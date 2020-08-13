Successfully reported this slideshow.
How do i get my bathroom tiles to shine again

professional bathroom tiles cleaning is also necessary at least once per year. It will clean out the tiles as well as grout

How do i get my bathroom tiles to shine again

  1. 1. How Do I Get My Bathroom Tiles To Shine Again? A filthy and dirty bathroom can lead to an unhealthy environment full of germs and bacteria. Moreover, bathrooms will lose their natural shine and beauty over time due to improper cleaning format and patterns. For this, proper bathroom tiles cleaning is essential to retain the shines and beauty of tiles as well as grout. Because bathroom tiles are highly exposed by dirt, dust and soap scums. So, it’s better to clean it regularly instead of spending a lot on professional cleaning. no doubt, there are numbers of techniques and natural methods to clean the tiles and grout professionally by yourself. Through these natural tiles cleaning methods and techniques, you can clean it thoroughly like professional bathroom tiles cleaner. So, let’s talk about a few techniques and steps you need to follow for durable tiles and grout in the bathrooms: Regular Cleaning: It’s necessary to maintain the shine and texture of the tiles. Regular cleaning helps a lot to save the users from future trouble as well as expenses of professional cleaning. so, with a little care, you can save a lot. For this, you can use the natural ingredients as well as mild cleaner to clean tiles bathroom efficiently. To clean the bathroom regularly, you can use the baking soda as well as vinegar to get better and professional cleaning results.
  2. 2. You can also use a thick paste of baking soda and vinegar to clean the tiles and grout. For this, mix two tablespoons of baking soda with vinegar and apply it on the tiles properly. While mopping the tiles, use a soft and clean cloth for better cleaning results. Moreover, it will not damage the quality of tiles as well as the color of grout. after applying the mixture on the floor and tiles, clean the tiles and rinse off with water. Clean out the tiles with water two or three times to remove all the residue. To clean the shower tiles, you can use a sponge dipped in mild cleaner or vinegar. It will help to remove all the grime and soap scums at the shower place within minimum time. keep in mind, you need to clean the tiles even after mopping as well as applying vinegar to remove all the residue. Moreover, it will help to reveal a clean and bright tiles bathroom with minimum effort. Use Natural Ingredients: You can use natural ingredients to clean the tiles in a better and efficient way. Moreover, it will help to offer better regular cleaning results. On the other hand, natural ingredients don’t harm the quality and colour of tiles or grout. To get the sparkling and refreshing bathroom tiles cleaning results, you can use the vinegar, baking soda and mild detergent as well. It will help to sweep away all the dust and dirt efficiently. For better cleaning results, mix baking soda with vinegar and apply it on the tiles. You can also use the baking soda with another mild cleaning detergent to remove the hard stains and spills on the tiles. These ingredients offer gentle cleaning results for the tiles. Furthermore, these ingredients are not hard and harsh on the surface of tiles and grout.
  3. 3. Clean The Grout: To get a clean bathroom, grout cleaning is also necessary as well as tiles. Grout helps the tiles and lower surface from moisture and water. However, it’s hard to clean the grout as compared to tiles. But it’s necessary to remove the stains and dirt appropriately. For this, you can use the paste of lemon juice and baking soda on the grout lines with the help of a brush. After that rinse the grout lines with water or clean it out with a sponge. It will help to remove all the dullness as well as stains. For effective tiles bathroom cleaning results, you can clean grout with hot water. It will offer successful grout cleaning results. Professional Cleaning: No doubt, regular cleaning helps a lot. But professional bathroom tiles cleaning is also necessary at least once per year. It will clean out the tiles as well as grout with the help of professional bathroom tiles cleaner. For this, you need to get these services from an appropriate and authorized cleaning company. So, the desired cleaning results can achieve without any damage to tiles grout.

