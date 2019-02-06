Proyecto huerto

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROYECTO DE INVESTIGACIÓN DE EDUCACIÓN INFANTIL Y 1º CICLO DE PRIMARIA CEIP “LA PAZ” (ALBACETE)
MESES DE OTOÑO OTOÑO SEPTIEMBRE OCTUBRE NOVIEMBRE DICIEMBRE
SIEMBRAS DE OTOÑO
SIEMBRA DE OCTUBRE AZAFRÁN SETAS
AZAFRÁN ¿QUÉ ES? UNA ESPECIA ¿CÓMO LO HEMOS PLANTADO? HERRAMIENTAS SEMILLA (BULBO)¿DÓNDE LO HEMOS PLANTADO? ¿QUÉ NOS APORT...
SETAS ¿QUÉ ES? UN HONGO ¿CÓMO LO HEMOS PLANTADO? HERRAMIENTAS SEMILLA (ALPACA)¿DÓNDE LO HEMOS PLANTADO? ¿QUÉ NOS APORTA?
FICHA Nº 1: AZAFRÁN LUNES MARTES MIÉRCOLES JUEVES VIERNES Colorea el día de la semana que sales al huerto •El azafrán es u...
FICHA Nº 1: AZAFRÁN ESCRIBE LO INVESTIGADO EN EL LABORATORIO: HEMOS OBSERVADO QUE EL PÉTALO DE LA FLOR DEL AZAFRÁN ES: 1. ...
FICHA 1: AZAFRÁN LUNES MARTES MIÉRCOLES JUEVES VIERNES COLOREA EL DÍA DE LA SEMANA QUE SALES AL HUERTO •EL AZAFRÁN ES UNA ...
LUNES MARTES MIÉRCOLES JUEVES VIERNES COLOREA EL DÍA DE LA SEMANA QUE SALES AL HUERTO HUERTO ESCOLAR COLE LA PAZ •LA ES UN...
LUNES MARTES MIÉRCOLES JUEVES VIERNES COLOREA EL DÍA DE LA SEMANA QUE SALES AL HUERTO HUERTO ESCOLAR COLE LA PAZ •EL ES UN...
FICHA Nº 2: SETAS LUNES MARTES MIÉRCOLES JUEVES VIERNES Colorea el día de la semana que sales al huerto •La SETA es una qu...
FICHA Nº 2: SETAS ESCRIBE LO INVESTIGADO EN EL LABORATORIO: HEMOS OBSERVADO QUE UNA SETA ES: 1. DE COLOR……………… 2. SU TACTO...
SIEMBRA DE NOVIEMBRE HABAS LECHUGA
HABAS ¿QUÉ ES? ¿CÓMO LO HEMOS PLANTADO? HERRAMIENTAS ¿DÓNDE LO HEMOS PLANTADO? ¿QUÉ NOS APORTA?
PROPUESTA DE CINE: JACK Y LAS HABICHUELAS MÁGICAS • https://youtu.be/- WkqsMcTLoA *INTERESANTE Y BILINGUE • https://youtu....
FICHA Nº 3: HABAS LUNES MARTES MIÉRCOLES JUEVES VIERNES COLOREA EL DÍA DE LA SEMANA QUE SALES AL HUERTO •RECUERDA LOS PASO...
FICHA Nº 3: HABAS LUNES MARTES MIÉRCOLES JUEVES VIERNES Colorea el día de la semana que sales al huerto RECUERDA LOS PASOS...
FICHA Nº 4: LECHUGA LUNES MARTES MIÉRCOLES JUEVES VIERNES Colorea el día de la semana que sales al huerto HUERTO ESCOLAR C...
COSECHAS DE OTOÑO ¿QUÉ ALIMENTOS SE COSECHAN Y COMEMOS EN OTOÑO? UVA CASTAÑA GRANADA NARANJA SETAS MEMBRILLO
VIÑA UVA
UVA PÁMPANO
CASTAÑO CASTAÑA
GRANADO GRANADA
MEMBRILLO
NOGAL NUEZ
NARANJO NARANJA
MESES DE INVIERNO INVIERNO ENERO FEBRERO MARZO DICIEMBRE
COSECHAS DE INVIERNO ¿QUÉ ALIMENTOS SE COSECHAN Y COMEMOS EN INVIERNO? FRESA MANDARINAPERA
FRESA MANDARINA PERA
SIEMBRAS DE INVIERNO
SEMILLEROS Y TRABAJO DE INTERIOR
SIEMBRA DE ENERO CEBOLLINO ESPINACAS
SIEMBRA DE FEBRERO ACELGAS
SIEMBRA DE MARZO TOMATE
TRABAJO DE HUERTO
TRABAJO DE HUERTO EMBASURAR MATERIALES TAREA
SIEMBRA DE ENERO AJOS CEBOLLAS HABAS
SIEMBRA DE FEBRERO PLANTEL DE CEBOLLAS GUISANTES
FICHA Nº 3:GUISANTES LABORATORIO LUNES MARTES MIÉRCOLES JUEVES VIERNES Colorea el día de la semana que sales al huerto REC...
SEMILLERO DE GUISANTES CONTROL LABORATORIO ¿Qué tipo de guisante se ha plantado? ¿Qué pasará cuando la planta crezca?: ………...
SEMILLEROS DE SENO LUNES MARTES MIÉRCOLES JUEVES VIERNES COLOREA EL DÍA DE LA SEMANA QUE VAMOS AL LABORATORIO HUERTO ESCOL...
SEMILLEROS DE SENO LUNES MARTES MIÉRCOLES JUEVES VIERNES COLOREA EL DÍA DE LA SEMANA QUE VAMOS AL LABORATORIO HUERTO ESCOL...
3º HACER UN AGUJERO CON EL DEDO Y METER TRES GUISANTES 1º MEZCLAR COCO, ARENA Y ESTIERCOL 2º METER EN EL SEMILLERO 4º REGA...
TRABAJO DE HUERTO PLANTAR ZONA AROMÁTICAS MATERIALES TAREA
TRABAJO DE HUERTO RECOGIDA DE PRODUCTO MATERIALES TAREA
MESES DE PRIMAVERA PRIMAVERA MAYO JUNIO MARZO ABRIL
COSECHAS DE PRIMAVERA ¿QUÉ ALIMENTOS SE COSECHAN Y COMEMOS EN PRIMAVERA?
TRABAJO DE HUERTO
TRABAJO DE HUERTO ANALIZAR LA IMPORTANCIA DE LOS INSECTOS EN EL HUERTO MATERIALES: VIDEOS MARIQUITAS Y ABEJAS TAREA
TRABAJO DE HUERTO RECOGIDA DE PRODUCTO MATERIALES TAREA
Trabajo de aula sobre el huerto escolar

  5. 5. AZAFRÁN ¿QUÉ ES? UNA ESPECIA ¿CÓMO LO HEMOS PLANTADO? HERRAMIENTAS SEMILLA (BULBO)¿DÓNDE LO HEMOS PLANTADO? ¿QUÉ NOS APORTA? SE PLANTA EN SEPTIEMBRE Y FLORECE EN OCTUBRE
  6. 6. SETAS ¿QUÉ ES? UN HONGO ¿CÓMO LO HEMOS PLANTADO? HERRAMIENTAS SEMILLA (ALPACA)¿DÓNDE LO HEMOS PLANTADO? ¿QUÉ NOS APORTA?
  7. 7. FICHA Nº 1: AZAFRÁN LUNES MARTES MIÉRCOLES JUEVES VIERNES Colorea el día de la semana que sales al huerto •El azafrán es una que se planta en el huerto en el mes de •Su flor es de color M____R____D____ •Se utiliza para c__cinar HUERTO ESCOLAR COLE LA PAZ
  8. 8. FICHA Nº 1: AZAFRÁN ESCRIBE LO INVESTIGADO EN EL LABORATORIO: HEMOS OBSERVADO QUE EL PÉTALO DE LA FLOR DEL AZAFRÁN ES: 1. M__R__D__ 2. S__ __V__ 3. FR__G__L 4. HUELE B__ __N HUERTO ESCOLAR COLE LA PAZ
  9. 9. FICHA 1: AZAFRÁN LUNES MARTES MIÉRCOLES JUEVES VIERNES COLOREA EL DÍA DE LA SEMANA QUE SALES AL HUERTO •EL AZAFRÁN ES UNA ESPECIA QUE SE PLANTA EN EL HUERTO EN EL MES DE OCTUBRE •SU FLOR ES DE COLOR •SE UTILIZA PARA COCINAR HUERTO ESCOLAR COLE LA PAZ
  10. 10. LUNES MARTES MIÉRCOLES JUEVES VIERNES COLOREA EL DÍA DE LA SEMANA QUE SALES AL HUERTO HUERTO ESCOLAR COLE LA PAZ •LA ES UNA HORTALIZA •UTILIZAMOS EL QUE CRECE DEBAJO DE LA TIERRA •SE PUEDE PLANTAR EN PRIMAVERA, VERANO E
  11. 11. LUNES MARTES MIÉRCOLES JUEVES VIERNES COLOREA EL DÍA DE LA SEMANA QUE SALES AL HUERTO HUERTO ESCOLAR COLE LA PAZ •EL ES UN CEREAL •CUANDO MOLEMOS SUS GRANOS SACAMOS •CON LA HARINA SE HACE COLORE A EL TRIGO Y LA TIERRA DEL HUERTO
  12. 12. FICHA Nº 2: SETAS LUNES MARTES MIÉRCOLES JUEVES VIERNES Colorea el día de la semana que sales al huerto •La SETA es una que se planta en el para que no le dé la luz directa del s__l •Germina en una ___LP___C___ •Se riega poco y no se toca mucho. HUERTO ESCOLAR COLE LA PAZ
  13. 13. FICHA Nº 2: SETAS ESCRIBE LO INVESTIGADO EN EL LABORATORIO: HEMOS OBSERVADO QUE UNA SETA ES: 1. DE COLOR……………… 2. SU TACTO ES ASPERO O SUAVE. 3. SE UTILIZA PARA COMER Y SU SABOR ES …………………… 4. TIENE UNA FORMA CURIOSA. ES UN H__NG__ HUERTO ESCOLAR COLE LA PAZ
  14. 14. SIEMBRA DE NOVIEMBRE HABAS LECHUGA
  15. 15. HABAS ¿QUÉ ES? ¿CÓMO LO HEMOS PLANTADO? HERRAMIENTAS ¿DÓNDE LO HEMOS PLANTADO? ¿QUÉ NOS APORTA?
  16. 16. PROPUESTA DE CINE: JACK Y LAS HABICHUELAS MÁGICAS • https://youtu.be/- WkqsMcTLoA *INTERESANTE Y BILINGUE • https://youtu.be/uP4d1 OSGfko
  17. 17. FICHA Nº 3: HABAS LUNES MARTES MIÉRCOLES JUEVES VIERNES COLOREA EL DÍA DE LA SEMANA QUE SALES AL HUERTO •RECUERDA LOS PASOS DE LA SIEMBRA: HUERTO ESCOLAR COLE LA PAZ CAVAR SEMBRAR TAPAR REGAR CAVAR SEMBRAR TAPAR REGAR
  18. 18. FICHA Nº 3: HABAS LUNES MARTES MIÉRCOLES JUEVES VIERNES Colorea el día de la semana que sales al huerto RECUERDA LOS PASOS DE LA SIEMBRA: DIBUJA LA SEMILLA •1º…………….. •2º…………….. •3º…………….. •4º…………….. SIEMBRA EN NOVIEMBRE HUERTO ESCOLAR COLE LA PAZ
  19. 19. FICHA Nº 4: LECHUGA LUNES MARTES MIÉRCOLES JUEVES VIERNES Colorea el día de la semana que sales al huerto HUERTO ESCOLAR COLE LA PAZ De todas estas Colorea la L__CH__G__
  20. 20. COSECHAS DE OTOÑO ¿QUÉ ALIMENTOS SE COSECHAN Y COMEMOS EN OTOÑO? UVA CASTAÑA GRANADA NARANJA SETAS MEMBRILLO
  21. 21. VIÑA UVA
  22. 22. UVA PÁMPANO
  23. 23. CASTAÑO CASTAÑA
  24. 24. GRANADO GRANADA
  25. 25. MEMBRILLO
  26. 26. NOGAL NUEZ
  27. 27. NARANJO NARANJA
  28. 28. MESES DE INVIERNO INVIERNO ENERO FEBRERO MARZO DICIEMBRE
  29. 29. COSECHAS DE INVIERNO ¿QUÉ ALIMENTOS SE COSECHAN Y COMEMOS EN INVIERNO? FRESA MANDARINAPERA
  30. 30. FRESA MANDARINA PERA
  31. 31. SIEMBRAS DE INVIERNO
  32. 32. SEMILLEROS Y TRABAJO DE INTERIOR
  33. 33. SIEMBRA DE ENERO CEBOLLINO ESPINACAS
  34. 34. SIEMBRA DE FEBRERO ACELGAS
  35. 35. SIEMBRA DE MARZO TOMATE
  36. 36. TRABAJO DE HUERTO
  37. 37. TRABAJO DE HUERTO EMBASURAR MATERIALES TAREA
  38. 38. SIEMBRA DE ENERO AJOS CEBOLLAS HABAS
  39. 39. SIEMBRA DE FEBRERO PLANTEL DE CEBOLLAS GUISANTES
  40. 40. FICHA Nº 3:GUISANTES LABORATORIO LUNES MARTES MIÉRCOLES JUEVES VIERNES Colorea el día de la semana que sales al huerto RECUERDA LOS PASOS PARA HACE EL SEMILLERO DE SENO: •1º……………………….…………. •2º……………………….…………. •3º…………………….…………….. •4º…………………….....…………. •5º ………………………………….. HUERTO ESCOLAR COLE LA PAZ
  41. 41. SEMILLERO DE GUISANTES CONTROL LABORATORIO ¿Qué tipo de guisante se ha plantado? ¿Qué pasará cuando la planta crezca?: ……………………….…………. HUERTO ESCOLAR COLE LA PAZ ……………………….……………………………... OBSERVACIÓN DE LA PLANTA: FECHA: ____Martes, de _N_R_ ESTADO:___________________ FECHA: ____Martes, de F_BR_R_ ESTADO:_________________ FECHA: ____Martes, de F_BR_R_ ESTADO:_________________ FECHA: ____Martes, de F_BR_R_ ESTADO:_________________ FECHA: ____Martes, de F_BR_R_ ESTADO:_________________ NOMBRE:________________________
  42. 42. SEMILLEROS DE SENO LUNES MARTES MIÉRCOLES JUEVES VIERNES COLOREA EL DÍA DE LA SEMANA QUE VAMOS AL LABORATORIO HUERTO ESCOLAR COLE LA PAZ COLOREA LOS GUISANTES GU__S__NT__S LOS GUISANTES SON LEGUMBRES AL IGUAL QUE LOS GARBANZOS, LENTEJAS Y LAS HABAS. ¿SABES DIBUJAR ALGUNA LEGUNBRE?
  43. 43. SEMILLEROS DE SENO LUNES MARTES MIÉRCOLES JUEVES VIERNES COLOREA EL DÍA DE LA SEMANA QUE VAMOS AL LABORATORIO HUERTO ESCOLAR COLE LA PAZ PASOS PARA PLANTAR LOS GUISANTES EN LOS SEMILLEROS GU__S__NT__S 3º MATERIALES: ESTIERCOL 1º 2º 4º AGUA SEMILLEROS SEMILLAS ARENA COCO
  44. 44. 3º HACER UN AGUJERO CON EL DEDO Y METER TRES GUISANTES 1º MEZCLAR COCO, ARENA Y ESTIERCOL 2º METER EN EL SEMILLERO 4º REGAR 3º HACER UN AGUJERO CON EL DEDO Y METER TRES GUISANTES 1º MEZCLAR COCO, ARENA Y ESTIERCOL 2º METER EN EL SEMILLERO 4º REGAR
  45. 45. TRABAJO DE HUERTO PLANTAR ZONA AROMÁTICAS MATERIALES TAREA
  46. 46. TRABAJO DE HUERTO RECOGIDA DE PRODUCTO MATERIALES TAREA
  47. 47. MESES DE PRIMAVERA PRIMAVERA MAYO JUNIO MARZO ABRIL
  48. 48. COSECHAS DE PRIMAVERA ¿QUÉ ALIMENTOS SE COSECHAN Y COMEMOS EN PRIMAVERA?
  49. 49. TRABAJO DE HUERTO
  50. 50. TRABAJO DE HUERTO ANALIZAR LA IMPORTANCIA DE LOS INSECTOS EN EL HUERTO MATERIALES: VIDEOS MARIQUITAS Y ABEJAS TAREA
  51. 51. TRABAJO DE HUERTO RECOGIDA DE PRODUCTO MATERIALES TAREA

