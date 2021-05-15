Decsx launcherv 2.5

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DEXCSランチャーV2.5 構想 2021/5/15 OCSE^2 野村悦治
cfMesh FreeCADマクロ snappyHexMesh Blender:swiftSnap 背景（DEXCSランチャー開発経緯） v1 v1.5 v2 v2.5 ?
FreeCADマクロの開発経緯 パラメタセット詳細適合の省力化支援 (GUI)wxコンポーネント⇒ Qt4 / pySyde化 マクロ起動ボタン化 code refuctoring by Miyoshi ● 0.17.13522（AppImag...
FreeCADマクロの現状と課題 https://gitlab.com/E.Mogura/dexcs-fc-macro ● ポータビリティ対応版リリース ● 機能改良予定 ○ スケール変換機能の組み込み ○ meshDictインポート不具合対応...
課題解決方策についての　”こうしたい！” ● モデル作成（境界区分け）のプラットフォームはFreeCAD ● cfMeshの細分化パラメタは、FreeCADのモデルパラメタとして具現（meshDictリロード 不要） ● DEXCSツールバー ...
CfdOFワークベンチ https://github.com/jaheyns/CfdOF
CfdOFの起動 1 2
メッシュ作成 1 2
メッシュ作成メニュー
細分化設定（surface） 1 2
細分化設定（region） 1 2
境界条件 1 2
物理モデル（ソルバー選択） 1
流体特性 1
計算実行
使用感 ● 商用ソフト的な使い方を目指したソフトであり、現時点では限定的な用途でしか使 えない（ソルバー対応が不十分、メッシュの詳細適合が困難など） ○ snappyHexMesh（◯?） ○ cfMesh（△） ○ gmsh（？） ● メッシ...
ソースコード
今後の予定 DEXCSランチャーのplotWatcherの仕組みをPlotモジュール化 jgpを使った後処理の仕組みをPlotモジュール化 CfdOFのメッシュ作成部のみ作り替え
