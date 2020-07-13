Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Diagnosis, and Treatment of Chronic Congestive Heart Failure Dr Lázaro Nicanor Rodríguez González. MD. MSc. Department of ...
Heart Failure • Definitions • Epidemiology • Etiology and common triggers associated with decompensation • Diagnosis • Non...
Symptomatic heart failure continues to confer a worse prognosis than the majority of cancers in USA, with one-year mortali...
Left Ventricular Dysfunction Systolic and Diastolic • Symptoms – Dyspnea on Exertion – Paroxysmal Nocturnal Dyspnea – Tach...
Right Ventricular Failure Systolic and Diastolic • Symptoms – Abdominal Pain – Anorexia – Nausea – Bloating – Swelling • P...
Modified Framingham clinical criteria for the diagnosis of heart failure Major Paroxysmal nocturnal dyspnea Orthopnea Elev...
Minor Bilateral leg edema Nocturnal cough Dyspnea on ordinary exertion Hepatomegaly Pleural effusion Tachycardia (heart ra...
Diagnosis The diagnosis of heart failure requires that 2 major or 1 major and 2 minor criteria if they cannot be attribute...
Reference Articles 1- Prakash C. Deedwania, MD, Enrique Carbajal, MDaEvidence based therapy for heart failure. Med Clin N ...
Heart failure august 2019 .....to be reviewed.
Heart failure august 2019 .....to be reviewed.
Heart failure august 2019 .....to be reviewed.
Heart failure august 2019 .....to be reviewed.
Heart failure august 2019 .....to be reviewed.
Heart failure august 2019 .....to be reviewed.
Heart failure august 2019 .....to be reviewed.
Heart failure august 2019 .....to be reviewed.
Heart failure august 2019 .....to be reviewed.
Heart failure august 2019 .....to be reviewed.
Heart failure august 2019 .....to be reviewed.
Heart failure august 2019 .....to be reviewed.
Heart failure august 2019 .....to be reviewed.
Heart failure august 2019 .....to be reviewed.
Heart failure august 2019 .....to be reviewed.
Heart failure august 2019 .....to be reviewed.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Heart failure august 2019 .....to be reviewed.

37 views

Published on

Diagnosis and general management of heart failure

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Heart failure august 2019 .....to be reviewed.

  1. 1. Diagnosis, and Treatment of Chronic Congestive Heart Failure Dr Lázaro Nicanor Rodríguez González. MD. MSc. Department of Internal Medicine . Kimberley Hospital . RSA.
  2. 2. Heart Failure • Definitions • Epidemiology • Etiology and common triggers associated with decompensation • Diagnosis • Non-pharmacological measures • Pharmacological treatment • Electrical device therapies • HF Surgical approaches
  3. 3. Symptomatic heart failure continues to confer a worse prognosis than the majority of cancers in USA, with one-year mortality of approximately 45 percent.
  4. 4. Left Ventricular Dysfunction Systolic and Diastolic • Symptoms – Dyspnea on Exertion – Paroxysmal Nocturnal Dyspnea – Tachycardia – Cough – Hemoptysis • Physical Signs – Basilar Rales – Pulmonary Edema – S3 Gallop – Pleural Effusion – Cheyne-Stokes Respiration
  5. 5. Right Ventricular Failure Systolic and Diastolic • Symptoms – Abdominal Pain – Anorexia – Nausea – Bloating – Swelling • Physical Signs – Peripheral Edema – Jugular Venous Distention – Abdominal-Jugular Reflux – Hepatomegaly
  6. 6. Modified Framingham clinical criteria for the diagnosis of heart failure Major Paroxysmal nocturnal dyspnea Orthopnea Elevated jugular venous pressure Pulmonary rales Third heart sound Cardiomegaly on chest x-ray Pulmonary edema on chest x-ray Weight loss 4.5 kg in five days in response to treatment of presumed heart failure
  7. 7. Minor Bilateral leg edema Nocturnal cough Dyspnea on ordinary exertion Hepatomegaly Pleural effusion Tachycardia (heart rate 120 beats/min) Weight loss 4.5 kg in five days Modified Framingham clinical criteria for the diagnosis of heart failure
  8. 8. Diagnosis The diagnosis of heart failure requires that 2 major or 1 major and 2 minor criteria if they cannot be attributed to another medical condition. From Senni, M, Tribouilloy, CM, Rodeheffer, RJ, et al, Circulation 1998; 98:2282; ada pted from McKee, PA, Castelli, WP, McNamara, PM, Kannel, WB. N Engl J Med 1971 Modified Framingham clinical criteria for the diagnosis of heart failure
  9. 9. Reference Articles 1- Prakash C. Deedwania, MD, Enrique Carbajal, MDaEvidence based therapy for heart failure. Med Clin N Am 96 (2012) 915–931 2-Heart Failure Society of South Africa (HeFSSA) perspective on the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) 2012 chronic heart failure guideline. S Afr Med J 2013;103(9 Suppl 2):661-667. 3-Carol Chen-Scarabelli, Et al. Dilemmas in end-stage heart failure. Journal of Geriatric Cardiology (2015) 12: 57−65 4-Heart Failure Focused Update on Pharmacological Therapy. Yancy CW, et al. Circulation. 2016;134:000–000.) 5-The Canadian Cardiovascular Society Heart Failure Companion: Bridging Guidelines to Your Practice. Canadian Journal of Cardiology 32 (2016) 296-310 6-2016 ESC Guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic heart failure. European Heart Journal Advance Access published May 20, 2016 7-2017 ACC/AHA/HFSA Focused Update of the 2013 ACCF/AHA Guideline for the Management of Heart Failure

×