Apakah kalian tahu materi “Gerak Benda” ada di kelas berapa saja?
Ingatkah kalian, apa saja materi “Gerak Benda” di kelas 1 SD? Cara Gerak Benda Bentuk Gerak Sumber Energi Gerak Benda
Materi “Gerak Benda” di kelas 1 SD Cara Gerak Benda 1. Digelindingkan 2. Ditendang 3. Didorong 4. Ditarik Bentuk Gerak 1. ...
Ingatkah kalian, apa saja materi “Gerak Benda” di kelas 3 SD? Jenis-Jenis Gerak Benda Faktor yang Memengaruhi Gerak Benda
Materi “Gerak Benda” di kelas 3 SD Jenis-Jenis Gerak Benda 1. Memantul 2. Menggelinding 3. Berputar Faktor yang Memengaruh...
Ingatkah kalian, apa saja materi “Gerak Benda” di kelas 5 SD? Sifat-Sifat Gerak Benda
Materi “Gerak” di kelas 5 SD Sifat-Sifat Gerak Benda 1. Benda yang bergerak akan berusaha untuk tetap bergerak, sedangkan ...
“NAIK DELMAN” Pada hari Minggu ku turut ayah ke kota Naik delman istimewa ku duduk di muka Let’s sing together!
“NAIK DELMAN” Ku duduk samping pak kusir yang sedang bekerja Mengendarai kuda supaya baik jalannya Keep singing!
“NAIK DELMAN” Tuk-tik-tak-tik-tuk-tik-tak-tik-tuk-tik-tak-tik-tuk, hei! Tuk-tik-tak-tik-tuk-tik-tak suara sepatu kuda, hei...
SUMBER ENERGI GERAK BENDA
What is this?
Materi IPA di SD 'Gerak Benda'

  2. 2. Apakah kalian tahu materi “Gerak Benda” ada di kelas berapa saja?
  3. 3. Ingatkah kalian, apa saja materi “Gerak Benda” di kelas 1 SD? Cara Gerak Benda Bentuk Gerak Sumber Energi Gerak Benda
  4. 4. Materi “Gerak Benda” di kelas 1 SD Cara Gerak Benda 1. Digelindingkan 2. Ditendang 3. Didorong 4. Ditarik Bentuk Gerak 1. Berputar 2. Menggelinding 3. Melenting 4. Meluncur 5. Bergeser Sumber Energi Gerak Benda 1. Pegas 2. Magnet 3. Tenaga otot 4. Baterai
  5. 5. Ingatkah kalian, apa saja materi “Gerak Benda” di kelas 3 SD? Jenis-Jenis Gerak Benda Faktor yang Memengaruhi Gerak Benda
  6. 6. Materi “Gerak Benda” di kelas 3 SD Jenis-Jenis Gerak Benda 1. Memantul 2. Menggelinding 3. Berputar Faktor yang Memengaruhi Gerak Benda 1. Permukaan benda 2. Ukuran benda 3. Bentuk benda
  7. 7. Ingatkah kalian, apa saja materi “Gerak Benda” di kelas 5 SD? Sifat-Sifat Gerak Benda
  8. 8. Materi “Gerak” di kelas 5 SD Sifat-Sifat Gerak Benda 1. Benda yang bergerak akan berusaha untuk tetap bergerak, sedangkan benda yang diam akan berusaha untuk diam (kelembaman). 2. Semakin cepat sebuah benda bergerak, semakin lama waktu yang diperlukannya untuk berhenti. 3. Benda-benda cenderung bergerak dalam lintasan yang lurus.
  9. 9. “NAIK DELMAN” Pada hari Minggu ku turut ayah ke kota Naik delman istimewa ku duduk di muka Let’s sing together!
  10. 10. “NAIK DELMAN” Ku duduk samping pak kusir yang sedang bekerja Mengendarai kuda supaya baik jalannya Keep singing!
  11. 11. “NAIK DELMAN” Tuk-tik-tak-tik-tuk-tik-tak-tik-tuk-tik-tak-tik-tuk, hei! Tuk-tik-tak-tik-tuk-tik-tak suara sepatu kuda, hei! hei! (2x) Keep singing!
  12. 12. SUMBER ENERGI GERAK BENDA
  14. 14. What is this?
