eufmdvirtual.com 8, 10, 15, 17 December 2020 EuFMD / Open Session
OS20 - Neutralising antibody response poor predictor of heterologous protection - Aldo Dekker

10 views

Published on

OS20
Online
15 December



Published in: Health & Medicine
OS20 - Neutralising antibody response poor predictor of heterologous protection - Aldo Dekker

  1. 1. 1EuFMD | Open Session special edition | #OS20se A. Dekker and C. Baars Wageningen Bioveterinary Research / Lelystad / the Netherlands. Neutralising antibody response poor predictor of heterologous protection
  2. 2. 2EuFMD | Open Session special edition | #OS20se Background ● The (neutralising) antibody response is a good predictor of homologous protection ● No in vitro correlates of heterologous protection are available ● Is the r1-value a good predictor of potency ratio? 𝑃𝑜𝑡𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑦 𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜 = 𝐻𝑒𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑜𝑙𝑜𝑔𝑜𝑢𝑠 𝑝𝑜𝑡𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑦 𝐻𝑜𝑚𝑜𝑙𝑜𝑔𝑜𝑢𝑠 𝑝𝑜𝑡𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑦
  3. 3. 3 21 day post vaccination sera from SAT2/SAU/2000 ● Estimate the homologous potency ● Calculate potency ratio ● Compare with r1-value Challenge strain Potency 95% CI SAT2/SAU/2000 >32 NA SAT2/SAU/2000 24 <14,42> SAT2/SAU/2000 42 <16,108> SAT2/BOT/18/09 1.5 <0.6,4> SAT2/LIB/40/2012 11 <4,25>
  4. 4. 4 Calculate titre that predicts 50% protection ● Red line logistic regression curve using the observations ● Blue line logistic regression curve using slope of other studies ● Heterologous studies significant different slope 0.0 0.5 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5 3.0 0.00.20.40.60.81.0 VNT titre (log 10) Fractionprotected
  5. 5. 5 Comparison of potency ratio and r1-value ● Estimation of homologous potency based on relation antibody response and dose Challenge strain r1-value 95% CI potency ratio SAT2/BOT/18/09 0.05 <0.04,0.06> 0.01 SAT2/LIB/40/2012 0.1 <0.09,0.12> 0.04
  6. 6. 6 Conclusion ● Potency ratio in both experiments lower than r1-value ● Different slope (less steep) in heterologous protection test of the logistic regression curve, indicative of other immune mechanisms than neutralisation ● Further studies using LPB ELISA
