Encuentro centros innovadores_madrid_20_9_2017

de la innovació a la tSegundo Encuentro Nacional de Centros Innovadores. Madrid, 20 de septiembre de 2017 Aires innovadore...
BENVINGUDES! BENVINGUTS! El instituto
Més transformació que innovació Nos gustan las ideas del profesorado y del alumnado
* 800 alumnos * 71 docentes * clase social media-baja * ESO y todos los bachilleratos * uso de las TIC desde hace 22 años ...
1.Transformación educativa con la innovación partiendo de la realidad. 2.Fomento de las competencias que ayuden al alumnad...
En todo el instituto Uso con responsabilidad: GRACIAS
Libros de texto con Internet?
aprendizaje y entorno
“Humanizar un mundo conectado”
El fomento de la creatividad del alumnado: generadores de conocimiento
Vist)des)de)l’exterior)) Vist)des)de)l’interior)) Deﬁni&us)–)Planta)1) Deﬁni&us)–)Planta)2) Asignatura de Diseño: Anna Lóp...
Búsqueda de soluciones con creatividad
Dejamos innovar a nuestro alumnado
Líneas de trabajo: Enseñanza competencial Evaluación por competencias Consolidación de la formación basada en las TIC, el ...
ESCUELA EMPRESA Centros educativos: generación de conocimiento I + D + i +.....
La gestión del conocimiento en un centro TIC Aprender Crear Difundir Hacer Reflexionar Gestió tecnològica-pedagógica-comun...
Adaptación a los cambios constantes: herramientas que nos aportan nuevos recursos para aprender.
Más transformación que innovación
Innovar con mentalidad abierta
Innovar y valores
El valor del conocimiento de los centros educativos ha de servir a la sociedad BENEFICIOS Y MOTIVACIÓN
La innovación implica curiosidad y estar abiertos a los cambios.
Los aprendizajes informales juegan un gran papel.
RESULTADOS: Participación en las Pruebas PISA 2015 Impactos
Competencia cientíﬁca: puntuación global
Comprensión lectora: puntuación global
Competencia matemática: puntuación
A tener en cuenta: * Convivencia con el potencial que representan las tecnologías: aprendizaje permanente y responsabilida...
"El verdadero viaje de descubrimiento no es el de encontrar nuevas tierras, sino el de tener un ojo nuevo" Marcel Proust
evaristogonzal@gmail.com @EvaristoG Gracias Más ideas en: http://cibercomunicacioneducativa.blogspot.com.es
Encuentro centros innovadores_madrid_20_9_2017
Encuentro centros innovadores_madrid_20_9_2017
Encuentro centros innovadores_madrid_20_9_2017
Encuentro centros innovadores_madrid_20_9_2017
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Encuentro centros innovadores_madrid_20_9_2017

16 views

Published on

Presentación para el Segundo Encuentro Nacional de Centros Innovadores. DIM. Madrid, 20 de septiembre de 2017.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
16
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Encuentro centros innovadores_madrid_20_9_2017

  1. 1. de la innovació a la tSegundo Encuentro Nacional de Centros Innovadores. Madrid, 20 de septiembre de 2017 Aires innovadores que transforman Terrassa, Barcelona
  2. 2. BENVINGUDES! BENVINGUTS! El instituto
  3. 3. Més transformació que innovació Nos gustan las ideas del profesorado y del alumnado
  4. 4. * 800 alumnos * 71 docentes * clase social media-baja * ESO y todos los bachilleratos * uso de las TIC desde hace 22 años *uso de dispositivos móviles * proyectos innovadores El instituto
  5. 5. 1.Transformación educativa con la innovación partiendo de la realidad. 2.Fomento de las competencias que ayuden al alumnado a desarrollar sus capacidades para un mundo cambiante. Nuestras ideas desde hace 30 años: El instituto
  6. 6. En todo el instituto Uso con responsabilidad: GRACIAS
  7. 7. Libros de texto con Internet?
  8. 8. aprendizaje y entorno
  9. 9. “Humanizar un mundo conectado”
  10. 10. El fomento de la creatividad del alumnado: generadores de conocimiento
  11. 11. Vist)des)de)l’exterior)) Vist)des)de)l’interior)) Deﬁni&us)–)Planta)1) Deﬁni&us)–)Planta)2) Asignatura de Diseño: Anna López. Autoras: Laura Carreras i Amanda Ferrer
  12. 12. Búsqueda de soluciones con creatividad
  13. 13. Dejamos innovar a nuestro alumnado
  14. 14. Líneas de trabajo: Enseñanza competencial Evaluación por competencias Consolidación de la formación basada en las TIC, el deporte, las artes y la apertura al exterior El modelo del centro
  15. 15. ESCUELA EMPRESA Centros educativos: generación de conocimiento I + D + i +.....
  16. 16. La gestión del conocimiento en un centro TIC Aprender Crear Difundir Hacer Reflexionar Gestió tecnològica-pedagógica-comunicativa-organitzativa Descubrir 1 2 3 4 3 5 6
  17. 17. Adaptación a los cambios constantes: herramientas que nos aportan nuevos recursos para aprender.
  18. 18. Más transformación que innovación
  19. 19. Innovar con mentalidad abierta
  20. 20. Innovar y valores
  21. 21. El valor del conocimiento de los centros educativos ha de servir a la sociedad BENEFICIOS Y MOTIVACIÓN
  22. 22. La innovación implica curiosidad y estar abiertos a los cambios.
  23. 23. Los aprendizajes informales juegan un gran papel.
  24. 24. RESULTADOS: Participación en las Pruebas PISA 2015 Impactos
  25. 25. Competencia cientíﬁca: puntuación global
  26. 26. Comprensión lectora: puntuación global
  27. 27. Competencia matemática: puntuación
  28. 28. A tener en cuenta: * Convivencia con el potencial que representan las tecnologías: aprendizaje permanente y responsabilidad. * Formación del profesorado * Adaptación y formación de las familias Efectos
  29. 29. "El verdadero viaje de descubrimiento no es el de encontrar nuevas tierras, sino el de tener un ojo nuevo" Marcel Proust
  30. 30. evaristogonzal@gmail.com @EvaristoG Gracias Más ideas en: http://cibercomunicacioneducativa.blogspot.com.es

×