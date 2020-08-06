Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to disinfect slate floors

Professional and appropriate slate cleaning can help to extend the life as well as the brightness of slate tiles.

How to disinfect slate floors

  1. 1. How To Disinfect Slate Floors? Appropriate and professional cleaning can help to keep your slate floor Bright and free of germs for a longer time. No matter what’s the type of floor or stone, you need to do the proper cleaning to keep the environment comfortable as well as healthy to live. Slate cleaning is easier as compared to other floor’s cleaning. so, you don’t need to invest enough time and effort for this. Generally, slate tiles are made up of natural stones with a smooth and plain texture. Moreover, water can’t penetrate in it because of this smooth texture and design. So, the slate flooring is a great choice for living rooms and heavy foot traffic areas. On the other hand, a slate floor and tiles have more resistant to water and stains. So, you can also use these tiles in your kitchen. Because it’s easier to clean slate with less effort as compared to other tiles and floors. There are numbers of types based on the colour and design of the slate. So, it’s easier for you to choose the texture and colour accordingly interior and décor design. Furthermore, slate with a little bit rough texture is a great choice for flooring. Because this rough structure makes it less greasy. Slate Cleaning Process: Firstly, it’s better to clean even the slate floor regularly to get rid of hard stains and dirt. Otherwise, it’ll be tough to clean the dirt slate floor. Moreover, in the case of a dirty floor, you need to compromise on the quality of sealant as well. Therefore, it’s better to do the deep cleaning time by time for better and sparkling results. While sealing the slate tiles and floor, try to add more layers of sealant for better and long-lasting coating. Keep in mind, use the floor after completely dries out. Otherwise, stains and footprint on tiles will make it dirty and dull. Besides this, try to recoat and replace the sealant at least once per year after doing the professional slate cleaning. moreover, you can minimize the dirt and germs by spreading the rugs and carpets on the floor in the heavy foot traffic area.
  2. 2. While walking on a slate floor, it’s better to not wear dirty shoes. Because these shoes not only make your floor dirty but also the main cause behind the growth of germs and bacteria. So, for slate flooring, you need to take proper care as well as cleaning regularly. How To Get Rid Of Germs? No doubt, with the help of professional and appropriate cleaning slate tiles and floor can be cleaned from infected germs and bacteria. For this, you need to follow the following cleaning tips and techniques for better and hygienic results:  Vacuum out the slate floor regularly to get rid of dry dirt and dust on it.  Mop out the floor to remove stains and spills regularly especially, in the kitchen areas.  Never use a hard cloth or brush to mop the slate flooring.  To disinfect or clean the place, mix liquid dish wash soap with water and spread it over the tiles. Mop the floor completely to remove all the dust and stains.  Vacuum the floor completely to dry it out.  Dry the floor completely before using it. Otherwise, dust will make it dull and dirty again.
  3. 3. Clean Slate Tiles From Stains: As we mentioned above, the slate floor has a great resistant for stains and moisture. But sometimes, it’s difficult to remove the hard stains naturally. Most of the time, the grout between the slate floor will stain and dirty. For this, you need to choose the stain removal products accordingly colour properties of the grout. While choosing a stain removal for colour grout, it’s better to test it on to a small area before applying it overall. Because if the product contains hard chemical then it’ll damage the colour and quality of grout. On the other hand, hard chemicals are the main reason for grout and sealant breakage. Therefore, it’s better to use the removal solution by combining with water. However, it’s better to treat the stained grout with natural ingredients such as baking soda and vinegar. These ingredients will not damage the colour as well as the quality of floor material and grout. however, proper sanitization of the floor is also necessary after removing the stains to get rid of germs and bacteria.

