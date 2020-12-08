Successfully reported this slideshow.
OS20 - A new approach on outbreak investigations for the control of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in Anatolian region of Turkey. - Abdulnaci Bulut

OS20
10 December

Published in: Health & Medicine
  1. 1. 1EuFMD | Open Session special edition | #OS20se Abdulnaci Bulut1, F. Ipek Keskin2, Sezai Cibelik3, Burak Deveci3, Fabrizio Rosso4, Carsten Potzsch4 1 Şap Institute/Turkey 2 Central Veterinary Control Research Institute/Turkey 3 General Directorate of Food and Control/Turkey 4 EuFMD/Italy A NEW APPROACH ON OUTBREAK INVESTIGATIONS FOR THE CONTROL OF FOOT-AND-MOUTH DISEASE (FMD) IN THE ANATOLIAN REGION OF TURKEY
  2. 2. 2EuFMD | Open Session special edition | #OS20se • Foot and mouth disease (FMD) is endemic in the Anatolian region of Turkey. • A national control strategy to achieve FMD free status has been implemented. One crucial component of this control strategy is the improvement of outbreak investigations (OI). • EuFMD assistance to the General Directorate of Food and Control (GDFC) aims to improve the ability of Turkey to control FMD, to promote progress along the Progressive Control Pathway for FMD control (PCP), and to reduce the FMD risk in the country. • Turkey planned to develop an OI system to reach this goal. INTRODUCTION
  3. 3. 3EuFMD | Open Session special edition | #OS20se • A standard operating procedure (SOP) describing a three stage OI plan has been developed. • Outbreaks are prioritized in levels 1-3, depending on the epidemiological situation. • A combination of specific measures, including  data collection,  source tracing,  risk factor identification,  study on effectiveness of control measures and  economic evaluations are implemented depending on the identified OI level. OUTBREAK INVESTIGATION • To increase the detection of outbreaks and reduce the number of unreported outbreaks, a clinical surveillance scheme was developed.
  4. 4. 4EuFMD | Open Session special edition | #OS20se • A series of training were jointly delivered by the GDFC and the EuFMD to 262 veterinarians from 78 provinces in Anatolia. • As a result of this improvement on OI, 224 suspicions for FMD outbreak were investigated by the local veterinary service team (2019-2020).  192 of them were confirmed as FMD outbreak based on clinical and laboratory results.  48 out of those outbreaks were investigated as level II.  Five outbreaks were further investigated at level III.  As a result of the level II and III investigations:  Two previously not reported outbreaks were found and as a result of post outbreak level II clinical surveillance, 12 more outbreaks were detected in five different locations in Samsun, Erzurum, Kars, Ardahan, and Artvin.  Through level III clinical surveillance:  Two outbreaks were detected in Erzurum and Van provinces (2020). RESULTS
