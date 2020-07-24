Successfully reported this slideshow.
La solución de everis que te permite ahorrar significativamente en servicios generales y proteger a tus empleados.

Habität - The cost effective workspace optimization by everis

  1. 1. La soluci�n de everis que te permite ahorrar significativamente en servicios generales y proteger a tus empleados. by everis HabitatThe cost-effective workspace optimization
  2. 2. �Qu� es Habit�t? Habit�t es una herramienta de monitorizaci�n online, que permite a empresas como la tuya, optimizar el uso de los espacios, incrementando el grado de utilizaci�n de los mismos. De esta forma, disminuye la necesidad de metros cuadrados alquilados, mejorando la eficiencia, y permitiendo ahorrar tanto en costes estructurales, como energ�ticos. Adem�s gracias al control de aforo por �reas y salas, permite garantizar la seguridad y respetar las distancias sociales m�nimas, asegurando as� el espacio entre empleados. Propuesta de valor As� es como Habit�t trabaja para ti: Habit�t, es un nuevo concepto en la ocupaci�n eficiente de los espacios de trabajo que te permite mejorar la eficiencia y ahorrar en costes. Habit�t funciona realizando una monitorizaci�n en tiempo real de los recursos de la empresa. La soluci�n est� compuesta por un hardware propio de everis, lo que permite un mejor control y adaptabilidad a las diferentes necesidades espec�ficas de tu negocio. Realiza un an�lisis temporal de utilizaci�n de los puestos, salas y zonas del edificio. Habit�t habilita una red que permite incorporar en un futuro nuevos elementos de IoT y complementarla con nuevas funcionalidades.
  3. 3. Beneficios La herramienta perfecta para cubrir las necesidades de tu empresa: Principales caracter�sticas Optimizar el uso de espacios, Habit�t te permite generar un gran ahorro en costes estructurales y de infraestructuras. Reduce la huella ambiental de tu empresa, gracias al ahorro y control de los recursos. Permite conocer en tiempo real la ocupaci�n de salas y puestos de trabajo, as� como controlar el aforo por zonas. Aumenta la seguridad de los profesionales ya que asegura el espacio necesario entre ellos, permitiendo controlar acumulaciones de personas y lanzar alertas en esta situaci�n de emergencia. Podr�s reducir los costes de gesti�n de las instalaciones de tu empresa. Te permitir� tener un control �ptimo de la ocupaci�n de los puestos de trabajo. Ser� tu aliado perfecto para garantizar que la vuelta a la normalidad sea lo m�s segura posible para tus empleados. La plataforma digital necesaria para Habit�t, te permitir� incluir nuevas funcionalidades IoT en el futuro.
  4. 4. Para m�s informaci�n �Por qu� everis? La industria del IoT tiene un fuerte impacto en la transformaci�n de los procesos de negocio tradicionales, aportando nuevo valor que optimiza los procesos y aumenta la productividad. A este respecto, everis posee �reas sobre toda la cadena de valor de IoT, desde un profundo conocimiento de tecnolog�as IoT, hasta desarrollo de soluciones y definici�n de modelos de negocio aplicados. Como parte del grupo NTT DATA - una de las diez empresas l�deres de servicios TI en el mundo - everis lleva m�s de 20 a�os de experiencia, siendo reconocida como uno de los principales actores de la transformaci�n digital. M�s de 27.000 profesionales alrededor del mundo, compartiendo globalmente nuestro profundo conocimiento en estrategia de negocios, dise�o, implementaci�n y gesti�n de soluciones tecnol�gicas con las m�s significativas empresas e instituciones. everis.com

