Props, actors and costume

Props, actors and costume

Props, actors and costume

  1. 1. Props, Actors and Costume INCLUDING CAMERA EQUIPMENT.
  2. 2. Actors  Michael Temple-Edwards – main roll.  Ethan Temple-Edwards
  3. 3. Main roll – Mike T-E  He is a fantastic actor and completed one of his GCSE’s on this subject. He is a friend and my brother making him extremely reliable and I trust he will strive to act the way I ask him to and show up where he is needed. Ready to film.  Cast for the main roll I have Michael Temple-Edwards. I decided he would be perfect to for fill the roll due to his flexibility and love of acting. He still attends college and so isn't available in school hours which means I will film, with him outside of school hours and out of lesson time. However as he works evenings it means I am able to borrow him between 3.20 and 7 which is perfect as a lot of the scenes are outside and it will be dark by the time he begins work anyway.  I sat down with him and asked what it was he thought we could apply to the music video that would allow the two actors to share each others company outdoors whilst displaying their freedom and we came to the conclusion the boys could skate together.
  4. 4. Props  Camera Equipment – Samsung galaxy NX1000 body  Lenses – 16mm, 18-50mm, 50-200mm.  Tripod  Skateboard  Phone  Football
  5. 5. Costume  Wearing regular dark blue jeans.  Topless  Casual wear.  Skating clothing (Stereotypical)
  6. 6. Costume  The idea behind his costume (casual wear) is to reflect the style of the target audience of the band, Alabama shakes. Is to make the main character of the music video relatable and loved. Allows the audience to conform and believe in the music video. Not only that but the style of the outfit reflects the activity he is partaking in the video. If my main character was skating constantly but always seen wearing a suit it would look completely out of place and although he wasn’t dressed suitably for the activity.

