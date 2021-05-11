Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[PDF] Misbehaving: The Making of Behavioral Economics - Richard H. Thaler FORMAT FILE [ebook, pdf, epub, mobi pocket, audi...
If you want to download this book Scrol in last page Detail Book Author : Richard H. Thaler Pages : pages Publisher : Audi...
If you want to download this book Scrol in last page Description A founding father of behavioral economics (Chicago Tribun...
If you want to download this book Scrol in last page
Step By Step To Download Or Read Online 1. Click Button "DOWNLOAD" Or "READ ONLINE" 2. Sign Up To Access Book 3. Choose th...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
29 views
May. 11, 2021

@[PDF] Misbehaving: The Making of Behavioral Economics - Richard H. Thaler

A founding father of behavioral economics (Chicago Tribune), Richard H. Thaler has spent his career investigating the radical notion that the central agents in the economy are humans error-prone but predictable individuals. Once dismissed by economists as an amusing sideshow, the study of human miscalculations and their effects on markets now drives efforts to make better decisions in our lives, our businesses, and our governments. Misbehaving spans Thaler s decades as a leader in this transformation and reveals how the insights of behavioral economics can help everyone think more intelligently about their time and their money.With relatable examples from everyday life investments, household spending to television game show dilemmas and the NFL draft, Misbehaving offers a present-at-the-creation account of Thaler s battle to upend traditional economic thinking. As readable as Freakonomics, as provocative as Thinking, Fast and Slow, Misbehaving is a singular look into profound human foibles one that will have readers retooling their grocery lists and retirement strategies, and lead managers to rethink every aspect of their business.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

@[PDF] Misbehaving: The Making of Behavioral Economics - Richard H. Thaler

  1. 1. [PDF] Misbehaving: The Making of Behavioral Economics - Richard H. Thaler FORMAT FILE [ebook, pdf, epub, mobi pocket, audiobook, txt, doc, ppt, jpeg, chm, xml, azw, pdb, kf8, prc, tpz]
  2. 2. If you want to download this book Scrol in last page Detail Book Author : Richard H. Thaler Pages : pages Publisher : Audible Studios Language : eng ISBN-10 : B00VQTALSA ISBN-13 :
  3. 3. If you want to download this book Scrol in last page Description A founding father of behavioral economics (Chicago Tribune), Richard H. Thaler has spent his career investigating the radical notion that the central agents in the economy are humans error- prone but predictable individuals. Once dismissed by economists as an amusing sideshow, the study of human miscalculations and their effects on markets now drives efforts to make better decisions in our lives, our businesses, and our governments. Misbehaving spans Thaler s decades as a leader in this transformation and reveals how the insights of behavioral economics can help everyone think more intelligently about their time and their money.With relatable examples from everyday life investments, household spending to television game show dilemmas and the NFL draft, Misbehaving offers a present-at-the-creation account of Thaler s battle to upend traditional economic thinking. As readable as Freakonomics, as provocative as Thinking, Fast and Slow, Misbehaving is a singular look into profound human foibles one that will have readers retooling their grocery lists and retirement strategies, and lead managers to rethink every aspect of their business."
  4. 4. If you want to download this book Scrol in last page
  5. 5. Step By Step To Download Or Read Online 1. Click Button "DOWNLOAD" Or "READ ONLINE" 2. Sign Up To Access Book 3. Choose the book you like when you register 4. Enjoy and Happy Reading

×