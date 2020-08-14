Successfully reported this slideshow.
Microsoft Teams – como acessar e visão geral (tela de entrada e Equipe/Classe)
O Microsoft Teams (MS Teams) é a plataforma indicada para aulas remotas síncronas. Ele permite, em um mesmo ambiente, cria...
Como acessar a plataforma MS Teams
Você pode ter, gratuitamente, um e-mail institucional que garante muito mais praticidade, organização e segurança com rela...
O próximo passo é acessar o Teams. Você pode acessar direto pelo navegador ou baixar o aplicativo. Aparecerá a janela Cont...
Para baixar o aplicativo acesse o site https://www.microsoft.com/pt-br/microsoft- 365/microsoft-teams/group-chat-software ...
Após a conclusão da instalação, uma janela inicial do programa será exibida. Digite o e-mail institucional e clique em Ent...
Clique no botão Criar uma conta no Teams e, em seguida, no botão Para empresa. Obs.: a versão Para a educação, ainda não e...
Seguindo com a criação da conta, insira novamente o seu e-mail e clique em Avançar. Selecione a opção Para o trabalho e co...
Para finalizar preencha os campos com os últimos detalhes e clique em Configurar o Teams. Pronto, programa instalado e con...
Visão geral da plataforma MS Teams
Visão geral da tela de entrada do Teams Na barra lateral esquerda clique nos botões para alternar entre o Feed de Atividad...
Clique no ícone [...] (três pontinhos) da equipe para abrir algumas opções, como editar, sair ou excluir a equipe Clique s...
Visão geral da tela da Equipe/Classe do Teams Aqui você encontra todos os Canais da equipe. Clique em todas as equipes par...
Desenvolvido por: Equipe EVA Prof. Dr. Antonio Faria Neto Prof. Me. Edson Pimentel Profa. Dra. Fabrina Moreira Silva Prof....
MS Teams - como ingressar e visão geral da plataforma
MS Teams - como ingressar e visão geral da plataforma

Neste tutorial apresentaremos como ingressar no MS
Teams e mostraremos a visão geral da plataforma.

  1. 1. Microsoft Teams – como acessar e visão geral (tela de entrada e Equipe/Classe)
  2. 2. O Microsoft Teams (MS Teams) é a plataforma indicada para aulas remotas síncronas. Ele permite, em um mesmo ambiente, criar Equipes (Classes), agendar videoconferências (para aulas síncronas), chat, armazenamento de arquivos (materiais de apoio às aulas, como textos , links de vídeos, slides, dentre outros), além de disponibilizar vários aplicativos para uso de forma gratuita. Neste tutorial apresentaremos como ingressar no MS Teams e mostraremos a visão geral da plataforma. Indicamos o MS Teams para as aulas síncronas e lembramos que a plataforma oficial para postagem de conteúdo é a plataforma EVA.
  3. 3. Como acessar a plataforma MS Teams
  4. 4. Você pode ter, gratuitamente, um e-mail institucional que garante muito mais praticidade, organização e segurança com relação às suas informações acadêmicas. Além de todas as funcionalidades de um e-mail, você terá acesso ao Pacote Office, ao One Drive e ao Microsoft Teams, que é uma ferramenta de videoconferência, que também será utilizada para as aulas remotas. O aluno que não estiver com o e-mail unitau.br ativo, deve enviar um e-mail para suporte@unitau.br, informando seu nome completo, R.A, curso e semestre.
  5. 5. O próximo passo é acessar o Teams. Você pode acessar direto pelo navegador ou baixar o aplicativo. Aparecerá a janela Continuar conectado?, clique em Sim e espere a tela ser carregada. No campo Entrar digite seu endereço de e-mail institucional e clique em avançar. Para acessar pelo navegador digite na barra de endereços teams.microsoft.com Em seguida digite sua senha (a mesma do e- mail) e clique em entrar. Pronto! Você já está dentro da plataforma MS Teams.
  6. 6. Para baixar o aplicativo acesse o site https://www.microsoft.com/pt-br/microsoft- 365/microsoft-teams/group-chat-software Em seguida, role a página para baixo até encontrar o botão Baixar o Teams. Clique sobre ele e aguarde que a Barra de Execução/Salvamento apareça na parte inferior do navegador. O próximo passo é clicar em Executar e aguardar a instalação.
  7. 7. Após a conclusão da instalação, uma janela inicial do programa será exibida. Digite o e-mail institucional e clique em Entrar. Na próxima janela, digite a senha (a mesma do e-mail) e novamente clique em Entrar.
  8. 8. Clique no botão Criar uma conta no Teams e, em seguida, no botão Para empresa. Obs.: a versão Para a educação, ainda não está disponível para nossa instituição.
  9. 9. Seguindo com a criação da conta, insira novamente o seu e-mail e clique em Avançar. Selecione a opção Para o trabalho e conclua clicando em Avançar.
  10. 10. Para finalizar preencha os campos com os últimos detalhes e clique em Configurar o Teams. Pronto, programa instalado e conta criada. Feche essa janela de link clicando em OK.
  11. 11. Visão geral da plataforma MS Teams
  12. 12. Visão geral da tela de entrada do Teams Na barra lateral esquerda clique nos botões para alternar entre o Feed de Atividades, o Chat, seu Teams, Arquivos, Calendário, para localizar e adicionar aplicativos. A tela central mostra o Feed selecionado. Use este botão para criar uma nova equipe ou ingressar em uma equipe já formada. Equipes Visualize e organize suas equipes. Arraste para colocar na ordem desejada. Calendário Agende, confira a data e horário e entre em suas reuniões/aulas. Clique na equipe desejada para abrir a sala.
  13. 13. Clique no ícone [...] (três pontinhos) da equipe para abrir algumas opções, como editar, sair ou excluir a equipe Clique sobre sua foto e algumas opções de configuração de perfil abrirão, como por exemplo alterar sua imagem ou sair do programa. Visão geral da tela de entrada do Teams
  14. 14. Visão geral da tela da Equipe/Classe do Teams Aqui você encontra todos os Canais da equipe. Clique em todas as equipes para voltar na tela de abertura e ver todas as suas equipes. Use o botão Reunir para agendar ou iniciar imediatamente uma reunião/aula. Em Postagens visualize todo histórico da conversa. Os participantes da equipe podem interagir com mensagens de texto, anexar arquivos, utilizar gifs, emojis, etc.
  15. 15. Desenvolvido por: Equipe EVA Prof. Dr. Antonio Faria Neto Prof. Me. Edson Pimentel Profa. Dra. Fabrina Moreira Silva Prof. Me. Mauricio Brito Pereira Prof. Esp. Renata Maria Monteiro Stochero Prof. Me. Reuel Adimar Lopes Est. Luan Sthefan Est. Felipe Dias Est. Gisele Coutinho Est. Ana Carolina Cardoso Est. Leonardo Carvalho Est. Yan Lima

