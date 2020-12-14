Successfully reported this slideshow.
1EuFMD | Open Session special edition | #OS20se Tackling FAST diseases through a Public – Private – Partnership ! ? Jan VA...
2 Speaking on behalf of: • Animal Health Europe • European Farmers and Agri-cooperatives • European Fat Processors and Ren...
3 “There is a great potential for improved animal health and welfare policy development and the implementation of services...
4EuFMD | Open Session special edition | #OS20se As a Platform we wish to reach out to Public Partners and to invite them f...
OS20 - Tackling FAST diseases through a public-private partnership - J. Vaarten

OS20
Online
17 December

Published in: Health & Medicine
  1. 1. 1EuFMD | Open Session special edition | #OS20se Tackling FAST diseases through a Public – Private – Partnership ! ? Jan VAARTEN Federation of Veterinarians of Europe
  2. 2. 2 Speaking on behalf of: • Animal Health Europe • European Farmers and Agri-cooperatives • European Fat Processors and Renderers • European Forum of Animal Breeders • European Livestock and Meat Trades Union • Fédération Européenne des Fabricants d'Aliments Composés • Fédération Européenne pour la Santé Animale et la Sécurité Sanitaire • Federation of Veterinarians of Europe Tackling FAST diseases through a Public – Private – Partnership ! ?
  3. 3. 3 “There is a great potential for improved animal health and welfare policy development and the implementation of services in the veterinary domain through Public Private Partnerships” OIE PPP Handbook, (2019) Supported by FAO
  4. 4. 4EuFMD | Open Session special edition | #OS20se As a Platform we wish to reach out to Public Partners and to invite them for interactive workshops and simulation exercises Interested in joining the PPP Initiative for Anticipating FAST Disease Outbreaks? Contact: Koen Mintiens, Quantitative Risk Assessor – EuFMD koen.mintiens@fao.org

