Masrcos 01 serie_deixa_deus_te_usar

Estamos iniciando uma série de estudos com o tema: deixa Deus te usar, com vários temas abreviados encontrado no texto, as...
mas se você não fizer uma aplicação espiritual deles em sua vida, talvez, você não será edificado. Exemplos: se o texto di...
vermelhas entre Parênteses, (Tema) Não é permitido fazer uso deste material com fins lucrativos, poderá compartilhar livre...
I A Bíblia nos informa que no princípio, criou Deus os céus e à terra e colocou nela o homem, mas ele pecou, então veio o ...
Em 1° lugar, (Cristo, a fonte do evangelho). Somos informados no texto, que o evangelho se inicia em Cristo e não nos home...
Em 5° lugar, (o evangelho, destaca a filiação de Jesus). Temos em Jesus a sua ligação com Deus, por meio do evangelho. Em ...
I O propósito deste versículo é preparar o caminho do Senhor, que tem como referência o profeta Isaías e que se cumpre em ...
VI Quem trabalha para Deus no reino dos céus, nem os anjos, substituirão o seu trabalho. VII Todo aquele que prepara o cam...
Batista, o profeta como anjo de Deus. Em 4° lugar, (o verdadeiro profeta não trabalha para si). João Batista, o profeta qu...
3 Voz do que clama no deserto: Preparai o caminho do Senhor, endireitai as suas veredas. Introdução do terceiro verso. I Q...
V aqueles que foram preparados no deserto, não terão mais medo de enfrentar ele. VI se o pecador encontra Cristo no desert...
precisa preparar a mensagem para isso). Chamar o povo ao arrependimento deve ser a mensagem de todo o profeta. Em 4° lugar...
Em 7° lugar, (se a vida que levo não tiver Deus, para obtê- lo, eu preciso alterar ela). Para ter o acesso de Deus em noss...
II A pessoa quando é batizada costuma pôr a mão no nariz e fecha os olhos ao mergulhar na água, nem respira e não ver nada...
alguém ouvirá ele no deserto). A locomoção de João para o deserto; ele teve que renunciar alguns confortos, como sua casa,...
arrependimento, colocar o povo para confessar os pecados e batizar nas águas. Em 4° lugar, (para as pessoas se encontrarem...
João mostra com sua mensagem, quem muda as pessoas, não é o lugar, mas a palavra de Deus. Onde tem palavra de Deus para lá...
Introdução do quinto verso. I Somos informados no texto, que João não mudava de mensagem, por isso, que sempre tinha pesso...
culpa, mas quando é batizado ele é absolvido dela. O impacto da mensagem de João. Em 1° lugar, (se preocupa com a mensagem...
deserto e desertar a cidade). João esvaziou a cidade e povoou o deserto com sua mensagem. A responsabilidade é pessoal. Em...
cinto de couro em redor de seus lombos, e comia gafanhotos e mel silvestre, Introdução do sexto verso. I O profeta precisa...
terno que ele veste). A simplicidade das vestes de João, não lhes tirava o direito de ser um grande profeta. Em 2° lugar, ...
churrascarias, para obter o seu alimento. Em 5° lugar, (se tem o que comer e o que vestir, estejam com isso contente). Joã...
forte do que eu, do qual não sou digno de, abaixando-me, desatar a correia das sandálias. Introdução do sétimo verso. I Di...
IV todo bom mensageiro, não centraliza a mensagem dele mesmo, mas no mais forte. V quando o mais forte aparece com sandáli...
Jesus). Ele não era todo- poderoso. Em 3° lugar, (João tinha consciência que Jesus faria muito mais). Grandes coisas estav...
Em 4° lugar, (sempre considere mais humilde, de que a posição que você tem). Desatar as correias da sandália do seu mestre...
vos batizará com o Espírito Santo. Em 1° lugar, (nunca diga que ninguém consegue fazer o que você fez). João mostra que o ...
Em 4° lugar, (não só contenta com batismo nas água). João mostra que, quem foi batizado por ele, deve almejar o batismo de...
Nazaré, da Galiléia, foi batizado por João, no rio Jordão. I Com o batismo de Jesus ficaram comprovados que: Em 1° lugar, ...
II Jesus aproveitou os dias em que João estava batizando e foi- se batizar. Em 1° lugar, (não rejeite a oportunidade de se...
partir do batismo, a pessoa encerra um estilo de vida que levava e começa outro. Foi a partir do batismo, que Jesus encerr...
I O batismo de Jesus foi testemunhado pela terra, pelo céu e selado pelo Espírito Santo. Em 1° lugar, (as evidências do ba...
Em 1° lugar, (a divindade de Jesus aparece no seu batismo). Ele era também divino. Em 2° lugar, (no batismo, Jesus mostra ...
Deus sabia que Jesus era seu filho, por que usar a voz para dizer isso? Em 1° lugar, (para o seu filho ter mais crédito). ...
filho de Deus deve ser dita pelo próprio Deus. Em 5° lugar, (porque o testemunho de Deus é mais verdadeiro). Porque nós nã...
Em 9° lugar, (em Cristo repousou o amor de Deus). Nele está o meu amor. Em 10° lugar, (a distância não nos separará do amo...
Em 1° lugar, (Deus tem pressa para sua obra). Deus tem pressa para aquilo que quer fazer. Em 2° lugar, (Jesus estava ao se...
Em 3° lugar, (Jesus se preparou para vencer a Satanás). Para vencer a satanás, aquilo que Adão perdeu no jardim, Jesus gan...
Em 3° lugar, (no deserto todo nosso tempo é de Deus). No deserto não tem “internet”, então o seu contato é direito só com ...
Primeiro o obreiro enfrenta o deserto, para depois tentar tirar as pessoas dele. Em 2° lugar, (vença o teu deserto, que dê...
que o diabo não ficará assustado, quando ele estiver nela. Em 4° lugar, (Deus tem uma provisão para você no deserto). "Os ...
outro no lugar dele. Isso mostra que: Em 1° lugar, (nem a morte para obra de Deus). Deus tem pressa na sua obra. Em 2° lug...
Em 1° lugar, (Deus visita o seu povo através do seu filho). Deus visitou seu povo. Em 2° lugar, (a chegada do reino). O re...
Em 1° lugar, (a luz raiou no meio das trevas). Onde abundou o pecado, superabundou a graça. Em 2° lugar, (o reino de Deus ...
resultou na expansão do evangelho. Em 2° lugar, (as lutas fazem parte para quem está no reino). Nem sempre por fazer a von...
Em 1° lugar, (não podemos adiar o reino de Deus para outra data). O tempo é chegado e não podem ser adiadas as suas propos...
de Deus não está longe, mas só entra nele, quando ele entrar em nós. Em 6° lugar, (o reino de Deus é o seu domínio). O rei...
fazer as pessoas mudarem de vida, mas de mente. Em 9° lugar, (o reino de Deus não é uma gambiarra, para entrar no céu). O ...
I Jesus chama dois irmãos para sua obra, isso ensina que: Em 1° lugar, (quem não é unido não convive no reino). Onde há un...
II Jesus chama pessoas ocupadas para sua obra, isso prova alguns fatores. Em 1° lugar, (o reino de deus exige quem trabalh...
mar na hora da pesca, os irmãos estavam em ação, então ele lançou a isca e pegou dois de uma vez. É preciso estar no lugar...
Em 1° lugar, (com Jesus à nossa frente vai dar tudo certo). Quando Jesus não está na nossa frente, pode ser que o caminho ...
discípulo da pescaria de peixe para pescar almas. Em 6° lugar, (almas, sempre mais valiosas do que os peixes). Se Jesus en...
19 E, passando dali um pouco mais adiante, viu Tiago, filho de Zebedeu, e João, seu irmão, que estavam no barco consertand...
Em 3° lugar, (unidos em equipe). Unidos e se dava bem. Em 4° lugar, (todos trabalhavam juntos) todos colocaram as mãos na ...
Deus não se pode adiar as oportunidades, (b) é mais importante ter a pessoa trabalhando para Deus, do que para ela mesma, ...
Em 4° lugar, (trabalho para Deus que ele cuida do que é seu). Os empregados que ficaram no barco com o pai, mostraram que ...
Jesus não estava limitado pelo sábado para evangelizar, mas ele aproveitou o sábado para evangelizar o povo. Em 3° lugar, ...
enquanto hoje tem muitos que pregam, mas não sabem ensinar. Como essa atitude Jesus nos ensina alguns pontos interessantes...
22 E maravilharam-se da sua doutrina, porque os ensinava como tendo autoridade e não como os escribas. Em 1° lugar, (Crist...
Em 4° lugar, (sempre tem autoridade para falar). Se o pregador não tem autoridade, provavelmente, o que ele fala fica sem ...
desenvolvem o curso de teologia, mas esquecem do seu complemento, que é o curso de joelho-gia. Em 8° lugar, (chega de reli...
A cura de um endemoninhado Marcos 1: 23-28 23 E estava na sinagoga deles um homem com um espírito imundo, o qual exclamou,...
27 E todos se admiraram, a ponto de perguntarem entre si, dizendo: Que é isto? Que nova doutrina é esta? Pois com autorida...
Jesus). A importância de ter Jesus conosco em nosso culto. Em 3° lugar, (os demônios perturbam até nas igrejas). Perceber ...
Em 6° lugar, (demônios percebe se você é uma pessoa de Deus). Os demônios também sabem, se você é homem Deus ou não. Mas e...
Em 3° lugar, (não permite que eles deem testemunhos de você). Não permitam que eles divulguem quem você é. Se você notar o...
Em 3° lugar, (tem autoridade na igreja para falar a respeito dos demônios). Nos nossos cultos, o pastor nunca ensinou essa...
Em 3° lugar, (se revista do Espírito de Deus). É preciso ter autoridade espiritual. Aprendemos com esse texto: Em 4° lugar...
tem medo de paletó, mas de autoridade espiritual, Em 7° lugar, (não seja conhecido como escandalizador da obra). O que pre...
30 E a sogra de Simão estava deitada, com febre; e logo lhe falaram dela. 31 Então, chegando-se a ela, tomou-a pela mão e ...
Logo que Jesus chega à casa de Simão Pedro, eles adiantam a situação da sua sogra, isso nos ensina que: Em 1° lugar, (tenh...
Esse texto mostra também, como contribuir para a cura do nosso próximo. Em 1° lugar, (não fique sofrendo, pede para Jesus ...
Jesus cura a sogra de Pedro, chegando onde ela estar, tomando pela mão e levantando. Isso mostra: Em 1° lugar, (doenças nã...
boa sogra, pois morava mais o genro. Em 2° lugar, (impossibilidade da sogra de Pedro). Estava impossibilitada de fazer nad...
ele se encontra na casa de Pedro, toda a cidade reuniu a porta, eles trouxeram todos os doentes e Jesus curou e expulsou o...
Não deixe os demônios falar no culto. Em 4° lugar, (Jesus, médico e libertador). Jesus é o médico dos doentes e o libertad...
sol, trouxeram-lhe todos os que se achavam enfermos e os endemoninhados. Em 1° lugar, (Jesus o homem das multidões). Onde ...
Em 5° lugar, (faça da sua casa o centro dos milagres). Monte um pronto-socorro na sua casa e deixe Jesus atender o povo. V...
teve grande sacrifício para levar os doentes, mas eles foram recompensados por ir em direção da porta, Em 4° lugar, (leve ...
Cristo não aceita ser publicado pelos demônios. Em 2° lugar, (os demônios não tem dó de ninguém). Aquelas pessoas que esta...
próprias pernas, quem vai a Jesus, jamais voltaram do mesmo jeito que foi. Em 5° lugar, (expulsa os demônios senão eles at...
Jesus e tentava divulgar quem ele era, mas Jesus não permitia que falasse, pois, não aceita testemunho de demônios. verso ...
Em 3° lugar, (faça do seu deserto um meio de comunhão com Deus). Deserto para Jesus sempre foi lugar de oração, já para mu...
Em 1° lugar, (não deixe o povo sofrer por tua causa). Simão não estava preparado para atender as demandas da multidão, enq...
focada em curar os enfermos, mas em pregar o evangelho. Verso 39 E pregava nas sinagogas deles, por toda a Galiléia, e exp...
A cura do leproso Mc 1:40-45 Esse texto revela algumas lições preciosas para nós. Em 1° lugar, (quando a infalibilidade hu...
Em 3° lugar, (o puro purifica e não contamina). O puro toca no impuro e não fica contaminado. Em 4° lugar, (a compaixão de...
abençoado por Jesus, não consegue ficar calado daquilo que ele fez. Vejamos agora as lições encontradas em cada verso dess...
oportunidades, talvez elas não se repetiram. Em 2° lugar, (aproxime o máximo de Jesus). O leproso não clamou de longe, mas...
Em 5° lugar, (comece a orar, você conhecerá mais o seu Deus). Muitos não descobrem o que Deus pode fazer em seu favor, por...
está recebendo saldo para próxima oração. Em 8° lugar, (não somos dignos por aquilo que o Senhor não faz). A melhor forma ...
do leproso colocar os joelhos no chão, comove o coração de Deus. Vs 41 E Jesus, movido de grande compaixão, estendeu a mão...
texto revela que quanto maior for a miséria humana, maior será a demonstração da misericórdia de Deus. Em 4° lugar, (Jesus...
porta que se abriu para ele entrar foi Jesus. Em 7° lugar, (Jesus já fala com prontidão de curar). Somos informados no tex...
Vs 42 E, tendo ele dito isso, logo a lepra desapareceu, e ficou limpo. Em 1° lugar, (a lepra, não tem chance de resistênci...
novamente de volta para nossa casa. Vs 43 E, advertindo-o severamente, logo o despediu. Vs 44 E disse-lhe: Olha, não digas...
do que foi feito em você, mas se não tiver fique calado. Em 3° lugar, (tem a prova suficiente que você foi curado). Jesus ...
pessoa que deveria saber da cura do leproso era o sacerdote, esse deveria ser o primeiro sabedor do que Deus fez. Em 7° lu...
conservava-se fora em lugares desertos; e de todas as partes iam ter com ele. Em 1° lugar, (não faça o que Deus não te man...
diferença entre o leproso e a igreja de hoje, ele recebeu ordem para não falar e falou, a igreja recebeu ordem para falar,...
Em 6° lugar, (Se liberte para apregoar liberdade). Aquele leproso primeiro se libertou, depois começou a apregoar livremen...
que não estava autorizado a falar colocou mais dificuldade para o povo ouvir a respeito de Jesus. Em 11° lugar, (Se você n...
