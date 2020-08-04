Secuencia Didáctica Taller 3, MIT

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Metodolog�a de la Investigaci�n Cuantitativa Unidad 3. Procesamiento a trav�s de la estad�stica inferencial Taller 3: Ac...
2 Contenido Introducci�n.....................................................................................................
3 Indicaciones generales. Iniciamos los trabajos de la Unidad 3. Te solicitamos que atiendas a la sesi�n virtual de v�a Co...
4 Puedes desarrollarlo en cualquier paqueter�a de ofim�tica. Ten en cuenta que estamos hablando de un cuadro comparativo, ...
5 Actividad 6. Haciendo inferencias Indicaciones al estudiante Acciones del facilitador Prop�sito de la actividad: Procesa...
6 evaluados mediante la lista de cotejo. Evidencia de aprendizaje: Reporte final de la investigaci�n cuantitativa. L�mite ...
