Secuencia Didáctica Taller 1, MIT

1 Metodolog�a de la Investigaci�n Cuantitativa Unidad I. Introducci�n al enfoque cuantitativo Taller 1: Actividad 1 y 2
2 Contenido Introducci�n.....................................................................................................
3 Indicaciones generales. Estamos comenzando los trabajos de la Unidad 1. Te solicitamos que atiendas a la sesi�n virtual ...
4 3. A continuaci�n, define el tipo de poblaci�n con la que trabajar�s -finita e infinita- y calcula, con base en ello, el...
5 Wilso1985. (2012). Instrumentos cuantitativos. https://es.slideshare.net/Wilson1985/instrumentos-cuantitativos Actividad...
6 Codificaci�n de datos Orienta, eval�a y retroalimenta el trabajo del estudiante.L�mite de entrega: Domingo a las 23:59 h...
  1. 1. 1 Metodolog�a de la Investigaci�n Cuantitativa Unidad I. Introducci�n al enfoque cuantitativo Taller 1: Actividad 1 y 2
  2. 2. 2 Contenido Introducci�n..................................................................................................................................................................................................................2 Indicaciones generales....................................................................................................................................................................................................3 Actividad 1. Calculando la muestra...................................................................................................................................................................................3 Actividad 2. Recuperando informaci�n..............................................................................................................................................................................5 Introducci�n a evidencia del comportamiento de muchos procesos comunicativos es cuantificable. En esta unidad se busca que, como parte del bagaje que un Licenciado en Comunicaci�n requiere, reconozcas la metodolog�a que se requiere desarrollar desde un enfoque cuantitativo, para el correcto dise�o de instrumentos y su adaptaci�n en un formato digital. Adem�s, desarrollar�s las habilidades necesarias para que puedas identificar el tipo de reactivos que requieres integrar en un cuestionario, as� como la correcta organizaci�n de estos, de tal manera que, realices una adecuada presentaci�n de resultados de una investigaci�n, que verdaderamente permitan entender el comportamiento de los actores del proceso comunicativo, as� como los elementos que lo componen, en una situaci�n aplicada, a partir de datos duros obtenidos de un cuestionario.
  3. 3. 3 Indicaciones generales. Estamos comenzando los trabajos de la Unidad 1. Te solicitamos que atiendas a la sesi�n virtual de v�a Collaborate en la que podr�s interactuar con tu docente y tus compa�eros de curso -este espacio ya se encuentra anunciado en la plataforma-. Previo a ello, revisa las dos actividades que se te han asignado, as� como los recursos que se han agregado para realizar tu trabajo. Esto es con la intenci�n de que lleves tus dudas e inquietudes al encuentro virtual, y sean atendidas de forma �gil. No olvides que cada actividad tiene un tiempo de entrega se�alado y un grado de complejidad diferente, as� que realiza la distribuci�n de tu tiempo tomando en cuenta estos elementos. �Te deseamos muchos aprendizajes! Actividad 1. Calculando la muestra Indicaciones al estudiante Acciones del facilitador Prop�sito de la actividad: Determinar el c�lculo del tama�o de la muestra en una poblaci�n espec�fica Presenta el instrumento de evaluaci�n de la actividad. Recomienda la consulta de repositorios de bases de datos, para orientar al estudiante para que obtenga los datos estad�sticos deseados en funci�n de la elecci�n hecha en el punto 2 Resuelve dudas de los contenidos tem�ticos v�a aula virtual, foros de discusi�n y mensajer�a. Indicaciones Actividad individual 1. Revisa los siguientes recursos: i. Poblaci�n y muestra ii. Tama�o de la muestra iii. Calculadora de muestra 2. Prop�n un tema de investigaci�n que se aborde desdeel enfoque cuantitativo.Posteriormente, define tu poblaci�n de inter�s y consulta v�a internet datos estad�sticos que permitan delimitar el n�mero de elementos que componen tu poblaci�n. Por ejemplo, el n�mero de habitantes del estado de Puebla puede ser consultado en el INEGI o en el Gobierno del Estado de Puebla.
  4. 4. 4 3. A continuaci�n, define el tipo de poblaci�n con la que trabajar�s -finita e infinita- y calcula, con base en ello, el tama�o de la muestra aplicando la f�rmula adecuada. 4. Una vez que tengas c�lculo hecho, desarrolla un documento en el que expongas la poblaci�n y el c�lculo del tama�o de muestra, incluyendo la f�rmula que utilizaste. No olvides respetar las reglas APA para el formato del documento y las referencias que debes incluir. 5. Por �ltimo, env�a a la plataforma tu documento con el nombre: PoblacionyMuestra_ApellidoPaterno- ApellidoMaterno.doc 6. Sube tus evidencias obtenido en el punto 5 a la secci�n indicada en la plataforma. Consulta los criterios que te ser� evaluados mediante la lista de cotejo. Da seguimiento a las actividades, para que se facilite la asimilaci�n conceptual. Asesora y expone procesos v�a plataforma a trav�s de aula virtual. Precisa y orienta la construcci�n de conceptos. Orienta, eval�a y retroalimenta el trabajo del estudiante. Evidencia de aprendizaje: Presentaci�n de la poblaci�n y c�lculo del tama�o de muestra L�mite de entrega: Domingo a las 23:59 hrs de la semana 3 Evaluaci�n: La actividad tendr� un valor m�ximo de 10 puntos conforme lo indicado en la lista de cotejo y representar� el 10 % de la calificaci�n final. Recursos b�sicos: Lugo, Z. (2020). Poblaci�n y muestra. https://www.diferenciador.com/poblacion-y-muestra/ Question Pro. (2020). Calculadora de Muestras. https://www.questionpro.com/es/calculadora-de-muestra.html Universo F�rmulas. (2020). Tama�o de la muestra. https://www.universoformulas.com/estadistica/descriptiva/tamano- muestra/ Recursos complementarios: Homo Academicus. (2018). Enfoques de investigaci�n cuantitativo y cualitativo. https://youtu.be/zs-Z3QGOSzE Instituto Nacional de Tecnolog�as Educativas y Formaci�n del Profesorado. (s.f.). Estad�stica. http://descargas.pntic.mec.es/cedec/mat3/contenidos/u11/M3_U11_contenidos/index.html Pickers, W. (2015). �C�mo determinar eltama�ode una muestra? https://www.psyma.com/company/news/message/como- determinar-el-tamano-de-una-muestra
  5. 5. 5 Wilso1985. (2012). Instrumentos cuantitativos. https://es.slideshare.net/Wilson1985/instrumentos-cuantitativos Actividad 2. Recuperando informaci�n Indicaciones al estudiante Acciones del facilitador Prop�sito de la actividad: Dise�ar, aplicar, procesar, analizar e interpretar los datos del instrumento. Presenta el instrumento de evaluaci�n de la actividad integradora. Recomienda la consulta de repositorios de bases de datos, para orientar el trabajo de los temas que el estudiante seleccionar� en el punto 2 Resuelve dudas de los contenidos tem�ticos v�a aula virtual, foros de discusi�n y mensajer�a. Da seguimiento a las actividades, para que se facilite la asimilaci�n conceptual. Asesora y expone procesos v�a plataforma a trav�s de aula virtual. Precisa y orienta la construcci�n de conceptos. Indicaciones Actividad individual 1. Revisa los siguientes recursos: i. Investigaci�n Cuantitativa. ii. Recolecci�n de datos cuantitativos. iii. Codificaci�n y an�lisis cuantitativo de la informaci�n recopilada. iv. An�lisis datos cuantitativos en Excel 2. Con baseen el temade investigaci�n que elegiste, dise�a un cuestionario pararecuperarinformaci�n sobre el tema que te interesa. Trabaja a partir de tus variables de inter�s, y estructura una encuesta con base a los tipos de preguntas posibles -cerradas dicot�micas, opci�n m�ltiple, de escala-. No olvides incluir informaci�n demogr�fica relevante como g�nero, estado civil, grado acad�mico, entre otros. 3. Una vez que tengas tu encuesta, publ�cala a trav�s de un Formulario Electr�nico y apl�cala la muestra que calculaste. 4. Por �ltimo, ya que tengas los cuestionarios listos, descarga tus resultados del formulario en hoja de c�lculo, misma que debes codificar para su mejor procesamiento. Env�a a la plataforma el enlace de tu formulario y tu hoja de c�lculo con el nombre: Cofidicaci�n_ApellidoPaterno-ApellidoMaterno.xls 5. Sube tus evidencias obtenido en el punto 5 a la secci�n indicada en la plataforma. Consulta los criterios que te ser� evaluados mediante la lista de cotejo. Evidencia de aprendizaje:
  6. 6. 6 Codificaci�n de datos Orienta, eval�a y retroalimenta el trabajo del estudiante.L�mite de entrega: Domingo a las 23:59 hrs de la semana 5 Evaluaci�n: La actividad tendr� un valor m�ximo de 10 puntos conforme lo indicado en la lista de cotejo y representar� el 20 % de la calificaci�n final. Recursos b�sicos: Montiel, C. (2013). Recolecci�n de datos cuantitativos. https://es.slideshare.net/cenzontle/8-recoleccin-de-datos- cuantitativos Mart�nez, E. (2012). Codificaci�n y an�lisis cuantitativo de la informaci�n recopilada. https://1drv.ms/b/s!AlkqvKBLOk46iY98ucanPkhnDth65A?e=hKsWfe Mil�, R. (2016). An�lisis datos cuantitativos en Excel. https://youtu.be/UDuj-Vs19-0 Generaci�n Aprende. (2020). GOOGLE FORMS (Tutorial en ESPA�OL - 2020): Aprende a usar GOOGLE FORMULARIOS para tus encuestas. https://youtu.be/RS6V45lq-Zw Recursos complementarios: Homo Academicus. (2018). Enfoques de investigaci�n cuantitativo y cualitativo. https://youtu.be/zs-Z3QGOSzE Instituto Nacional de Tecnolog�as Educativas y Formaci�n del Profesorado. (s.f.). Estad�stica. http://descargas.pntic.mec.es/cedec/mat3/contenidos/u11/M3_U11_contenidos/index.html Pickers, W. (2015). �C�mo determinar eltama�ode una muestra? https://www.psyma.com/company/news/message/como- determinar-el-tamano-de-una-muestra Wilso1985. (2012). Instrumentos cuantitativos. https://es.slideshare.net/Wilson1985/instrumentos-cuantitativos

