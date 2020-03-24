Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. TRABAJO INDIVIDUAL EVELYN MORALES LOPEZ GRADO 10-6 GUILLERMO M. LIC. TENOLOGIA E INFORMATICA I.E LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL AREA DE: TECNOLOGIA SANTIAGO DE CALI 2020
  2. 2. 1. ¿Qué es la electricidad? La electricidad es un conjunto de fenómenos producidos por el movimiento e interacción entre las cargas eléctricas positivas y negativas de los cuerpos físicos. La palabra "electricidad" procede del latín electrum, y a su vez del griego élektron, o ámbar. La referencia al ámbar proviene de un descubrimiento registrado por el científico francés Charles François de Cisternay du Fay, que identificó la existencia de dos tipos de cargas eléctricas (positiva y negativa). Las cargas positivas se manifestaban al frotar el vidrio, y las negativas al frotar sustancias resinosas como el ámbar. Si bien la electricidad es abstracta o “invisible” en la mayoría de sus manifestaciones, como por ejemplo en el sistema nervioso del ser humano, es posible “verla” en ocasiones, como los rayos cuando se desarrolla una fuerte tormenta 2. Corriente continua y corriente alterna 2.1 Corriente continúa. La corriente continua es un tipo de corriente eléctrica muy importante en la energía solar donde el sentido de circulación del flujo de cargas eléctricas (electrones) no varía. En muchos dispositivos en el símbolo
  3. 3. para indicar la corriente continua es DC (direct current), o utilizando el símbolo de una línea continua (-) flanqueado en tres líneas más cortas (---), para la corriente alterna que se utiliza en lugar de AC ( corriente alterna ) o el símbolo (~). El flujo de cargas se produce a través de un conductor, como podría ser un hilo metálico. El flujo también se podría establecer a través de un semiconductor, un aislante o incluso al vacío como ocurre en un tubo de rayos catódicos. 2.2 Corriente alterna. La corriente alterna (CA) es un tipo de corriente eléctrica que se caracteriza por cambiar a lo largo del tiempo, ya sea en intensidad de corriente o en sentido, a intervalos regulares. El voltaje varía entre los valores máximo y mínimo de manera cíclica, el valor del voltaje es positivo la mitad del tiempo (semiciclo positivo o semiperiodo positivo) y negativo la otra mitad. Esto significa que la mitad del tiempo la corriente circula en un sentido, la otra mitad de tiempo en el otro sentido. La forma más habitual de la ondulación sigue una función trigonométrica tipo seno, dado que es la forma más eficiente y práctica de producir energía eléctrica mediante alternadores. 3. El circuito eléctrico ( serie, paralelo y mixto) 3.1 Circuito.
  4. 4. El circuito eléctrico es el recorrido preestablecido por el que se desplazan las cargas eléctricas. Las cargas eléctricas que constituyen una corriente eléctrica pasan de un punto que tiene mayor potencial eléctrico a otro que tiene un potencial inferior. Para mantener permanentemente esa diferencia de potencial, llamada también voltaje o tensión entre los extremos de un conductor, se necesita un dispositivo llamado generador (pilas, baterías, dinamos, alternadores...) que tome las cargas que llegan a un extremo y las impulse hasta el otro. El flujo de cargas eléctricas por un conductor constituye una corriente eléctrica. 3.2 Circuito en serie. Circuito donde solo existe un camino para la corriente, desde la fuente suministradora de energía a través de todos los elementos del circuito, hasta regresar nuevamente a la fuente. Esto indica que la misma corriente fluye a través de todos los elementos del circuito, o que en cualquier punto del circuito la corriente es igual.
  5. 5. 3.3 Circuito en paralelo. Se habla de conexión en paralelo de un circuito recorrido por una corriente eléctrica, cuando varios conductores o elementos se hallan unidos paralelamente, mejor dicho, con sus extremos comunes. En un circuito en paralelo cada receptor conectado a la fuente de alimentación lo está de forma independiente al resto; cada uno tiene su propia línea, aunque haya parte de esa línea que sea común a todos. Este tipo de circuito también recibe el nombre de divisor de corriente. 3.4 Circuito mixto. Es un circuito eléctrico que tiene una combinación de elementos tanto en serie como en paralelos. Para la solución de estos problemas se trata de resolver primero todos los elementos que se encuentran en serie y en paralelo para finalmente reducir a la un circuito puro, bien sea en serie o en paralelo.
  6. 6. 4. Transporte de la corriente eléctrica. El transporte eléctrico permite transferir la energía producida en las centrales hasta los centros de consumo. Dicho de otra manera, es el camino que realiza la electricidad desde que se genera hasta que comienza a distribuirse. El transporte de electricidad se efectúa a través de líneas de transporte a tensiones elevadas que, junto con las subestaciones eléctricas, forman la red de transporte. Para poder transportar la electricidad con las menores pérdidas de energía posibles es necesario elevar su nivel de tensión. Las líneas de transporte o líneas de alta tensión están constituidas por un elemento conductor (cobre o aluminio) y por los elementos de soporte (torres de alta tensión). Estas, una vez reducida su tensión hasta la red de distribución, conducen la corriente eléctrica a largas distancias. 5. Términos básicos y tabla de magnitudes. 5.1. Términos básicos. 5.1.1 Corriente eléctrica: El movimiento de los electrones a través de un conductor. Según el tipo de desplazamiento diferenciamos entre corriente continua y alterna. En la corriente continua los electrones se desplazan siempre en el mismo sentido. 5.1.2 Electrostática:
  7. 7. La materia que nos rodea está formada por átomos. Los átomos a su vez están formados por partículas distribuidas en el núcleo y la corteza. En el núcleo nos encontramos con los neutrones (partículas sin carga y con masa) y protones (partículas con carga positiva y masa). En la corteza girando alrededor del núcleo nos encontramos a los electrones. 5.2.1 Tabla de magnitudes. 6. Polea, motor eléctrico, piñones. 6.1 Polea. Así se llama al dispositivo mecánico de tracción o elevación formada por una rueda o roldana montada en un eje, con una cuerda que rodea la
  8. 8. circunferencia de la rueda. Tanto la polea como la rueda y el eje pueden considerarse máquinas simples que constituyen casos especiales de la palanca. 6.2 Motor eléctrico. Un motor eléctrico es un dispositivo que funciona con corriente alterna o directa y que se encarga de convertir la energía eléctrica en movimiento o energía mecánica. Desde su invención, los motores eléctricos han pasado a ser herramientas muy útiles que sirven para realizar múltiples trabajos. Se les encuentra en aplicaciones diversas, tales como: ventiladores, bombas, equipos electrodomésticos, automóviles, etc.
  9. 9. 6.3 Piñón. El mecanismo de piñón y cremallera permite transformar el movimiento circular en rectilíneo alternativo. También puede trasformar el movimiento rectilíneo en movimiento circular. 7. Ley de OHM. La ley de Ohm es la relación existente entre conductores eléctricos y su resistencia que establece que la corriente que pasa por los conductores es proporcional al voltaje aplicado en ellos. 8. Ley de WATT. La ley de Watt se aplica a circuitos eléctricos y establece que la potencia eléctrica P suministrada por un elemento de circuito, es directamente proporcional al producto entre la tensión de la alimentación V del circuito y la intensidad de corriente I que circula por él.

