Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Διαδικτυακό Μάθημα Μουσικής: «Προσμένοντας... την Άγια Νύχτα» Επιμέλεια παρουσίασης: Γκέλυ Μητρογιάννη Πάτρα, 12 Δεκεμβρίο...
https://video.link/w/s8A8b
Η γέννηση του Χριστού, του Θεού της Αγάπης, εκείνη την Άγια Νύχτα, στη Βηθλεέμ, υμνείται παντού σε όλο τον κόσμο...
Άγια Νύχτα, σε προσμένουν με χαρά οι Χριστιανοί... ...πέρα στ’ άγια τα βουνά, όπου ψάλλουν οι Άγγελοι στο Σωτήρα “Ωσαννά”....
Ας ταξιδέψουμε μερικά χρόνια πίσω... Παραμονή Χριστουγέννων του 1818 στο Όμπερντορφ, ένα μικρό χωριό της Αυστρίας...
κι εκεί στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Νικολάου ετοιμάζονταν να υμνήσουν τη Γέννηση του Χριστού...
Ο ιερέας Γιόζεφ Μορ έκανε τις τελευταίες προετοιμασίες στην Εκκλησία για αυτό το τόσο ξεχωριστό γεγονός.
Καθώς όμως ο Γιόζεφ Μορ δοκίμαζε το εκκλησιαστικό όργανο διαπίστωσε ότι αυτό δεν δούλευε...
Πώς θα γέμιζε με μουσική την πιο σημαντική μέρα της Χριστιανοσύνης στο Ναό; Πώς θα υμνούσαν την «Άγια Νύχτα» που γεννήθηκε...
Μέσα στη σιωπή... Θυμήθηκε ο Γιόζεφ Μορ ένα ποίημα που είχε γράψει δυο χρόνια πριν... «Σιωπηλή Νύχτα, Άγια Νύχτα»... Still...
Το ποίημα είχε εμπνευστεί πηγαίνοντας από το σπίτι του παππού του, μέσα από το χιονισμένο δρόμο, προς την Εκκλησία... Υμνο...
Σκέφτηκε το ποίημά του, για την Άγια Νύχτα που προσμένουν όλοι, να το μοιραστεί με τους πιστούς... Το ποίημα όμως δεν είχε...
Στις λίγες ώρες που απέμεναν για να έρθουν οι πιστοί στην Εκκλησία...
Ο Γιόζεφ Μορ, βάζει στην τσέπη του το ποίημά του και μέσα από το χιονισμένο δρόμο πάει περπατώντας 3 χλμ στο απέναντι χωρι...
στο φίλο του, δάσκαλο και μουσικό, Φραντς Γκρούμπερ...
Ο Μορ του χτυπά την πόρτα... ο Γκρούμπερ ξαφνιάζεται...
Ο Γιόζεφ Μορ εξηγεί στον Φραντς Γκρούμπερ ότι σε λίγες ώρες θα έρθουν οι πιστοί στην Εκκλησία... το εκκλησιαστικό όργανο δ...
Και τον παρακαλεί αν μπορεί να γράψει μουσική για το ποίημά του «Άγια Νύχτα».
Ο Γκρούμπερ κρατώντας την κιθάρα του, παίρνει τα λόγια κι αμέσως εμπνέεται και γράφει τη μουσική... Της Άγιας Νύχτας. Χειρ...
Μετά από λίγο και οι δύο κατευθύνονται στο Ναό του Αγίου Νικολάου του Όμπερντορφ...
Εκεί τους περιμένουν οι χορωδοί του Ναού...
Ο Γκρούμπερ με την κιθάρα του, και τον Γιόζεφ Μορ μαθαίνουν στους χορωδούς την «Άγια Νύχτα».
Λίγο μετά τα Μεσάνυχτα ψάλλουν την «Άγια Νύχτα» στους πιστούς. https://video.link/w/wnu7b
Σιωπηλή νύχτα...
«Άγια Νύχτα»
Γιόζεφ Μορ (1792-1848) Φραντς Γκρούμπερ (1783-1863) Επετειακή κάρτα του 1918. Ο Γιόζεφ Μορ και ο Φραντς Γκρούμπερ δεν επεδ...
PHOTO: Hyde FlippoΌμπερντορφ Όμπερντορφ Για πολλά χρόνια κανείς δεν γνώριζε τους δημιουργούς αυτού του παγκοσμίως γνωστού ...
Η «Άγια Νύχτα» αγαπήθηκε τόσο που τραγουδιέται σήμερα σε 320 γλώσσες σε όλον τον κόσμο. Το 1825 ο Καρλ Μαουράχερ, πήγε να ...
Μάλιστα η «Άγια Νύχτα» κατά τον Α΄ Παγκόσμιο Πόλεμο τραγουδήθηκε ταυτόχρονα στην αγγλική και γερμανική γλώσσα από τα αντιμ...
Μουσείο «Άγιας Νύχτας» στο Όμπερντορφ Παρεκκλήσι Αγίου Νικολάου στο Όμπερντορφ Στο Όμπερντορφ σήμερα υπάρχει «Μουσείο της ...
Και στο Άρνσντορφ το σχολείο που ο Φραντς Γκρούμπερ δίδασκε, και έμενε, έχει μετατραπεί σήμερα σε «Μουσείο της Άγιας Νύχτα...
Η εκκλησία του Αγίου Νικολάου όπου πρωτοεψάλη η «Άγια Νύχτα» Γλυπτό του Γκρούμπερ και του ποιμένα Μορ Από το 2011 η «Άγια ...
Άγια Νύχτα, σε προσμένουν με χαρά οι Χριστιανοί και με πίστη ανυμνούμε, το Θεό δοξολογούμε μ’ ένα στόμα, μια φωνή, ναι, με...
Πηγές εικόνων • https://www.iefimerida.gr/sites/default/files/archive-files/joseph-mohr.jpg • https://cdn.sansimera.gr/med...
Διαδικτυακές Πηγές https://web.archive.org/web/20080226034653/http://www.sansimera.gr/archive/articles/show.php?id=47&feat...
Προσμένοντας... την Άγια Νύχτα
Προσμένοντας... την Άγια Νύχτα
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Προσμένοντας... την Άγια Νύχτα

21 views

Published on

Η ιστορία του πιο διάσημου Χριστουγεννιάτικου Ύμνου σε όλον τον κόσμο. Η ιστορία της Άγιας Νύχτας. Επιμέλεια παρουσίασης: Γκέλυ Μητρογιάννη

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Προσμένοντας... την Άγια Νύχτα

  1. 1. Διαδικτυακό Μάθημα Μουσικής: «Προσμένοντας... την Άγια Νύχτα» Επιμέλεια παρουσίασης: Γκέλυ Μητρογιάννη Πάτρα, 12 Δεκεμβρίου 2020
  2. 2. https://video.link/w/s8A8b
  3. 3. Η γέννηση του Χριστού, του Θεού της Αγάπης, εκείνη την Άγια Νύχτα, στη Βηθλεέμ, υμνείται παντού σε όλο τον κόσμο...
  4. 4. Άγια Νύχτα, σε προσμένουν με χαρά οι Χριστιανοί... ...πέρα στ’ άγια τα βουνά, όπου ψάλλουν οι Άγγελοι στο Σωτήρα “Ωσαννά”. Στης Βηθλεέμ ελάτε όλοι τα βουνά τα ιερά... ...κει που Άγιο Φως προβάλλει προσκυνήστε με χαρά.https://video.link/w/FPw7b
  5. 5. Ας ταξιδέψουμε μερικά χρόνια πίσω... Παραμονή Χριστουγέννων του 1818 στο Όμπερντορφ, ένα μικρό χωριό της Αυστρίας...
  6. 6. κι εκεί στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Νικολάου ετοιμάζονταν να υμνήσουν τη Γέννηση του Χριστού...
  7. 7. Ο ιερέας Γιόζεφ Μορ έκανε τις τελευταίες προετοιμασίες στην Εκκλησία για αυτό το τόσο ξεχωριστό γεγονός.
  8. 8. Καθώς όμως ο Γιόζεφ Μορ δοκίμαζε το εκκλησιαστικό όργανο διαπίστωσε ότι αυτό δεν δούλευε...
  9. 9. Πώς θα γέμιζε με μουσική την πιο σημαντική μέρα της Χριστιανοσύνης στο Ναό; Πώς θα υμνούσαν την «Άγια Νύχτα» που γεννήθηκε ο Χριστός;
  10. 10. Μέσα στη σιωπή... Θυμήθηκε ο Γιόζεφ Μορ ένα ποίημα που είχε γράψει δυο χρόνια πριν... «Σιωπηλή Νύχτα, Άγια Νύχτα»... Stille Nacht! Heilige Nacht! Alles schläft; einsam wacht Nur das traute heilige Paar. Holder Knab' im lockigten Haar, Schlafe in himmlischer Ruh! Schlafe in himmlischer Ruh!
  11. 11. Το ποίημα είχε εμπνευστεί πηγαίνοντας από το σπίτι του παππού του, μέσα από το χιονισμένο δρόμο, προς την Εκκλησία... Υμνούσε τη Γέννηση του Χριστού...
  12. 12. Σκέφτηκε το ποίημά του, για την Άγια Νύχτα που προσμένουν όλοι, να το μοιραστεί με τους πιστούς... Το ποίημα όμως δεν είχε μελωδία...
  13. 13. Στις λίγες ώρες που απέμεναν για να έρθουν οι πιστοί στην Εκκλησία...
  14. 14. Ο Γιόζεφ Μορ, βάζει στην τσέπη του το ποίημά του και μέσα από το χιονισμένο δρόμο πάει περπατώντας 3 χλμ στο απέναντι χωριό στο Άρνσντορφ...
  15. 15. στο φίλο του, δάσκαλο και μουσικό, Φραντς Γκρούμπερ...
  16. 16. Ο Μορ του χτυπά την πόρτα... ο Γκρούμπερ ξαφνιάζεται...
  17. 17. Ο Γιόζεφ Μορ εξηγεί στον Φραντς Γκρούμπερ ότι σε λίγες ώρες θα έρθουν οι πιστοί στην Εκκλησία... το εκκλησιαστικό όργανο δεν δουλεύει...
  18. 18. Και τον παρακαλεί αν μπορεί να γράψει μουσική για το ποίημά του «Άγια Νύχτα».
  19. 19. Ο Γκρούμπερ κρατώντας την κιθάρα του, παίρνει τα λόγια κι αμέσως εμπνέεται και γράφει τη μουσική... Της Άγιας Νύχτας. Χειρόγραφο του ίδιου του Franz Gruber Σύμφωνα με μουσικολόγους η μελωδία και η εναρμόνιση του κομματιού έχει βασιστεί σε ένα ιταλικό μουσικό στυλ που λέγεται «siciliana” και μιμείται τον ήχο του νερού και των κυμάτων
  20. 20. Μετά από λίγο και οι δύο κατευθύνονται στο Ναό του Αγίου Νικολάου του Όμπερντορφ...
  21. 21. Εκεί τους περιμένουν οι χορωδοί του Ναού...
  22. 22. Ο Γκρούμπερ με την κιθάρα του, και τον Γιόζεφ Μορ μαθαίνουν στους χορωδούς την «Άγια Νύχτα».
  23. 23. Λίγο μετά τα Μεσάνυχτα ψάλλουν την «Άγια Νύχτα» στους πιστούς. https://video.link/w/wnu7b
  24. 24. Σιωπηλή νύχτα...
  25. 25. «Άγια Νύχτα»
  26. 26. Γιόζεφ Μορ (1792-1848) Φραντς Γκρούμπερ (1783-1863) Επετειακή κάρτα του 1918. Ο Γιόζεφ Μορ και ο Φραντς Γκρούμπερ δεν επεδίωξαν ποτέ τη διάδοση αυτού του μελοποιημένου ύμνου…
  27. 27. PHOTO: Hyde FlippoΌμπερντορφ Όμπερντορφ Για πολλά χρόνια κανείς δεν γνώριζε τους δημιουργούς αυτού του παγκοσμίως γνωστού Χριστουγεννιάτικου Ύμνου.
  28. 28. Η «Άγια Νύχτα» αγαπήθηκε τόσο που τραγουδιέται σήμερα σε 320 γλώσσες σε όλον τον κόσμο. Το 1825 ο Καρλ Μαουράχερ, πήγε να επισκευάσει το εκκλησιαστικό όργανο του Ναού βρήκε την χειρόγραφη παρτιτούρα και τη χάρισε στη μουσική οικογένεια Στράσερ η οποία άρχισε να διαδίδει το τραγούδι σε διάφορες γιορτές. Κέρινο ομοίωμα του Φραντς Γκρούμπερ και η κιθάρα του. Silent Night in other languages Afrikaans, Breton, Cornish, Bulgarian, Chinese (Mandarin), Czech, Dutch, Danish, Esperanto, Estonian, English, Finnish, French, German, Irish, Italian, Manx, Norweigan, Polish, Scottish Gaelic, Spanish, Swedish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Welsh
  29. 29. Μάλιστα η «Άγια Νύχτα» κατά τον Α΄ Παγκόσμιο Πόλεμο τραγουδήθηκε ταυτόχρονα στην αγγλική και γερμανική γλώσσα από τα αντιμαχόμενα στρατεύματα στο μέτωπο κατά τη χριστουγεννιάτικη ανακωχή του1914.
  30. 30. Μουσείο «Άγιας Νύχτας» στο Όμπερντορφ Παρεκκλήσι Αγίου Νικολάου στο Όμπερντορφ Στο Όμπερντορφ σήμερα υπάρχει «Μουσείο της Άγιας Νύχτας».
  31. 31. Και στο Άρνσντορφ το σχολείο που ο Φραντς Γκρούμπερ δίδασκε, και έμενε, έχει μετατραπεί σήμερα σε «Μουσείο της Άγιας Νύχτας». Η τάξη που δίδασκε ο Φράντς Γκρούμπερ. Δωμάτιο από το Μουσείο Άγιας Νύχτας
  32. 32. Η εκκλησία του Αγίου Νικολάου όπου πρωτοεψάλη η «Άγια Νύχτα» Γλυπτό του Γκρούμπερ και του ποιμένα Μορ Από το 2011 η «Άγια Νύχτα» συγκαταλέγεται από την UNESCO στα μνημεία Παγκόσμιας Άυλης Κληρονομιάς.
  33. 33. Άγια Νύχτα, σε προσμένουν με χαρά οι Χριστιανοί και με πίστη ανυμνούμε, το Θεό δοξολογούμε μ’ ένα στόμα, μια φωνή, ναι, με μια φωνή… Η ψυχή μας φτερουγίζει πέρα στ’ άγια τα βουνά, όπου ψάλλουν οι Άγγελοι απ’ τα ουράνια θεία μέλη, στο Σωτήρα “Ωσαννά” ψάλλουν “Ωσαννά”. Στης Βηθλεέμ ελάτε όλοι τα βουνά τα ιερά και μ’ ευλάβεια μεγάλη ‘κει που Άγιο Φως προβάλλει προσκυνήστε με χαρά ναι, με μια χαρά. https://video.link/w/IuB8b
  34. 34. Πηγές εικόνων • https://www.iefimerida.gr/sites/default/files/archive-files/joseph-mohr.jpg • https://cdn.sansimera.gr/media/photos/main/Franz_Xaver_Gruber.jpg • https://www.german-way.com/history-and-culture/holidays-and-celebrations/christmas/stille-nacht-silent-night/ • https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/c/c1/Stille_Nacht_Jubilaeumskarte.jpg • https://image.freepik.com/free-photo/christmas-background-with-balls-space-bottom_23-2147722773.jpg • https://media.istockphoto.com/photos/merry-christmas-baubles-on-snow-with-fir-branches-picture- id1066685262?k=6&m=1066685262&s=612x612&w=0&h=i5q-28kVJoBtG5EhRIOPBylj9tm1rS7HeWglNzUlwbY= • https://i.pinimg.com/originals/a7/b8/66/a7b8668e2463a9e04071fb6045e22da5.jpg • https://www.iefimerida.gr/sites/default/files/archive-files/organo2.jpg • https://www.commdiginews.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/silent.jpg • https://diewahrheitistwieeingewitter.files.wordpress.com/2014/12/oberndorf_print.jpg?w=750&h=291 • https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/1199/7260/t/7/assets/christmas-eve-backgrounds.jpg?v=90523059665377128 • https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/proxy/i-RpAjNRemcuuGo9SmQtEg--SqpKHMAUHjRxlmzkxGp6VjzYt_RXKAnTmDhVQ- eIxK7GoTnenNCOd6sdE0RV49B-1uLa87Z-0KRsYWNeKZ-RrSFqAoxHTu8iKkc339BjeBEV8RrBRWK-8nE • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJA9LXkVYVU&list=RDnJA9LXkVYVU&start_radio=1 • https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcQ3RhWe55y9KDB2uP-qX_S2TO6zFYYKGd9HWg&usqp=CAU • http://stillenacht-oberndorf.com/CMS/Img/img/arfxq0daqnm1j4lngqbkMuseum_1.jpg • https://cdn.cnngreece.gr/media/news/2019/12/25/201933/main/war-christmas.jpg
  35. 35. Διαδικτυακές Πηγές https://web.archive.org/web/20080226034653/http://www.sansimera.gr/archive/articles/show.php?id=47&feature=Silent_Night https://www.iefimerida.gr/sites/default/files/archive-files/stille_nacht_autograph_mohr_a.jpg https://www.sansimera.gr/biographies/728 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joseph_Mohr https://i.pinimg.com/originals/f1/5d/0b/f15d0bab42af45fae15eb97c252e4011.jpg https://rolbos.files.wordpress.com/2014/12/mauracher-karl_prev.jpg?w=252&h=300 https://www.mixanitouxronou.gr/agia-nichta-akoustike-proti-fora-paramoni-christougennon-se-chorio-tis-afstrias-ke-100-chronia- meta-to-tragoudisan-mazi-galli-ke-germani-stratiotes-stin-christougenniatiki-anakochi-tou-a-pagkos/ https://stillenachtarnsdorf.at/museum/ http://stillenacht-oberndorf.com/ https://www.cnn.gr/kosmos/story/201933/agia-nyxta-sta-xarakomata-h-sygklonistiki-istoria-tis-anakoxis-ton-xristoygennon-toy- 1914

×