Ο Πέτρος και ο Λύκος... επεισόδιο 1ο

Επιμέλεια παρουσίασης - Διασκευή: Γκέλυ Μητρογιάννη

  1. 1. Με τον «Πέτρο και τον Λύκο», του Σ. Προκόφιεφ... μαθαίνω Μουσική! 1ο επεισόδιο Επιμέλεια παρουσίασης - Διασκευή: Γκέλυ Μητρογιάννη Πάτρα, 7 Φεβρουαρίου 2021
  2. 2. Ένα πρωί ο Πέτρος βγήκε από τον κήπο για να δει τι συμβαίνει... https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Z7Xp8mLXW3Q9R5227JJuo_w6lY-eBwy_/view
  3. 3. Οι φίλοι του τραγουδώντας από τις δικές τους αυλόπορτες τον βοήθησαν να καταλάβει τι είχε συμβεί... Αλαϊλί, αλαϊλί, το αηδόνι κελαηδεί, Αλαϊλί, αλαϊλί, όμορφη που είν’ η ζωή, Αλαϊλί, αλαϊλί, απ’ το δεντρο κελαηδεί, Αλαϊλί, αλαϊλί, έτσι κάνε το και συ! https://xylo.playsprout.industries/?pwa=1
  4. 4. Βιβλιογραφικές Πηγές • https://www.amazon.com/Peter-Wolf-Easy-Piano-Picture/dp/0571512402 • https://www.protoporia.gr/thganoyria-giwta-35-difwna-kommatia-gia-paidikh-xorwdia- 9786185123628.html Παράδειγμα εφαρμογής • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zyMmveb5S6I&t=5s

