Tema 3 - Revolución Industrial (II)

TEMA 3: La Revolución Industrial Segunda parte: - Segunda Revolución Industrial - Sociedad industrial - Movimiento obrero ...
La Segunda Revolución Industrial • Surgida a finales del siglo XIX • Antiguas potencias industriales • Nuevas potencias in...
La Segunda Revolución Industrial • Nuevas fuentes de energía y nuevos inventos
La Segunda Revolución Industrial • Nuevo gran invento: el motor diésel, que propicia la industria del automóvil
La Segunda Revolución Industrial • Industria química. Sobre todo de Alemania
La Segunda Revolución Industrial • Industria química. Sobre todo de Alemania
La Segunda Revolución Industrial • Fabricación en serie. Taylorismo
La Segunda Revolución Industrial • Fabricación en serie. Taylorismo. Sobre todo en el automóvil. Pasa de artículo de lujo ...
La Segunda Revolución Industrial • Para una mejor inversión de capital y reducir la competencia aparece la CONCENTRACIÓN I...
El liberalismo económico • Propugnado por diversos pensadores británicos (Escuela Clásica) Adam Smith
El liberalismo económico • Adam Smith: el individuo frente al grupo – La búsqueda del interés individual es el motor del d...
Economía • Banca como intermediaria para sacar capitales – Ahorrador guarda su dinero en bancos de depósito – El capitalis...
Economía • Sociedades anónimas – Formas de captar un gran capital inicial para llevar a cabo iniciativas empresariales (mo...
La Industrialización en el mundo • Fuera de Europa: EE.UU. Y Japón (tras la Restauración Meiji) • En Europa: – Francia y B...
La Industrialización en el mundo • Industrialización en Europa
Capital, trabajo y mercado • Características – Propiedad privada. En manos de: • Burguesía (capitalistas) – Trabajadores. ...
La sociedad industrial • Aumento de las ciudades y de la sociedad urbana
La sociedad industrial • Emigración interior. Éxodo rural. A inicios del siglo XIX en GB había un 2% viviendo en las ciuda...
La sociedad industrial • Barrios residenciales, ocupados por la burguesía. Grandes avenidas y servicios públicos (iluminac...
La sociedad industrial • Barrios obreros. Sin planificación, sin alcantarillado, sin basuras,…
La sociedad industrial • Barrios obreros. Sin planificación, sin alcantarillado, sin basuras, hacinados… Ático ocupado por...
La sociedad industrial • Barrios obreros. Sin planificación, sin alcantarillado, sin basuras,… Modelo de una casa obrera e...
La sociedad industrial • Los edificios si convivían incluso estaban diferenciados
La sociedad industrial • Nueva estructura social Sociedad Preindustrial (Antiguo Régimen) SOCIEDAD ESTAMENTAL Sociedad ind...
La sociedad industrial • Nueva estructura social SOCIEDAD DE CLASES Rompe con la sociedad estamental Criterios socioeconóm...
La sociedad industrial • La nueva pirámide social
La sociedad industrial • Burguesía. Propietaria de las fábricas • Proletariado (originariamente antiguos campesinos y arte...
La sociedad industrial • Modos de vida diferente. Proletariado
La sociedad industrial • Modos de vida diferente. Burguesía
La sociedad industrial • Modos de vida diferente El proletariado La burguesía
La sociedad industrial • Modos de vida diferente. La infancia
Movimientos sociales obreros • Las malas condiciones del trabajo lleva a los obreros a protestar. Inicialmente, queman las...
Las 1as teorías contra el liberalismo BlanquiOwenSaint-SimonFourier L. Blanc
Socialismo utópico. Lugares ideales • Fourier y los falansterios
Socialismo utópico. Lugares ideales • Owen y New Lanark (Reino Unido)
Socialismo utópico. Lugares ideales • Owen y New Harmony (Estados Unidos)
Movimientos sociales obreros • Los trabajadores se dan cuenta que forman una misma clase social y empiezan a asociarse. Se...
Movimientos sociales obreros • El primer sindicato nace en Gran Bretaña y reúne obreros de diferentes oficios. Tienen como...
Corrientes ideológicas • MARXISMO Y SOCIALISMO. Propugnada por Karl Marx y Friedrich Engels Karl Marx Friedrich Engels
Corrientes ideológicas • MARXISMO Y SOCIALISMO. La historia de la Humanidad es una lucha contaste de clases
Corrientes ideológicas • MARXISMO Y SOCIALISMO. Se busca una revolución para acabar con la sociedad de clases
Corrientes ideológicas • MARXISMO Y SOCIALISMO. Se crearía con la Revolución una sociedad comunista, sin clases ni propied...
Corrientes ideológicas • MARXISMO Y SOCIALISMO. Propiciaran la aparición de partidos obreros socialistas, con su idea de c...
Corrientes ideológicas • Su fuente doctrinal fue el MANIFIESTO COMUNISTA, escrito en Londres en 1848 antes de la Revolució...
Corrientes ideológicas • ANARQUISMO. Sus principales pensadores Bakunin Proudhon Kropotkin
Corrientes ideológicas • ANARQUISMO. Defiende: – Propiedad colectiva – Abolición del Estado – Libertad individual
Corrientes ideológicas • ANARQUISMO. Formas de actuación: – Sindicatos propios. Anarcosindicalismo – Huelgas – Acciones vi...
Respuesta de la burguesía y el Estado • Represión
  1. 1. TEMA 3: La Revolución Industrial Segunda parte: - Segunda Revolución Industrial - Sociedad industrial - Movimiento obrero Enrique Torija Rodríguez
  2. 2. La Segunda Revolución Industrial • Surgida a finales del siglo XIX • Antiguas potencias industriales • Nuevas potencias industriales que se añadirán
  3. 3. La Segunda Revolución Industrial • Nuevas fuentes de energía y nuevos inventos
  4. 4. La Segunda Revolución Industrial • Nuevo gran invento: el motor diésel, que propicia la industria del automóvil
  5. 5. La Segunda Revolución Industrial • Nuevo gran invento: el motor diésel, que propicia la industria del automóvil
  6. 6. La Segunda Revolución Industrial • Industria química. Sobre todo de Alemania
  7. 7. La Segunda Revolución Industrial • Fabricación en serie. Taylorismo
  8. 8. La Segunda Revolución Industrial • Fabricación en serie. Taylorismo. Sobre todo en el automóvil. Pasa de artículo de lujo a consumo de masas. FORDISMO.
  9. 9. La Segunda Revolución Industrial • Para una mejor inversión de capital y reducir la competencia aparece la CONCENTRACIÓN INDUSTRIAL
  10. 10. El liberalismo económico • Propugnado por diversos pensadores británicos (Escuela Clásica) Adam Smith
  11. 11. El liberalismo económico • Adam Smith: el individuo frente al grupo – La búsqueda del interés individual es el motor del desarrollo económico. LIBRE INICIATIVA – Autorregulación del mercado (“mano invisible”), que producen CRISIS periódicas en el proceso. LEY DE LA OFERTA Y LA DEMANDA – La competencia entre empresarios incita a producir más barato para ser más competitivos. La idea de reducir costes propicia un estímulo para la renovación tecnológica. LEY DE LA COMPETENCIA
  12. 12. Economía • Banca como intermediaria para sacar capitales – Ahorrador guarda su dinero en bancos de depósito – El capitalista lo utiliza como capital para invertir
  13. 13. Economía • Sociedades anónimas – Formas de captar un gran capital inicial para llevar a cabo iniciativas empresariales (montar fábricas, crear ferrocarriles,…). – Muchas personas aportan capital (accionista) que recibe acciones a cambio – Un consejo lo administra – Los accionistas reciben parte de los beneficios
  14. 14. La Industrialización en el mundo • Fuera de Europa: EE.UU. Y Japón (tras la Restauración Meiji) • En Europa: – Francia y Bélgica (no por industria textil, por los yacimientos de carbón y buena red transportes) – Alemania (abundancia de carbón y hierro, gran capital bancario) – Italia y España: grandes zonas industriales mezcladas con grandes zonas agrícolas (ausencia de reforma agraria) – Europa oriental: permanece el Antiguo Régimen (poca industrialización) excepto en el Imperio Austro-Húngaro y Rusia a finales del siglo XIX
  15. 15. La Industrialización en el mundo • Industrialización en Europa
  16. 16. Capital, trabajo y mercado • Características – Propiedad privada. En manos de: • Burguesía (capitalistas) – Trabajadores. Sin propiedad, tienen la fuerza de su trabajo. • Proletariado
  17. 17. La sociedad industrial • Aumento de las ciudades y de la sociedad urbana
  18. 18. La sociedad industrial • Emigración interior. Éxodo rural. A inicios del siglo XIX en GB había un 2% viviendo en las ciudades. A inicios del XX, había un 78%
  19. 19. La sociedad industrial • Barrios residenciales, ocupados por la burguesía. Grandes avenidas y servicios públicos (iluminación y alcantarillado)
  20. 20. La sociedad industrial • Barrios obreros. Sin planificación, sin alcantarillado, sin basuras,…
  21. 21. La sociedad industrial • Barrios obreros. Sin planificación, sin alcantarillado, sin basuras, hacinados… Ático ocupado por una familia de 10 miembros en Bethnal Green, Londres, ilustración de 1863
  22. 22. La sociedad industrial • Barrios obreros. Sin planificación, sin alcantarillado, sin basuras,… Modelo de una casa obrera en un barrio de Liverpool, 1910
  23. 23. La sociedad industrial • Los edificios si convivían incluso estaban diferenciados
  24. 24. La sociedad industrial • Nueva estructura social Sociedad Preindustrial (Antiguo Régimen) SOCIEDAD ESTAMENTAL Sociedad industrial (capitalista) SOCIEDAD DE CLASES
  25. 25. La sociedad industrial • Nueva estructura social SOCIEDAD DE CLASES Rompe con la sociedad estamental Criterios socioeconómicos de diferenciación social Burguesía Clase Media Clase Obrera ¿Qué es una clase social? Es una forma de relación social que aglutina a un conjunto diverso de actores sociales de acuerdo a sus características económicas (condiciones materiales) y culturales (experiencia común)
  26. 26. La sociedad industrial • La nueva pirámide social
  27. 27. La sociedad industrial • Burguesía. Propietaria de las fábricas • Proletariado (originariamente antiguos campesinos y artesanos). Asalariados
  28. 28. La sociedad industrial • Modos de vida diferente. Proletariado
  29. 29. La sociedad industrial • Modos de vida diferente. Burguesía
  30. 30. La sociedad industrial • Modos de vida diferente El proletariado La burguesía
  31. 31. La sociedad industrial • Modos de vida diferente. La infancia
  32. 32. Movimientos sociales obreros • Las malas condiciones del trabajo lleva a los obreros a protestar. Inicialmente, queman las máquinas y fábricas. LUDISMO
  33. 33. Las 1as teorías contra el liberalismo BlanquiOwenSaint-SimonFourier L. Blanc
  34. 34. Socialismo utópico. Lugares ideales • Fourier y los falansterios
  35. 35. Socialismo utópico. Lugares ideales • Owen y New Lanark (Reino Unido)
  36. 36. Socialismo utópico. Lugares ideales • Owen y New Harmony (Estados Unidos)
  37. 37. Movimientos sociales obreros • Los trabajadores se dan cuenta que forman una misma clase social y empiezan a asociarse. Se crean los primeros sindicatos
  38. 38. Movimientos sociales obreros • El primer sindicato nace en Gran Bretaña y reúne obreros de diferentes oficios. Tienen como objetivo mejorar las condiciones laborales de los obreros
  39. 39. Corrientes ideológicas • MARXISMO Y SOCIALISMO. Propugnada por Karl Marx y Friedrich Engels Karl Marx Friedrich Engels
  40. 40. Corrientes ideológicas • MARXISMO Y SOCIALISMO. La historia de la Humanidad es una lucha contaste de clases
  41. 41. Corrientes ideológicas • MARXISMO Y SOCIALISMO. Se busca una revolución para acabar con la sociedad de clases
  42. 42. Corrientes ideológicas • MARXISMO Y SOCIALISMO. Se crearía con la Revolución una sociedad comunista, sin clases ni propiedad privada
  43. 43. Corrientes ideológicas • MARXISMO Y SOCIALISMO. Propiciaran la aparición de partidos obreros socialistas, con su idea de crear esta revolución
  44. 44. Corrientes ideológicas • Su fuente doctrinal fue el MANIFIESTO COMUNISTA, escrito en Londres en 1848 antes de la Revolución Característica fundamental de estos movimientos es el INTERNACIONALISMO ¡Proletarios de todos los países, uníos!
  45. 45. Corrientes ideológicas • ANARQUISMO. Sus principales pensadores Bakunin Proudhon Kropotkin
  46. 46. Corrientes ideológicas • ANARQUISMO. Defiende: – Propiedad colectiva – Abolición del Estado – Libertad individual
  47. 47. Corrientes ideológicas • ANARQUISMO. Formas de actuación: – Sindicatos propios. Anarcosindicalismo – Huelgas – Acciones violentas directas Atentado en la boda de Alfonso XIII de España
  48. 48. Respuesta de la burguesía y el Estado • Represión

