Evaluation question 1 music video

  1. 1. Evaluation question 1: music video In this I will be talking about what types of things are included in an indie music video and will then be linking them back to my own music video. I will be talking about the use of live performance shots, narrative shots, and how the use of camera, mise-en-scene and settings help to portray the indie genre.
  2. 2. Live performance: Live performance is normally used in indie music videos as it helps to keep the main focus of the audience on the artist/band, it shows the band as performers and shows that the genre of indie has always been about the actual music and the relationship between the band and the audience. In my video my narrative is of my character walking past a poster of my band and then later on is of her getting ready to go see that band, the performance parts of my video are set on stage as a live performance. Below are examples of some of the different angles that show the live performance, I haven’t included all of them as there are too many different shots to fit in and some are from the same angle. I took footage from different angles as it keeps the video interesting for the audience to watch, it also allows the audience to see the band from different perspectives and angles. I also took shots from different distances away from the band, like close ups of the instruments and close ups of the bands feet moving and hands playing the guitar and drums.
  3. 3. Narrative: Most performance in a music video is broken up with narrative, narrative helps to keep the audience interested in the music video as there is always something new and it is always changing and telling a story, it gives the audience something else to look at that isn’t in the same location like with the performance, in my video I have the plot of two characters, one a daughter and one the mother, the daughter sees that a band is playing and asks her mother if she can go see them, her mother tells her that she can't because she is too young, the mother has also seen that the band is playing and also wants to go see them, there are shots of both the mother and the daughter getting ready after the daughter googles how to look older and the mother googles how to look younger. They then both leave and end up meeting at the venue. I chose to make the plot for my narrative about a mother and a daughter because it ends up linking to my performance as that is the band they are going to see, it also links with the lyrics which are about desperation, the daughter is desperate to look older and the mother is desperate to look younger, however this doesn't make them happy
  4. 4. Setting: Indie music videos are quite low budget therefore the main locations are usually inside somewhere (for example in a studio, on stage during a live performance or in a house) or outside walking around the streets. I have used around four locations in my video, inside one house shooting the mother getting ready, inside another house shooting the daughter getting ready, in the studio with the band performing and also around outside shooting the characters walking around the streets. Setting is very important in any music video as it gives context to the footage, for example having a band performing in a studio suggests they are recording or rehearsing, having them on stage or in a big room suggests they are performing to a crowd, setting in narrative is also important, it shows where the character is and lets the audience imagine the scenario, and imagine what will happen next which keeps the audience engaged in the video.
  5. 5. Mise-en-scene: Indie artists have quite a retro/minimalist look and style, this is normally shown mostly through costume and props, creating a style for characters in a music video means that the audience can identify them as a certain group or genre the viewers may also be able to relate to them and want to take inspiration from their style. In my video the costume of my band presents the indie/rock genre and the props i use are just the instruments that the band members play. I have two characters in my narrative, one whose style is mostly rock and one whose style is mostly indie, this fits in with the video as the story line is them both going to the bands performance which means they must like the band and must like indie music, which is portrayed in the way they are dressed.
  6. 6. Camera: Close ups are normally the most used shot in the indie genre, it introduces the band members and characters to the viewers and it also shows the band playing their instruments. It allows the audience to match a face to the names and can identify the individual band members and characters. I have included this convention in my video, i have included individual close up shots of each band member i have also included some shots of the instruments and equipment at the start of my video without the band playing them and then also some with the band playing them. The viewers can now link the band to the instruments that they play, close ups of the band also mean that we can see their outfit and see what they are wearing, this means that audiences can take inspiration from their style like i said in the previous slide. I have also included close up shots in my narrative showing certain things like the characters putting their makeup on, it also makes some of the shots clearer, like when my characters are googling different searches, the audience can clearly see what they are typing.

