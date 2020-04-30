CultCreaTe - Turismo cinematografico | Farah Polato e Giulia Lavarone

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Turismo cinematografico come leva per la ripresa del turismo nelle destinazioni Padova e Terme e Colli Euganei Padova, 28 ...
Che cos’è il film-induced tourism? • Visita ai luoghi in cui sono stati girati film e programmi TV • es. serie TV, reality...
Che cosa caratterizza il film-induced tourism? Film- induced tourism Tour a studi produzione (Cinecittà) Visita di parchi ...
Alcuni aspetti del film-induced tourism • Raramente la visita alle location rappresenta la motivazione primaria della visi...
Quali strumenti per il film-induced tourism? Guide cartacee ai luoghi del cinema Pannelli Siti e app (mappature digitali) ...
Mappe digitali Geolocalizzazione
App per smartphone&tablet
Arezzo: La vita è bella
Movie tours Harry Potter Bus Tour of London locations (Brit Movie Tours) Tour organizzati dalla Casa del Cinema di Trieste
Esperienze di CINETOUR a Padova e Terme e Colli Euganei
Film-induced tourism: Esperienze padovane
Film-induced tourism: Esperienze padovane
Film-induced tourism: tour Colli Euganei Strumenti innovativi per la promozione turistica: film-induced tourism
Alcuni eventi: Festival cinematografici a Padova e Terme e Colli Euganei
Alcuni dati: l’Euganea Film Festival Indicatori Numeri N. Visitatori in tutti gli appuntamenti 7.000 Organizzazione 45.000...
Chi sono gli stakeholder del film-induced tourism? Filieracinematografica PRODUTTORI DISTRIBUTORI FILM COMMISSION ORGANIZZ...
Chi sono gli stakeholder del film-induced tourism? filieraturistica OGD PADOVA OGD TERME E COLLI OPERATORI TURISTICI (RICE...
SWOT: Punti di forza - CINETOUR 1. Interconnesioni con altri filoni (tour monumentali, turismi tematici) 2. Museo del Pre-...
Interconnessioni tra cinema e letteratura
SWOT: Punti di debolezza - CINETOUR 1. Bassa familiarità del prodotto turistico 2. Formazione operatori 3. Ampliamento map...
SWOT: Opportunità - CINETOUR 1. Modulazione tour diversificati (per concept, destinatari…) 2. Percorsi inediti rispetto al...
Verso gli 800 anni Tour specifici e azioni di lancio
SWOT: Minacce - CINETOUR 1. Diritti delle immagini 2. Ritardo organizzativo delle destinazioni 3. Ritardo sull'argomento r...
SWOT: Punti di forza – FESTIVAL/EVENTI 1. Numerosità e varietà festival a Padova e sui Colli Euganei 2. Configurazioni div...
SWOT: Punti di debolezza FESTIVAL/EVENTI 1. Difficoltà a immaginare progettualità condivisa cinema-turismo 2. Difficoltà a...
SWOT: Opportunità – FESTIVAL/EVENTI 1. Dialogo fra le varie componenti 2. Sviluppo collaborazione 3. Potenziamento compone...
SWOT: Minacce – FESTIVAL/EVENTI Incertezza post-pandemia COVID-19
Turismo cinematografico come leva per la ripresa del turismo nelle destinazioni Padova e Terme e Colli

  1. 1. Turismo cinematografico come leva per la ripresa del turismo nelle destinazioni Padova e Terme e Colli Euganei Padova, 28 aprile 2020 Farah Polato e Giulia Lavarone progetto CINELANDS, Dipartimento dei Beni Culturali-Unipd
  2. 2. Che cos’è il film-induced tourism? • Visita ai luoghi in cui sono stati girati film e programmi TV • es. serie TV, reality, programmi di cucina • luoghi pre-esistenti • set appositamente costruiti • di ambientazione La “casa di Montalbano” a Punta Secca (Rg) Popeye Village a Malta (set, poi diventato parco a tema)
  3. 3. Che cosa caratterizza il film-induced tourism? Film- induced tourism Tour a studi produzione (Cinecittà) Visita di parchi a tema, es. Disneyland Visita a dimore delle celebrità Walks of Fame Ristoranti tematici Musei del cinema Mostre cinematografi che Festival, anteprime,co nvention fan Luoghi durante le riprese
  4. 4. Alcuni aspetti del film-induced tourism • Raramente la visita alle location rappresenta la motivazione primaria della visita • Spesso il turista scopre i film che vi sono stati girati una volta a destinazione • Permette di integrare altri prodotti turistici: enogastronomico, cicloturismo, ecc. • Bene culturale e parte del patrimonio immateriale di un territorio
  5. 5. Quali strumenti per il film-induced tourism? Guide cartacee ai luoghi del cinema Pannelli Siti e app (mappature digitali) Movie maps
  6. 6. Mappe digitali Geolocalizzazione
  7. 7. App per smartphone&tablet
  8. 8. Arezzo: La vita è bella
  9. 9. Movie tours Harry Potter Bus Tour of London locations (Brit Movie Tours) Tour organizzati dalla Casa del Cinema di Trieste
  10. 10. Esperienze di CINETOUR a Padova e Terme e Colli Euganei
  11. 11. Film-induced tourism: Esperienze padovane
  12. 12. Film-induced tourism: Esperienze padovane
  13. 13. Film-induced tourism: tour Colli Euganei Strumenti innovativi per la promozione turistica: film-induced tourism
  14. 14. Alcuni eventi: Festival cinematografici a Padova e Terme e Colli Euganei
  15. 15. Alcuni dati: l’Euganea Film Festival Indicatori Numeri N. Visitatori in tutti gli appuntamenti 7.000 Organizzazione 45.000 euro Spesa diretta visitatori in loco 490.000 euro Valore aggiunto nel territorio da spesa dei visitatori 184.200 euro Spesa dei visitatori per ogni Euro investito 11 euro Valore aggiunto per ogni euro investito 4 euro Fonti: stime CISET su dati Università diTrento , Meneghello e Mingotto (EFF 2014)
  16. 16. Chi sono gli stakeholder del film-induced tourism? Filieracinematografica PRODUTTORI DISTRIBUTORI FILM COMMISSION ORGANIZZATORI DI EVENTI – FESTIVAL E CINETOUR ASSOCIAZIONI CULTURALI
  17. 17. Chi sono gli stakeholder del film-induced tourism? filieraturistica OGD PADOVA OGD TERME E COLLI OPERATORI TURISTICI (RICETTIVO, RISTORAZIONE, GUIDE, TRASPORTO, ATTIVITA’ COMMERCIALI) ENTI PUBBLICI E PUBBLICO-PRIVATI (ES. MUSEO DEL PRECINEMA) TOUR OPERATORS, INTERMEDIARI ATTRAZIONI
  18. 18. SWOT: Punti di forza - CINETOUR 1. Interconnesioni con altri filoni (tour monumentali, turismi tematici) 2. Museo del Pre-cinema 3. Rilevanza e varietà corpus filmico 4. Mappatura film girati a PD (quantitativa e qualitativa) 5. Esperienze operative
  19. 19. Interconnessioni tra cinema e letteratura
  20. 20. SWOT: Punti di debolezza - CINETOUR 1. Bassa familiarità del prodotto turistico 2. Formazione operatori 3. Ampliamento mappatura 4. Progettualità in sinergia con altri filoni tematici 5. Propensione a una semplificazione dei processi 6. Dialogo ancora limitato tra mondo del cinema e mondo del turismo
  21. 21. SWOT: Opportunità - CINETOUR 1. Modulazione tour diversificati (per concept, destinatari…) 2. Percorsi inediti rispetto alle attrazioni tradizionali 3. Dimensione partecipativa dei cittadini 4. Interconnesioni con altri filoni, complementarietà con tour monumentali classici --- 1. 800 anni Università di Padova: film e occasione
  22. 22. Verso gli 800 anni Tour specifici e azioni di lancio
  23. 23. SWOT: Minacce - CINETOUR 1. Diritti delle immagini 2. Ritardo organizzativo delle destinazioni 3. Ritardo sull'argomento rispetto ad altri competitors
  24. 24. SWOT: Punti di forza – FESTIVAL/EVENTI 1. Numerosità e varietà festival a Padova e sui Colli Euganei 2. Configurazioni diversificate festival – rapporto territorio 3. Scala territoriale contenuta
  25. 25. SWOT: Punti di debolezza FESTIVAL/EVENTI 1. Difficoltà a immaginare progettualità condivisa cinema-turismo 2. Difficoltà a far sistema (cinema-turismo-territorio) 3. Difficoltà a far sinergia all’interno della rete dei festival 4. Rete trasporti e servizi
  26. 26. SWOT: Opportunità – FESTIVAL/EVENTI 1. Dialogo fra le varie componenti 2. Sviluppo collaborazione 3. Potenziamento componente turismo convegnistico 4. Sinergia tra cinetour e rete festival
  27. 27. SWOT: Minacce – FESTIVAL/EVENTI Incertezza post-pandemia COVID-19

