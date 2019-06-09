Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE EASTER ISLANDS
The Easter Island Statues or Moai are located at the Chilean Polynesian island of Easter Islands. The statues were carved ...
 The Moai are monolithic human figures with minimalist style. • Their faces bearing proud but enigmatic expressions. • Th...
 Easter Island statues are known for their large, broad noses and strong chins, along with rectangle-shaped ears and deep...
• Moai facing inland at Ahu Tongariki, restored by Chilean archaeologist Claudio Cristino in the 1990s. • Claudio's connec...
The Moai statues are carved from rock of volcanic ash and set on stone platforms called ahu around the island's perimeter.
In addition to representing deceased ancestors, the moai, once they were erected on ahu, may also have been regarded as th...
 PANAGIOTIS GOURDOMIHALIS  MICHAIL VENETHS  LEO METOYSI  CHRIS PROFITIS
  1. 1. THE EASTER ISLANDS
  The Easter Island Statues or Moai are located at the Chilean Polynesian island of Easter Islands. The statues were carved by the Polynesian colonizers of the island, mostly between 1250 CE and 1500 CE.
  The Moai are monolithic human figures with minimalist style. • Their faces bearing proud but enigmatic expressions. • The over-large heads have heavy brows and elongated noses. • Moai's ears are elongated and oblong in form.
  Easter Island statues are known for their large, broad noses and strong chins, along with rectangle-shaped ears and deep eye slits. Except for one kneeling moai, the statues do not have legs.
  • Moai facing inland at Ahu Tongariki, restored by Chilean archaeologist Claudio Cristino in the 1990s. • Claudio's connection with Easter Island dates back to 1976, when he arrived to participate in the restoration of the famous birdman cult ceremonial site of Orongo. In the following years he excavated and restored several other monuments.
  The Moai statues are carved from rock of volcanic ash and set on stone platforms called ahu around the island's perimeter.
  In addition to representing deceased ancestors, the moai, once they were erected on ahu, may also have been regarded as the embodiment of powerful living or former chiefs and important lineage status symbols.
  PANAGIOTIS GOURDOMIHALIS  MICHAIL VENETHS  LEO METOYSI  CHRIS PROFITIS

