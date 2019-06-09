Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Man in the Iron Mask
The man behind the iron mask had been one of the greatest prisoners of all ages. His identity is still an Unsolved Myster...
IN THE 1680S, whispers about a mysterious prisoner began to spread through France. Details were nebulous, but the tale wa...
The man who distinguished his story was Voltaire when in 1771 he claimed that he was the older half - brother of Ludwig t...
Pol Sonito says that the squire of Cardinale Riselie, Mazorino had developed a good relationship with him and cared befor...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JOesuxap3T0
KANELLOPOULOU PANAGIOTA PANAGIOTOU IOANNA KOSTAKI KONSTANTINA ZOYTI ELENI
The man in the iron mask
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The man in the iron mask

45 views

Published on

powerpoint

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The man in the iron mask

  1. 1. The Man in the Iron Mask
  2. 2. The man behind the iron mask had been one of the greatest prisoners of all ages. His identity is still an Unsolved Mystery. He spent 40 years on several prisons of France and one of Italy . Everybody knew him as The Man in The Iron Mask. At 1669 during the kingdom of Ludwig the 14th, a man with no name was arrested. Nobody knew who he was, what he did in his life or why he was in prison. The man died on 19 of November 1703 and he was buried with the name Marsioli. His true identity remains a subject of speculation.
  3. 3. IN THE 1680S, whispers about a mysterious prisoner began to spread through France. Details were nebulous, but the tale was arresting: An anonymous man had been locked up on the express orders of the French king Louis XIV. His identity was unknown, and his face could not be seen because he was forced to wear an iron mask.
  4. 4. The man who distinguished his story was Voltaire when in 1771 he claimed that he was the older half - brother of Ludwig the 14th. According to his theory the King imprisoned him in order not to persecute the throne.
  5. 5. Pol Sonito says that the squire of Cardinale Riselie, Mazorino had developed a good relationship with him and cared before he died to make him the post-graduate. Mazorino managed a close relationship with the wife of the Ludwig the 13th. In the end they say that the Ludwig the 14th had an older half -brother, so he imprisoned him.
  6. 6. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JOesuxap3T0
  7. 7. KANELLOPOULOU PANAGIOTA PANAGIOTOU IOANNA KOSTAKI KONSTANTINA ZOYTI ELENI

×