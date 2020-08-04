Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Metodolog�a de la Investigaci�n Cuantitativa Unidad 2. Procesamiento a trav�s de la estad�stica descriptiva Taller 2: Ac...
2 Contenido Introducci�n.....................................................................................................
3 Indicaciones generales. Este es el inicio de los trabajos de la Unidad 2. Te solicitamos que atiendas a la sesi�n virtua...
4 estamos hablando de un mapa conceptual, pues si env�as cualquier otro tipo de organizador gr�fico, tu tarea se considera...
5 Actividad 4. Presentando datos y estableciendo tendencias Indicaciones al estudiante Acciones del facilitador Prop�sito ...
6 Domingo a las 23:59 hrs de la semana 11 Evaluaci�n: La actividad tendr� un valor m�ximo de 10 puntos conforme lo indicad...
Secuencia Didáctica Taller 2, MIT

Secuencia Didáctica Taller 2, MIT

Secuencia Didáctica Taller 2, MIT

  1. 1. 1 Metodolog�a de la Investigaci�n Cuantitativa Unidad 2. Procesamiento a trav�s de la estad�stica descriptiva Taller 2: Actividad 3 y 4
  2. 2. 2 Contenido Introducci�n..................................................................................................................................................................................................................2 Indicaciones generales....................................................................................................................................................................................................3 Actividad 3. Evaluando los tipos de gr�ficos.......................................................................................................................................................................3 Actividad 4. Presentando datos y estableciendo tendencias................................................................................................................................................5 Introducci�n os procesos comunicativosproporcionan una gran cantidad de datos que nos permiten establecer la forma en que se comportan los p�blicos. Como Licenciado en Comunicaci�n es fundamental determinar la forma en c�mo se pueden procesar y evaluar los datos obtenidos, y as�, tener una clara visi�n de las tendencias que imperan en las interacciones que se dan en los ambientes an�logos y virtuales. Esta unidad pretende que identifiques de forma correcta como puede contenerse los datos en tablas de frecuencia, y en su caso, sintetizarse en tipos de gr�ficos estad�sticos. Con ello, lograr una mejor representaci�n de la informaci�n que se recupera de las encuestas y censos de opini�n y seguimiento de audiencias. De esta forma, tener a la mano la informaci�n necesaria que es la base para crear una estrategia de comunicaci�n.
  3. 3. 3 Indicaciones generales. Este es el inicio de los trabajos de la Unidad 2. Te solicitamos que atiendas a la sesi�n virtual de v�a Collaborate en la que podr�s interactuar con tu docente y tus compa�eros de curso -este espacio ya se encuentra anunciado en la plataforma-. Antes de la sesi�n, revisa las instrucciones de las actividades 3 y 4, as� como los recursos que se han agregado para realizar tu trabajo. Esto es con la intenci�n de que lleves tus dudas e inquietudes al encuentro virtual, y sean atendidas de forma �gil. No olvides que cada actividad tiene un tiempo de entrega se�alado y un grado de complejidad diferente, as� que realiza la distribuci�n de tu tiempo tomando en cuenta estos elementos. �Te deseamos muchos aprendizajes! Actividad 3. Evaluando los tipos de gr�ficos Indicaciones al estudiante Acciones del facilitador Prop�sito de la actividad: Identifica el uso correcto de los gr�ficos estad�sticos para la presentaci�n de datos de una encuesta. Presenta el instrumento de evaluaci�n de la actividad. Recomienda espacios virtuales para desarrollar el mapa conceptual citado en el punto 3. Asesora y expone procesos v�a plataforma a trav�s de aula virtual. Resuelve dudas de los contenidos tem�ticos v�a aula virtual, foros de discusi�n y mensajer�a. Da seguimiento a las actividades, Indicaciones Actividad individual 1. Revisa los siguientes recursos: i. Estad�stica descriptiva ii. Tipos de gr�ficos estad�sticos iii. Pasos- Tipos de gr�ficos 2. Identifica los distintos tipos de gr�ficos que existen. Determina de cada uno la siguiente informaci�n: nombre o nombres, definici�n, representaci�n gr�fica, tipo de datos que contiene -nominales, ordinales, cuantitativos, etc.- y en qu� casos se deben aplicar. 3. A continuaci�n, con la informaci�n que obtuviste, desarrolla un mapa conceptual que integre todos los tipos de gr�ficos que identificaste. Tu mapa puede ser de hasta 4 niveles. Puedes desarrollarlo en cualquier paqueter�a de ofim�tica, o bien, aplicaciones espec�ficas como X-Mind, CMap Tools, Bubble.es, entre otras. Ten en cuenta que
  4. 4. 4 estamos hablando de un mapa conceptual, pues si env�as cualquier otro tipo de organizador gr�fico, tu tarea se considerada como no entregada. 4. Por �ltimo, env�a a la plataforma tu documento en formato PDF. No olvides incluir tus datos -nombre, matr�cula y nombre de la actividad- con el nombre: Tipos de gr�ficos_ApellidoPaterno-ApellidoMaterno.pdf 5. Sube tus evidencias obtenido en el punto 5 a la secci�n indicada en la plataforma. Consulta los criterios que te ser� evaluados mediante la lista de cotejo. para que se facilite la asimilaci�n conceptual. Precisa y orienta la construcci�n de conceptos. Eval�a y retroalimenta el trabajo del estudiante, mencionando �reas de oportunidad. Evidencia de aprendizaje: Mapa conceptual sobre los tipos de gr�ficos estad�sticos. L�mite de entrega: Domingo a las 23:59 hrs de la semana 8 Evaluaci�n: La actividad tendr� un valor m�ximo de 10 puntos conforme lo indicado en la lista de cotejo y representar� el 10 % de la calificaci�n final. Recursos b�sicos: Instituto Nacional de Estad�stica. (s.f.) Pasos-Tipos de gr�ficos. https://www.ine.es/explica/docs/pasos_tipos_graficos.pdf Misi�n Admisi�n. (2015). Tipos de gr�ficos estad�sticos. Obtenido de https://youtu.be/rJPyV7V7ssc Rinc�n, L. (2017). Estad�stica descriptiva. https://youtu.be/buKDQZG5phM Recursos complementarios: Instituto Nacional de Tecnolog�as Educativas y Formaci�n del Profesorado. (s.f.). Par�metros Estad�sticos. http://descargas.pntic.mec.es/cedec/mat3/contenidos/u11/M3_U11_contenidos/4_parmetros_estadsticos.htmlhttp://de scargas.pntic.mec.es/cedec/mat3/contenidos/u11/M3_U11_contenidos/3_grficas.html Faraldo, P. y Paterior, B. (2013). Tema 1. Estad�stica Descriptiva. http://eio.usc.es/eipc1/BASE/BASEMASTER/FORMULARIOS- PHP-DPTO/MATERIALES/Mat_G2021103104_EstadisticaTema1.pdf Flores, E. (2012). Estad�stica Inferencial. http://fcasua.contad.unam.mx/apuntes/interiores/docs/2012/administracion/2/estadistica_inferencial.pdf
  5. 5. 5 Actividad 4. Presentando datos y estableciendo tendencias Indicaciones al estudiante Acciones del facilitador Prop�sito de la actividad: Procesar, analizar e interpretar los datos estad�sticos derivados de un instrumento cuantitativo. Presenta el instrumento de evaluaci�n de la actividad integradora. Da seguimiento al procesamiento de los datos y su presentaci�n del punto 2 y punto 4. Precisa y orienta la construcci�n de conceptos. Resuelve dudas de los contenidos tem�ticos v�a aula virtual, foros de discusi�n y mensajer�a. Da seguimiento a las actividades, para que se facilite la asimilaci�n conceptual. Eval�a y retroalimenta el trabajo del estudiante, mencionando �reas de oportunidad. Indicaciones Actividad individual 1. Revisa los siguientes recursos: i. Medidas de tendencia central y dispersi�n Hoja de C�lculo. ii. Tablas y figuras seg�n normas APA sexta edici�n 2020. iii. Medidas de tendencia central y dispersi�n. 2. De la encuesta que realizaste, desarrolla el reporte de resultados a partir del procesamiento de datos en una hoja de c�lculo, de la siguiente manera: a) Preguntas dicot�micas, presentar en gr�ficos de pastel. b) Preguntas de opci�n m�ltiple, presentar en gr�ficos de barras verticales. c) Preguntasdeescala(Likert, frecuencia,entreotras),presentarentablassusfrecuencias,as�comopromedio y desviaci�n est�ndar. d) Para la edad, calcula las medidas de tendencia central y de dispersi�n. 3. Guardatu archivodeprocesamientodedatosconel nombre: Procesamiento_ApellidoPaterno-ApellidoMaterno.xls 4. Una vez que hayas terminado con tu procesamiento de datos, realiza una explicaci�n breve de cada gr�fico y tabla elaborada en un documento de texto. Recuerda seguir las normas APA, con base los materiales que se incluyen en el curso.Puedeshaceruso deprogramasdeMicrosoft, GoogleDriveocualquieraqueseade ofim�ticaparaelaborar tu evidencia. Guarda tu archivo de la interpretaci�n de datos con el nombre: Interpretaci�n_ ApellidoPaterno-ApellidoMaterno.doc 5. Sube tus evidencias obtenidas en el punto 2 y punto 4 a la secci�n indicada en plataforma. Consulta los criterios que te ser�n evaluados mediante la lista de cotejo Evidencia de aprendizaje: Procesamiento y reporte final de an�lisis de gr�ficos y tablas estad�sticas L�mite de entrega:
  6. 6. 6 Domingo a las 23:59 hrs de la semana 11 Evaluaci�n: La actividad tendr� un valor m�ximo de 10 puntos conforme lo indicado en la lista de cotejo y representar� el 30 % de la calificaci�n final. Recursos b�sicos: Estad�grafo. (2017). Medidas de tendencia central y dispersi�n Hoja de C�lculo. Obtenido de https://youtu.be/pyfYI_YlFiw Itec Andahuaylas. (2020). Tablas y figuras seg�n normas apa sexta edici�n 2020. Obtenido de https://youtu.be/yNh93ZLCPxc Misi�n Admisi�n. (2015). Tipos de gr�ficos estad�sticos. Obtenido de https://youtu.be/rJPyV7V7ssc Quevedo, F. (2011). Medidas de tendencia central y dispersi�n. Obtenido de https://www.medwave.cl/link.cgi/Medwave/Series/MBE04/4934?ver=sindiseno#:~:text=Representan%20un%20centro%20 en%20torno,%3A%20media%2C%20mediana%20y%20moda.&text=Seg%C3%BAn%20este%20criterio%2C%20haremos %20primero,y%20luego%20para%20datos%20agrupados. Rinc�n, L. (2017). Estad�stica descriptiva. https://youtu.be/buKDQZG5phM Recursos complementarios: Instituto Nacional de Tecnolog�as Educativas y Formaci�n del Profesorado. (s.f.). Par�metros Estad�sticos. http://descargas.pntic.mec.es/cedec/mat3/contenidos/u11/M3_U11_contenidos/4_parmetros_estadsticos.htmlhttp://de scargas.pntic.mec.es/cedec/mat3/contenidos/u11/M3_U11_contenidos/3_grficas.html Faraldo, P. y Paterior, B. (2013). Tema 1. Estad�stica Descriptiva. http://eio.usc.es/eipc1/BASE/BASEMASTER/FORMULARIOS- PHP-DPTO/MATERIALES/Mat_G2021103104_EstadisticaTema1.pdf Flores, E. (2012). Estad�stica Inferencial. http://fcasua.contad.unam.mx/apuntes/interiores/docs/2012/administracion/2/estadistica_inferencial.pdf

