avenue PARCEL/LOT SIZE: 163,706 SF ------------------------- BUlLDING SQUARE FOOTAGE: 131,442 SF -------------------- PRlOR USES OF BUILDING: Office & Commercial - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - PROJECT DESCRIPTION PROPOSED USES: Mixed-Use - Residential, Commercial, & Office PROPOSED SQUARE FOOTAGE: _9_82_,_23_6_S_F______________ PARKING PROVIDED: 1,105 spaces ------------------------ PROJECT INFORMATON: 638 residential units, 238,000 SF office, 20,000 SF commercial, 87,410 SF existing office & commercial Page 1 of2 Planning Application Form Updated April 2015 Attachment 1
  4. 4. CONTACT INFORMATION: Name: Nathan Pitters Address: 315 W 9th St. Suite 801 City, State, Zip: Los Angeles, CA, 90015 Phone: (213) 297-4400 Email: npitters@onni.com Name: Rossano DeCotiis Address: 315 W 9th St. Suite 801 City, State, Zip: Los Angeles, CA, 90015 Phone: (213) 629-2041 Email: ----------------- Name and Role: Mark Spector, VP of Development Phone: (213) 905-0864 Email: mspector@onni.com I (We) certify under penalty of pe1jury that the foregoing is tme and con-ect. January 3 20 19 - - - - - - - - - - - ---' - - - (<lay) U Jfi:/40 Applicant's Signature(s) (rnonlh) I (We), Rossano DeCotiis , hereby verify under penalty of pe1jury that I (we) am (are) the owner(s) ofproperty involved in this application; that I (we) join in said application, and that the statements and information contained herein are in al1 respects true and con-ect. Property Owner's Signature(s) FOR STAFF USE PROJECT NAME: --------------------------- PROJECT No.: --------- DATE RECEIVED: --------- Page 2 of2 Planning Application Form Updated April 2015
  5. 5. City Of Emeryville INCORPORATED 1896 1333 Park Avenue Emeryville, California 94608-3517 Tel: (510)-596-4300 Fax: (510) 658-8095 lN31Nll:lv'd30 8NINNv'ld 6WZ Zi NVr 03/13038 ENVIRONMENTAL INFORMATION FORM Planning Division Date Filed: Jtu.M.'J J.-?7 it IC/ GENERAL INFORMATION 1. Developer(s)/Project Sponsor(s): Name: Onni Group Telephone No. 213-629-2041 Mailing Address: 315 W 9th St. Suite 801 City Los Angeles State _C_A_________ Zip Code _9_0_0_l5______ 2. Address ofproject: 5801 & 5681 Christie Avenue Assessor's Block and Lot Number: 049-1494-003-02, 049-1494-004-08 3. Person to be contacted concerning this project: Name: Nathan Pitters Telephone No. 213-297-4490 Mailing Address: 315 W 9th St. Suite 801 City Los Angeles State _C_A_________ Zip Code _9_0_0_l5______ 4. List and describe any other related permits and other public approvals required for this project, including those required by city, regional, state, and federal agencies: Conditional Use Permits, Design Review, Vesting Tentative Map 5. Existing zoning district: _MUR__,_T_H_,_P_P_______________________ 6. Description ofProject: (Include site area, square footage, uses, size and number ofbuildings, numbers of floors of construction, amount of off-street parking provided, number of dwelling units, scheduling, and Page I of 3 Environmental Information Form
  6. 6. r .• any other information necessary or helpful to understand the project. This description must be complete and accurate. Exhibits or photographs should be identified and attached: The project site is 163,706 square feet (3.8 acres), and the proposed project will include 982,236 square feet of building area. Proposed are 2 new buildings: 638 residential units in a 54-story tower, 238,000 SF of office space in a 15-story building, with a total of20,000 SF ofnew ground floor commercial use. In addition, the existing 87,410 SF office building will be retained and incorporated into the project. The residential tower and new office building will sit atop a parking podium with 1,105 parking spaces. The project will include 75,736 SF of open space and a half-acre public park. 7. Are the following items applicable to the project or its effects? Discuss below all items checked yes (attach additional sheets as necessary). YES NO X X - - X X X X X X X X X X SOURCE * 1. 2.- - 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. Change in existing features of any bays, tidelands, beaches, lakes or hills, or substantial alteration of ground contours. Change in scenic views or vistas from existing residential areas or public lands or roads. Buildings will alter select current views. Change in pattern, scale or character of general area ofproject. Buildings will be among tallest in surrounding area. Significant amounts ofsolid waste or litter. Change in dust, ash, smoke, fumes or odors in vicinity. Change in ocean, bay, lake, stream or ground water quality or quantity, or alteration of existing drainage patterns. Substantial change in existing noise or vibration levels in the vicinity. Site on filled land or on slope of 10 percent or more. Fill material present. Use or disposal ofpotentially hazardous materials, such as toxic substances, flammables or explosives. Substantial change in demand for municipal services (police, fire, water, sewage, etc.). Substantially increase fossil fuel consumption (electricity, oil, natural gas, etc.). Relationship to a larger project or series ofprojects. • Refers to appropriate note on page 3. Page 2 of 3 Environmental Information Fonn
  7. 7. (' I t ( bj, ENVIRONMENTAL SETTING 8. Briefly describe the project site as it exists before the project, including infmmation on topography, soil stability, plants and animals, and any cultural, historical or scenic aspects. Describe any existing structures on the site, and the use ofthe structures. If necessary, attach photographs of the site. As the site cmTently exists, there is an 87,410 SF office building that will be retained in the project, and an approximately 44,000 SF one-story commercial building that will be demolished by the project. The site cunently has approximately 230 surface level parking spaces serving the office and commercial buildings. 9. Briefly describe the sunounding properties, including information on plants and animals, any cultural, historical or scenic aspects. Indicate the type ofland use (residential, commercial, etc.), intensity of land use (one family, apartment house, shops, department stores, etc.) and scale of development (height, frontage, set-back, rear yard, etc.). The site is bound to the east by Christie Avenue and to the west by Interstate 80. Commercial property to the south holds the Denny's and 76 Gas Station - each one story. To the north there is an office building and parking for the Pacific Park Plaza condo building. The Powell St and Christie Ave intersection is about 100 feet south of the project site, sunounding which are commercial entities. The Emeryville Public Market is 500 feet to the northeast. CERTIFICATION: I hereby certify that the statements furnished above and in the attached exhibits present the data and information required for this initial evaluation to the best ofmy ability, and that the facts, statements, and information presented are true and correct to the best ofm y ~ ~ Date: 11312019 Signature ~ (1) Determination based on location ofproject (2) Determination based on staffoffice review. (3) Determination based on field review. (4) Determination based on information contained in the Emeryville Redevelopment Plan. (5) Determination based on the Emeryville General Plan. (6) Determination based on the Emeryville Zoning Code. (7) Not applicable. (8) Other (state data). Print Name: Nathan Pitters Title: Development Manager Page 3 of 3 Environmental Information Form
  8. 8. 180 Grand Avenue, Suite 1400, Oakland, CA 94612 □ tel 510.808.5224 □ fax 510.594.2049 July 14, 2020 Ms. Miroo Desai Senior Planner City of Emeryville 1333 Park Avenue Emeryville, CA 94608 Re: 5801 Christie Avenue Emeryville, California Dear Miroo: Per my previous discussions with Charlie Bryant, the Community Development Director, Onni is no longer under contract to purchase the above referenced project from 5801 Christie Owner, LLC. As such, Onni no longer has the consent from the current ownership to pursue entitlements to redevelop the property. We are currently evaluating our next steps with the project and will keep you up-to-date on our plans. Sincerely, HARVEST PROPERTIES Thomas M. Wagner Partner Attachment 2
  9. 9. I N C O R P O R A T E D 1 8 9 6 1333 Park Avenue Emeryville, California 94608-3517 Tel: (510) 596-4300 | Fax: (510) 596-4389 7/10/20 Mark Spector Madelynn, Lent Onni Group 315 W 9th Street, Suite 801 Los Angeles, CA 90015 mspector@onni.com mlent@onni.com RE: UPP – Onni Christie 5801 & 5681 Christie Reimbursable Costs Dear Mark & Maddy: Thank you for the $14,502.41 check received 7/3/20. Your Cost Recovery outstanding balance $55,670.91. Please reimburse at your earliest convenience. This is a request for reimbursement, of the expenditures from your Cost Recovery account, within 30 calendar days of the date of this letter. As you may recall, you signed a Cost Recovery form titled “Agreement for Payment of Fees for Application Processing” as part of your application. Failure to remit payment in a timely manner will result in cost recovery action against you, which may include legal proceedings. Please reference the project number in subject line when remitting payment. The fees are for the project’s planning entitlements from the Planning Commission and/or City Council, they are not Building Division fees for plan checking or building permits. Deposits, expenditures, and additional charges due are summarized below. These fees do not include the “in lieu fees” paid by the applicant. If you have any questions regarding this invoice, please call Miroo Desai, (510) 596-3785 for project questions or Peggy Xu, (510) 596-4326 for payment questions. Please make checks payable to the "City of Emeryville" to the attention of Miroo Desai. Sincerely, Maggie Mahaffy Administrative Assistant Attachments – Project Transaction Analysis Attachment 3
  10. 10. ACCOUNT ACCOUNT TITLE DATE DESCRIPTION BUDGET EXPENSES RECEIPTS 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 10/15/18 REC#03‐37954 $2,000.00 $0.00 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 10/22/18 UPDR18‐3‐ONNI CHRISTIE AV $0.00 $2,000.00 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 02/01/19 UPDR18‐3‐5801 CHRISTIE $0.00 $6,000.00 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 03/08/19 CORR03‐39110 TO PROJECT $0.00 $6,000.00 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 03/12/19 REC#03‐39917 $30,000.00 $0.00 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 03/20/19 UPDR18‐3‐5801 CHRISTIE $0.00 $30,000.00 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 05/14/19 RV14671‐C0339110>PROJECT $0.00 ($6,000.00) 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 05/24/19 REC# 03000040752 $14,755.65 $0.00 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 05/29/19 UPDR18‐3‐5801 CHRISTIE AV $0.00 $14,755.65 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 06/24/19 REC #03000040797 $18,674.11 $0.00 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 06/28/19 UPDR18‐3  ‐5801 CHRISTIE $0.00 $18,674.11 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 08/02/19 REC 03000041081 $123,384.22 $0.00 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 08/05/19 UPDR18‐13 $0.00 $123,384.22 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 08/26/19 RECPT 03000041250 $81,473.01 $0.00 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 09/04/19 REC #03‐41319 $50,258.85 $0.00 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 09/16/19 UPDR18‐3 5801 CHRISTIE AV $0.00 $81,473.01 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 10/10/19 RCPT #03‐41542 $127,389.18 $0.00 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 10/16/19 UPDR18‐3 5801 CHRISTIE $0.00 $127,389.18 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 10/17/19 UPDR18‐3 5801 CHRISTIE AV $0.00 $50,258.85 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 11/12/19 03‐41819 $14,604.00 $0.00 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 11/12/19 03‐41719 $3,441.13 $0.00 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 11/14/19 RCPT #03000041740 $54,633.16 $0.00 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 11/19/19 UPDR18‐3 5801 & 5681 JARV $0.00 $14,604.00 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 11/19/19 UPDR18‐3 5801 & 5681 UPP $0.00 $3,441.13 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 11/19/19 UPDR18‐003 5801 CHRISTIE $0.00 $54,633.16 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 01/15/20 RCPT #03000042236 $45,982.36 $0.00 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 01/31/20 RCPT #03000042405 $29,944.28 $0.00 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 01/31/20 UPDR18‐003 5801 CHRISTIE $0.00 $45,982.36 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 02/14/20 UPDR18‐3 5801 CHRISTIE AV $0.00 $29,944.28 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 04/14/20 RCPT #03000043041 $12,907.12 $0.00 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 05/14/20 UPDR18‐3 ONNI CHRISTIE $0.00 $12,907.12 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 07/07/20 REC# 02‐453 $14,502.41 $0.00 58760 PLANNING REIMBURSEMENTS 07/09/20 UPDR18‐003 315 W 9TH ST $0.00 $14,502.41 7/10/20 RECEIPTS $629,949.48 7/10/20 RECEIPTS $685,620.39 7/10/20 TOTAL DUE ($55,670.91)

