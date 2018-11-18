Eleni Vakalo Modern Greek Literature

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ΝΕΟΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΗ ΛΟΓΟΤΕΧΝΙΑ Γ ΛΥΚΕΙΟΥ Επιμέλεια: Ευαγγελία Πατέρα Σελίδα 1 Ελένη Βακαλό, Πώς έγινε ένας κακός άνθρωπος Διδακτικ...
ΝΕΟΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΗ ΛΟΓΟΤΕΧΝΙΑ Γ ΛΥΚΕΙΟΥ Επιμέλεια: Ευαγγελία Πατέρα Σελίδα 2 Φύλλο εργασίας 1. Να αντιστοιχίσετε τους αριθμούς τη...
ΝΕΟΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΗ ΛΟΓΟΤΕΧΝΙΑ Γ ΛΥΚΕΙΟΥ Επιμέλεια: Ευαγγελία Πατέρα Σελίδα 3 4. Στους στίχους «Τάχα δεν θα είναι φταίχτης, ποιον ...
  1. 1. ΝΕΟΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΗ ΛΟΓΟΤΕΧΝΙΑ Γ ΛΥΚΕΙΟΥ Επιμέλεια: Ευαγγελία Πατέρα Σελίδα 1 Ελένη Βακαλό, Πώς έγινε ένας κακός άνθρωπος Διδακτικοί στόχοι : Να γνωρίσουν οι μαθητές το έργο της Ελένης Βακαλό και τα χαρακτηριστικά της μεταπολεμικής ποίησης Να κατανοήσουν την αξία της καλοσύνης αλλά και την ηθική ρευστότητα του ανθρώπου. Να εντοπίσουν και να ερμηνεύσουν τα σύμβολα και τα διαχρονικά μηνύματα του έργου. Να σκιαγραφήσουν το ήθος και το χαρακτήρα του ανθρώπου που έγινε κακός και να παρακολουθήσουν την ψυχολογική του πορεία. Συγκεκριμένα: Διδάσκει ότι ο κοινωνικός χαρακτήρας είναι δημιούργημα των κοινωνικών συνθηκών. Ο άνθρωπος δεν παρουσιάζεται κακός από τη φύση του αλλά αλλοιώνεται σταδιακά επιδιώκοντας το ατομικό του συμφέρον. Αποδέχεται την υφιστάμενη κοινωνική πραγματικότητα παθητικά και συμβιβάζεται με το κακό. Αιτία για όλα αυτά είναι ο «φόβος» που καταδυναστεύει τον άνθρωπο και τελικά τον οδηγεί στην αλλοτρίωση. Στη συνέχεια θα παρακολουθήσουμε ως «παράλληλα κείμενα»:  το βίντεο με την αφήγηση του Μιλτιάδη Πασχαλίδη: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T-vDYKBMfk4  καθώς και το βίντεο με τον Πάνο Τζαβέλα, Έντιμε άνθρωπε κυρ-Παντελή: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8G1bwt3czkg Οι μαθητές θα καταγράψουν τα κοινά στοιχεία και τους συμβολισμούς των τραγουδιών με το ποίημα μας και θα σχολιάσουν τη διαχρονικότητα των αξιών και των απαξιών. Τα μουσικά παράλληλα δημιουργούν κλίμα ευφορίας και οι μαθητές συμμετέχουν με ευχαρίστηση σε ένα δημιουργικό διάλογο, το πνεύμα τους ζωντανεύει, αφυπνίζονται και είναι έτοιμοι για το «ταξίδι του μυαλού».
  2. 2. ΝΕΟΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΗ ΛΟΓΟΤΕΧΝΙΑ Γ ΛΥΚΕΙΟΥ Επιμέλεια: Ευαγγελία Πατέρα Σελίδα 2 Φύλλο εργασίας 1. Να αντιστοιχίσετε τους αριθμούς της στήλης Α με τα γράμματα της στήλης Β σύμφωνα με το νόημα του κειμένου. Θα περισσέψει ένα γράμμα από τη Β στήλη. Στήλη Α Στήλη Β 1. Τόσο δα μακριά από κείνον ήταν πεσμένος και λυπήθηκε .Τόσο πολύ λυπήθηκε α) μετατόπιση ευθυνών 2. Τόσο πολύ λυπήθηκε που ύστερα φοβήθηκε β) έκπληξη 3. Πριν κοντά του πλησιάσει για να σκύψει να τον πιάσει, σκέφτηκε καλύτερα γ) φόβος 4. Κάποιος άλλος θα βρεθεί από τόσους εδώ γύρω, να ψυχοπονέσει τον καημένο δ) συμπόνια 5. Και καλύτερα να πούμε. Ούτε πως τον έχω δει ε) δράση 6. Τάχα δεν θα είναι φταίχτης, ποιον χτυπούν χωρίς να φταίξει; Και καλά του κάνουνε λοιπόν αφού ήθελε να παίξει με τους άρχοντες στ) προβληματισμός 7 Άρχισε λοιπόν και κείνος Από πάνω να χτυπά η) ενοχοποίηση ζ) ψέμα 2 Το ποίημα παρουσιάζει τέσσερις διαδοχικές φάσεις από τις οποίες περνά ο «μικρός καλός άνθρωπος», ώσπου να γίνει κακός και να αρχίσει να χτυπά. Ποιες είναι οι φάσεις αυτές; Να τις περιγράψετε. (50-60 λέξεις) 3. Στον στίχο «Και καλά του κάνουνε λοιπόν αφού ήθελε να παίξει με τους άρχοντες», εντοπίστε μία μεταφορά. Να παρουσιάσετε με δικά σας λόγια το νόημα της μεταφοράς, λαμβάνοντας υπόψη το νόημα ολόκληρου του ποιήματος.
  3. 3. ΝΕΟΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΗ ΛΟΓΟΤΕΧΝΙΑ Γ ΛΥΚΕΙΟΥ Επιμέλεια: Ευαγγελία Πατέρα Σελίδα 3 4. Στους στίχους «Τάχα δεν θα είναι φταίχτης, ποιον χτυπούν χωρίς να φταίξει; Και καλά του κάνουνε λοιπόν αφού ήθελε να παίξει με τους άρχοντες», ποιος ρωτάει και ποιος απαντάει; Τι πετυχαίνει μ’ αυτήν την ερωταπόκριση η ποιήτρια; 5. Ο ήρωας του ποιήματος, βλέποντας τον χτυπημένο έγινε, τελικά, ένας κακός άνθρωπος. Ποια είναι η γνώμη σας για τις σκέψεις και τη συμπεριφορά του; Ποια συναισθήματα σας προκαλεί; Να αναπτύξετε την απάντησή σας σε ένα ενιαίο κείμενο 100 – 150 λέξεων. 6.Γράψτε ένα κείμενο και φροντίστε να αποτυπώνεται η υποκρισία που προκύπτει από τη δειλία όσων υποτάσσονται στο καθεστώς του τρόμου, αλλά και η υποκρισία από οίκτο εκείνων που φεύγουν για να λυτρωθούν από την κατάσταση που έχει επιβάλει ο τρόμος.

