Pigasus Αward

Entertainment & Humor
May. 16, 2021

  1. 1.  The Pigasus Award was founded in 1982 and is given by popular American skeptic James Randi. It is presented to the individuals who make absurd claims of paranormal and psychic activities. The awards are usually announced on the April Fools day. It was earlier known as Uri Trophy, and was named Pigasus award in 1997. The fictious trophy was consisted of a paranormally bent steel spoon attached to a transparent base of plastic. The modern trophy is a flying pig  ( Pig-asus).
  2. 2. Pigasusaward trophy The award

